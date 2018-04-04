Lowe's Lands Closer To Fair Value

Lowe's (LOW) continues to underperform as shares have fallen quite a bit more than the overall market so far this year.

The drop in its share price has also brought down its valuations to more favorable levels, however, and the company still looks fundamentally strong.

Return on capital analysis

Despite its recent struggles, Lowe's continues to earn "economic profits" - where its ROIC exceeds its weighted average cost of capital.

This indicates the presence of a wide moat, as it's able to earn returns in excess of its cost of capital, creating value as it grows. This is likely due to the duopolistic nature of the market that it mostly shares with Home Depot (HD), where size and scale gives it barriers of entry that help keep excess return-eroding competition at bay.

Like most retailers, however, Lowe's also uses a sizable amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases, which I'd like to account for. I'll do this by theoretically capitalizing them, adding them into the company's overall capital structure.

The first step is determining their value, which I'll estimate using the internal rate of return of the company's capital leases (which can be located in the footnotes to the firm's financial statements in the 10-K)



Now we can inject them into the overall capital structure.

Capitalizing the operating leases has a notable impact on the company's balance sheet, bumping its debt-to-equity ratio up to roughly 3.57x from the previously advertised headline ratio of only 2.89x. The leases also have an impact on ROIC, which we can calculate next.

First we need to adjust LOW's operating profit to account for operating lease-related interest and depreciation expenses, however.

With an estimate for adjusted EBIT in hand, we can now account for taxes, and divide adjusted net operating profit after tax, or NOPAT, by the previously calculated capital base.

The operating leases expand the company's capital base, dragging down ROIC by a little over 2%. Even so, it appears Lowe's still earns excess returns on its capital, however, which tells me it remains an above-average operation.

Return on equity analysis

Now we can focus on returns to just the equity holder, who benefits from the balance sheet's leverage.

We can see that Lowe's has almost doubled its ROE over the past three years, but this is largely attributed to increasing leverage - which magnifies ROE significantly higher. Efficiency has also improved, however - judging by its improved asset turnover at least. Margins have also expanded.

Overall, I think that the company has increased its underlying return on equity over the past three years, and a large dollop of leverage (which has increased by about 58% from fiscal 2015 through fiscal 2017) has dramatically magnified it along the way. If we applied 2015's leverage ratio to fiscal 2017's numbers and held everything else constant, Lowe's ROE would have come in at roughly 35.36% by my estimates.

ROE will likely shift higher structurally going forward as well, as tax reform gives the company some relief from its relatively high tax burden.

Valuations

Shares of Lowe's have tended to trade at roughly 24.40 times earnings on average over the past five years, while the thirteen-year median comes in at about 20 times earnings. Current valuations are below both the average multiple and the longer-term median multiple as of now:

Analysts also expect strong bottom-line growth going forward as well, with the average estimate for 2018's earnings-per-share coming in at $5.49 - or only about 15.56 times 2018's estimated earnings.

Conclusion

Lowe's still looks like a strong company, and shares look like they're around fair value here on an earnings basis, at least in relation to historical valuations. The company generated ROIC and ROE above its own five-year averages in fiscal 2017, so its capital allocation skills don't look too rusty, either.

The company is also guiding for decent growth in comparable store sales, or comps, of 3.5% in fiscal 2018, to go along with solid earnings growth.

All-in-all, shares look attractive here in my opinion, and lower taxes should also provide a nice tailwind going forward. The company expects its effective tax rate to come in at around 25.5% for fiscal 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.