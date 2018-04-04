Equity Funds Post For Q1 2018 The First Decline In Ten Quarters

For Q1 2018 equity funds (-0.56% on average) posted their first quarterly loss in ten.

The World Equity Funds macro-classification (+0.11%) jumped to the top of the leader board for the fourth quarter in five.

The Sector Equity Funds macro-classification housed nine of the ten worst performing classifications in the equity universe for Q1, with Energy MLP Funds (-11.26%) being the universe laggard.

Despite the late-month meltdown in select techissues, growth-oriented funds continued to shine for Q1.

Commodities Energy Funds (+6.33%) posted thestrongest return of all the equity fund classifications for Q1.