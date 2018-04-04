Why Aurora Cannabis Is So Focused On The Short-Term Game

The company's actions suggest it believes demand will surpass supply over the next 12 to 18 months.

Aurora Cannabis should take the immediate market lead once recreational pot is legalized in Canada.

source: stock photo

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) is visibly trying to wrest the market lead from Canopy (OTCPK:TWMJF) Growth as the time of pot legalization in Canada gets closer.

While both companies reported solid performances in the last reporting period, Canopy was able to generate its best earnings ever at C$21.7 million.

With Canopy enjoying much of the financial media attention because of its current market lead, it has been an uphill battle for Aurora to generate the type of attention that would bring in institutional investment.

To combat that, Aurora has taken some aggressive steps to position itself to have a strong probability of outselling Canopy over the next 6 months to a year after cannabis is legalized in Canada, with the end result being it will gain a lot more media coverage and a positive outlook from the investing community.

In this article, we'll look at why Aurora is taking these steps and the inherent risks in pushing for short-term results.

Major moves for Aurora

Almost every move Aurora has made seems to be with the idea the cannabis supply environment in Canada, in general, will be challenging going forward, which has resulted in a number of actions the company has taken in preparation for increasing demand.

A major one was the recent closing of the acquisition of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:CMMDF). That has put Aurora in position to compete head-to-head against Canopy in the short term.

It, of course, also has its giant 800,000-square-foot Aurora Sky production facility, which is scheduled to be completed around the time recreational pot in Canada is legalized.

On the distribution side, it has entered into a deal with Shoppers Drug Mart, along with others, as well as taken minority position in Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (OTCPK:LQSIF).

Consequently, Aurora has catapulted to the leader of the pack in regard to short-term production capacity, with the projected ability to boost output in 2018 to about 130,000 kg "by the end of 2018." That's in contrast to Canopy's guidance for production of about 90,000 kg by the end of 2018.

If supply ends up being unable to meet the needs of the market through the first half of 2019, Aurora should be able to handily outsell Canopy during that period of time. As the two companies stand today, Canopy has a lot more upside production capacity over the long term.

Aurora has plenty of cash on hand to make it happen, with its cash and cash equivalents as of the end of 2017, jumping from roughly C$160 million at the end of June 2017 to C$351 million by the end of the year. Most of that was from bought deal financing.

Working capital at the end of the second fiscal quarter was C$302.5 million.

source: MDA

Why Aurora is taking the short-term risk

When looking at Aurora's strategy, the question needs to be asked as to why it's taking this type of risk when it could weigh on the company further out.

I think what the company is contemplating is it needs to gain mindshare among investors in order to obtain the momentum that comes with media coverage. If it sat back in the early phase of recreational marijuana legalization in Canada, it would not only lose out in the long term to Canopy's larger capacity but also struggle to gain more traction in the short term if it only produced at a level similar to Canopy does.

We also don't know exactly what Aurora has in mind once it starts to generate meaningful revenue after legalization. It could use that presumed market lead to attract more investment capital in order to increase capacity for the long term.

Taking into account the steps it's taken that were mentioned above, that makes the most sense; I don't believe it's simply an ego thing to gain a short window where it outperforms Canopy.

Even with the immediate advantage Aurora holds for 2019, Canopy has guided for C$375 million in sales, while Aurora has guided for C$350 million. My thought is most of Canopy's sales will be in the second half. What Aurora does from summer 2018 till then will determine the long-term performance of the company.

Conclusion

I don't believe Aurora is simply trying to steal Canopy's thunder in the near term, although that is without a doubt part of its strategy. The point is it would be a somewhat wasted action if it does nothing with its short-term, market-leading advantage.

In my view, Aurora should enjoy a stronger immediate boost in share price immediately after the recreational legalization of pot in Canada; by that, I mean in the first 6 months or so. If it can continue to outsell Canopy for another 6 months, it should generate a lot of media coverage, which should in turn position Aurora as being equal with Canopy in the minds of a lot of investors.

During that time, I expect the company to announce deals that will increase production capacity for the long term, which should further strengthen its competitive position further out.

For these reasons, I think Aurora will be the better trade through at least the first quarter of 2019 and possibly the second quarter. That will be determined by how quickly Canopy can ramp up production.

Until we hear more on what moves Aurora inevitably will make to be more competitive on the output side, we have to assume by the latter part of 2019 Canopy will surpass it in most metrics.

How Aurora executes over the next year will determine how optimistic investors will remain in regard to its long-term performance. Aurora doesn't need to compete in capacity with Canopy; almost everybody assumes it won't be able to once Canopy increases production to maximum capacity. What Aurora needs to do is prove it can take the market lead in the near term, with the added visibility of what it will do from there.

At this time, I consider Aurora more of a short-term holding of up to about a year, once Canadian legalization of recreational pot is in play. Afterwards, Canopy should take over the market leadership spot.

If Aurora can surprise to the upside with increased capacity, revenue, and earnings, it could find itself holding onto the gains it should get from generating the most revenue in the first several quarters after legalization.

Even under that generous scenario, it will struggle to retain momentum once Canopy goes into much higher production. Until then, it has a good chance of generating some strong returns for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.