The Euro Tends To Worsen Economic Crisis, Can Anything Be Done About That?

Now that there is fairly solid growth, the search is on to lessen these problems before the next downturn hits.

On top of that, all the adjustment pressure is on the weak countries, creating a deflationary bias for the whole eurozone.

What's more, there is no automatic redistribution through a big federal budget, and capital flows are likely to be perverse, going from the weak to the strong.

Countries suffering from economic crisis have no recourse to normal adjustment mechanisms like devaluing or independent monetary policy tools.

The creation of the euro has (in our view, but we're hardly alone here) been the single biggest mistake in the history of the European Union. The euro confers surprisingly little in terms of real economic benefits and it is riddled with problems like:

It eliminates two important adjustment mechanisms (monetary policy and exchange rates) to deal with country specific shocks.

It produces a one size fits nobody monetary policy.

It worsens the negative consequences of capital outflows.

The one-size fits nobody monetary policy problem was there right from the start, creating a boom in the eurozone periphery (roughly Spain, Italy, Greece, Ireland, Portugal) in the decade leading up to the financial crisis, in part financed by capital flows from the North to the periphery.

These countries experienced higher inflation rates, resulting in worsening competitiveness versus the North, for which there was no offsetting devaluation.

Then the financial crisis came and then the Greek crisis (which was a pretty singular event, although the economic fallout was greatly worsened by the workings of the euro).

These crises stopped, and then reversed the capital flows from North to periphery, creating all sorts of problems there.

These countries could not restore their lost competitiveness by devaluing their currency. Instead, they were forced to embark on 'internal devaluation,' that is, deflationary policies in order to restore some competitiveness.

These policies cut inflation to zero or even below, and also reduced real economic growth or produced negative growth, so nominal GDP was stagnant or negative for much of the time, greatly worsening public finances through the denominator effect.

The capital outflow tightened monetary conditions in the periphery (which would not happen under flexible exchange rates), further reducing economic growth.

Fiscal conditions worsened to such an extent that there was a flight out of bonds of peripheral countries, threatening to create a vicious cycle because without a lender of last resort that countries which issue their own currency have, panic can easily become self-reinforcing (and reinforced again via a domestic bank doom loop as these are the major holders of domestic government bonds, so experience serious losses, forced selling, and risk of bailouts, worsening public finances further, etc.)

That bond run at least stopped when the ECB assumed the lender of last resort role. But that already went against the wishes of countries like Germany and the Netherlands.

The heart of the problem

The one-size fits nobody monetary policy makes country divergence more, not less likely and the lack of alternative adjustment mechanisms like devaluation and interest rate changes compound the problems.

In the first decade of the euro, monetary policy was way too lose for the periphery, resulting in these countries to lose competitiveness through accumulated inflation and then the lack of adjustment mechanism produced a deep slump in these countries.

Monetary policy is now too loose for the center countries, creating potential inflationary pressures and asset bubbles (higher inflation in the center would at least help in restoring the lost competitiveness in the periphery).

Much of this isn't really a problem in another monetary union, the US. The reason is simple, when states' economic performance diverge, they have alternative adjustment mechanisms to mitigate at least part of the consequences while the same situation in the eurozone tends to worsen them.

There are two main differences:

Unlike the eurozone, the US has a big federal budget. This automatically redistributes funds from booming states to those experiencing economic problems. It's a transfer union.

Labor mobility is higher in the US, resulting in unemployed people in problem states moving to those in better conditions on a larger scale than it happens in the eurozone, for obvious reasons.

What's more, the US transfers via the federal budget happen automatically and out of sight. Booming states fill the federal tax coffins, busting states pay less and get more in unemployment benefits and other subsidies.

The eurozone lacks a big central budget (the EU budget is only about 1% of the EU GDP), so there is no automatic redistribution of any proportion.

As a poor substitute, there were bailouts, but the problem is that these are highly visible and hence politicized, and therefore not liked by anyone and liable to worsen eurozone cohesion.

In the center, these bailouts are seen as giveaways to countries that haven't managed their affairs as they should, and seen as the first step towards a transfer union. It's also often argued that these bailouts (as well as the lender of last resort role of the ECB) produce a moral hazard problem causing lax fiscal discipline in the periphery.

But even in the receiving countries there is much resentment against theses bailouts, because of the attached conditionalities, which tend to be stringent and cause a lot of economic hardship in the short-run.

Solutions, risk sharing versus risk reduction

The bailouts were highly politicized and therefore very problematic, a better way is to put this in the hands of technocrats, which is what happened with the EMS, the European Stability Mechanism.

