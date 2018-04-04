Despite Monday's Retest, April Should Be A Strong Month

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has now retested its lows three times and bounced back, but Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) had yet to test its February 8 lows - until yesterday. I know yesterday felt like a stomach-churning roller-coaster ride, but all that's happening is that Nasdaq is retesting its February 8 low of 6,777. Several of the leading tech stocks are being hit hard, including most of the FAANG stocks, as well as the "driverless car" problem hitting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) (which I'll discuss later on). As a result, Nasdaq may continue to test its lows later this week, but many tech stocks are also set to post strong first-quarter earnings in the upcoming weeks. Until then, the market is not always liquid, so these "air pockets" can emerge.

One encouraging point is that the market picked up in the last two hours on Monday - that's the opposite of the past two weeks, when the market tended to fall off sharply in the last two hours of the trading day. Yesterday, the Dow was down 750 points around 2:00 pm, but it rallied nearly 300 points in the last two hours.

Looking forward, April is seasonally a very strong month. According to Bespoke Investment Group, April is the strongest month over the last 50 years, with an average 2.04% gain. Over the last 20 years, it has done even better, averaging +2.39%, but in those years April ranks #2 to October, which averaged 2.49%.

Looking backward, the first quarter was volatile but essentially flat, with the S&P 500 down 1.2% and Nasdaq up 1.0%, but April should look better. As trading volume perks up in April, I expect stocks to surge due to an onslaught of stunning first-quarter sales and earnings announcements, beginning soon!

What Happened to Nvidia Last Tuesday?

On Tuesday, my flagship stock, Nvidia announced that it is halting self-driving vehicle tests after an Uber (Private:UBER) self-driving car killed a bicyclist in a horrifying video. As a result, Nvidia triggered a tech stock correction on Tuesday, even though many tech stocks will be posting strong first-quarter sales and earnings in the upcoming weeks. The truth of the matter is that in between earnings announcements, the stock market is not always liquid and "air pockets" can emerge. That is what happened on Tuesday.

As a bicyclist who suffered a head-on collision with a car last year, I am all for fixing autonomous cars to see bicyclists, deer, and other objects that may stray into the path of vehicles. The problem with self-driving vehicles is that they have yet to "see" all objects or animals that suddenly appear, like kangaroos in Australia. In fact, last summer, Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) admitted that it is having a hard time "seeing" kangaroos.

So the news that an Uber self-driving car killed a bicyclist that crossed its path at night should come as no big surprise, just like a "pre-safe" sensing system in many cars cannot protect you from deer, kangaroos, or even guys like me on a bicycle. One death is tragic, but statistically it is still a rare occurrence. The real problem is that the stock market likes to "react" and not "think," which is why stocks soared last Monday only to fall Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to the computerized trading programs that can only "react" and not "think." Fortunately, when the first-quarter announcement season heats up, we will all be forced to "think" first, for a change. In my opinion, last week's "tech wreck" may have been the last great chance to buy many of my favorite stocks, as I explained on my Tuesday podcast. (In addition, Nvidia investors can also check out company CEO Jensen Huang's presentation at last week's investor conference.)

Nvidia was not alone. On Wednesday, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) sold off sharply on news from the website Axios that President Trump wants to use anti-trust laws to go after Amazon for destroying "mom-and-pop" shops. Axios also reported that President Trump wanted to change Amazon's tax treatment. You never know about these negative articles, but the timing of this news could have been for the benefit of short sellers, to hit Amazon.com during light trading volume heading into a holiday weekend due to Passover/Easter.

After White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refuted the Axios article on Wednesday, President Trump tweeted on Thursday that he is no fan of Amazon, due to (1) the U.S. Postal Service subsidizing its business, (2) the company paying "little to no taxes to state and local governments," and (3) "putting many thousands of retailers out of business!" Ouch! So suddenly, Axios' news from an anonymous source suddenly became "real news" on Thursday, as verified by President Trump's tweet!

Speaking of market manipulation, our friends at Bespoke uncovered some very interesting facts regarding "SPY," the S&P 500's exchanged-traded fund (ETF). Specifically, they wrote (in "Fear the Day"):

"Since SPY began trading [in 1993], had you bought SPY at the close every day and sold at the next trading day's open, you'd be up 565%. Had you done the opposite and bought SPY at the open of trading and sold at the close, you'd currently be down 11.9%."

Yikes! Since SPY is the largest and most liquid ETF, this effectively means that any ETF index could be rigged. If you need to know more about how ETF specialists try to "fleece" naïve investors, please refer to two recent white papers that my management company has written on front-running and ETF sharks.

Last Week's Economic News was "Light" (and Mixed)

The economic news last week was light. On Tuesday, the Conference Board announced that its consumer confidence index slipped to 127.7 in March, down from a revised 130 in February. This was a surprise, since economists' consensus estimate was a rise to 131. Since February's consumer confidence was the highest in 18 years, we should not worry too much, since consumers are still in a relatively good mood.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department announced that fourth-quarter GDP was revised up to a 2.9% annual pace in the fourth quarter, up from the +2.5% previously estimated. The primary reason that GDP growth was revised higher was due to higher-than-estimated consumer spending, especially on consumer goods, which surged to a 7.8% annual pace, the strongest in 12 years. A high trade deficit remains the primary drag on GDP growth, so if the Trump Administration's tariff threats and negotiating skills can narrow the trade deficit this year, then the U.S. economy should be able to sustain 3% GDP growth.

I should add that on Thursday, the Commerce Department announced that the Fed's favorite inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index (PCE), rose 0.2% in February and has risen 1.8% in the past 12 months. The core PCE index, excluding food and energy, also rose 0.2% in February and 1.6% in the past 12 months. Personal income rose 0.4% in February, so as long as incomes exceed inflation, prosperity should rise. Ironically, the 10-year Treasury bond yield declined after the PCE news.

Overall, the best news last week was that the 10-year Treasury bond yield hit 2.74%, its lowest level in seven weeks, so if market rates remain soft, there will be no pressure on the Fed to continue raising key interest rates. The S&P 500's dividend yield remains at a healthy 1.86%, which remains extremely attractive due to favorable tax treatment on corporate dividends versus interest income.

As greater liquidity returns this week, I expect a massive stock market rebound. Furthermore, as the first-quarter announcements commence in the next couple of weeks, I expect that the strongest sales and earnings in my lifetime will propel the overall stock market significantly higher in the weeks to come!

Welcome to April, which should be a better month. I hope that you had a wonderful holiday weekend.