The European Commission proposed to reform this into a sort of IMF for the eurozone, that is, a fund with wider-ranging powers (beyond sovereign bailouts) and would also be a first aid in a banking crisis and have wide ranging monitoring powers.

But the proposal also contained elements of bringing such fund more under EU (that is, supra-national) rule and opened the possibility of decision by majority vote (arguably to speed things up in a crisis). These elements are anathema to the central countries as they are afraid of losing veto power and hence interpret this as a move towards a possible transfer union.

There are two opposing views, with little middle ground. The Germans and other Northern countries want risk reduction, that is, strict budgetary discipline, and monitoring of this with sanctions for misbehaviour, limited bailouts under strict conditions and (really quite controversial) investors, rather than other eurozone countries taking the first hit in case fiscal problems are so big the country in question has no market access at reasonable rates.

This all sounds pretty reasonable, let countries take care of their own affairs and deal with the consequences if they don't. However, the economics of monetary unions can put a serious wrench in this neat imperative, as we have seen in the last decade.

Countries can get into trouble for little or no fault of their own, and eurozone economics has a strong tendency to compound the problems, as has happened with the peripheral countries post financial crisis.

What's more, the specter of letting investors take the first hit, before any bailout can be triggered, would greatly worsen the situation. We have experience with that, here are economists Marcello Messori and Stefano Micossi (CEPS):

The (in)famous Deauville announcement by Merkel and Sarkozy in October 2010, that private sector participation in the losses on sovereigns would become a permanent component of the new crisis management procedures, prompted a run by investors that toppled Ireland and Portugal and spread contagion to Spain, Italy and even France.

In the early days of the radical left Tsipras government in Greece, when it rejected the conditions of the bailout that had crippled its economy, capital left Greece in such quantities that the country's economy came to a near halt, producing one of the most stunning political turnarounds in modern history when the government quickly accepted an even harsher austerity plan.

The strict risk reduction views of the Germans might reduce the risk of country specific shocks, but once these hit a country, the rules tend to heavily compound the problems.

Hence, many of the peripheral countries, very much including France, want to see some modicum and form of risk pooling or sharing, as this is likely to reduce the cloud of speculators which can easily create self-fulfilling crisis in the absence of such mechanisms.

An additional reason is that in the absence of devaluation, monetary policy change, and automatic fiscal redistribution in the form of a big federal budget, alternative mechanisms like 'internal devaluation' are a very poor substitute.

That works, but at tremendous cost, compounded by a lack of any pressure on the surplus countries to adjust as well, forcing all the adjustment on the deficit countries at great economic cost, as we have seen in the past seven years.

This has given the whole eurozone a deflationary bias which is the main reason growth has been lagging that of the US since 2011. Only in the last two years or so has decent growth returned to the eurozone.

The risk sharers want stuff like a big bailout fund imposing limited conditionality in bailout programs, a central bank as lender of the last resort (they've gotten that), or eurobonds.

It is true that such measures would take much of the wind out of the sails of speculators, thereby reducing the seriousness of an economic crisis, should one arrive.

A trade-off

If the risk reduction policies reduce risk of a crisis and risk sharing policies reduce the severity of crisis, shouldn't policies from both be combined and implemented?

If only it was that simple. The problem is that the risk reduction policies tend to worsen the crisis when they happen, and the risk sharing policies and instruments tend to make crisis more common. There is a trade-off between these to avenues.

For instance, strict budgetary discipline is fine in normal times but can greatly worsen economic conditions in countries experiencing a crisis as they don't have recourse to other adjustment mechanisms.

Equally, forcing debt restructuring before bailouts can easily produce self-fulfilling investor panic when a crisis looms.

On the other hand, risk sharing policies and instruments have a tendency to create a moral hazard problem, thereby increasing the likelihood that a crisis will happen in the first place.

Conclusion

There were a good many economists who realized at the outset that the euro was a half-baked project. Countries were stripped of their adjustment mechanisms in times of crisis, without these being replaced by alternative ways to deal with problems.

These fears became a terrible reality and produced a lost decade for many Southern European eurozone members, which are only recently emerging from a long slump.

Just about everybody realizes that the eurozone needs institutional and policy reforms in order to prevent this from happening again in the next downturn.

The problem is, there are two schools of reform, one favored by Northern countries and stressing risk reduction, the other grosso modo favored by Southern countries and risk sharing.

And the problem is that, to a considerable degree, these two avenues bite one another, which is why this whole debate has been so prolonged, and is unlikely to come up with any miracle cure.

