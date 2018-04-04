Spotify: Opening Jitters

The stock opened at $165.90 but spent much of the day facing downward price action, closing down 10% at $149.01.

The long-awaited IPO of Spotify (SPOT), the Swedish streaming music king, has finally come and passed. A success? The major news outlets, at least, seem to think so, with the New York Times publishing an article titled, "Spotify's Wall Street Debut Is a Success".

As most observers are aware, Spotify's IPO went against convention by undergoing a "direct listing" - leaving only a minimum role for investment banks. Spotify did hire Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Allen & Co. to act as market-makers on the deal, but did away with much of the hoopla in a typical IPO - roadshows, order book-building, pricing, and even ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. It ended up paying its small consortium of banks on $36 million in fees, versus the typical ~7% in underwriting fees paid in a typical IPO. Snap (SNAP), which went public at a similar valuation to Spotify, paid its underwriters $85 million in fees.

So in terms of defying Wall Street's traditional high-fee model and making investment bankers shake in their boots at the prospect of more unicorns avoiding the standard IPO process, Spotify's IPO certainly was a success. But whether or not it was a success for investors depends on how you look at it. Overall, Spotify's rather lackluster opening leaves the shares at a rather modest valuation that leaves much room for upside. Opportunist investors can certainly dive in now.

A pressured open

One of the wrenches thrown into the mix of the Spotify deal was its use of a "reference price" in lieu of an IPO price. In a typical IPO - let's take Dropbox's (DBX) IPO last week for example - the Day 1 "pop" is calculated against the offering price at which shares were offered to institutional investors during the IPO. With Dropbox closing its first day of trading at $28.48, the press reported a 36% jump over its IPO price of $21.

With Spotify, however, no IPO price exists because the company didn't sell any new shares to investors. The New York Stock Exchange thus used $132 as the "reference price" for Spotify.

Shares opened at $165.90 past noon in New York, one of the latest opens in a recent IPO, and sank for much of the day. See Spotify's first-day chart below:

SPOT Price data by YCharts

Shares closed at $149.01, and fell slightly further in after-hours trading to $148.62. Against Spotify's reference price of $132, the company certainly did well - a jump of 13%. But relative to the opening price, Spotify actually lost 10%.

The reference price is obviously a good benchmark for Spotify's first-day performance - multiple news sources report that Spotify shares traded in the private market around $132-$137.50, so those buyers have certainly seen appreciation in their shares. But the actual trading activity during the opening day was clearly weighted toward sell orders.

Valuation update

Price movements aside, where does this leave Spotify from a valuation standpoint - and should investors use the lackluster opening as a window to buy shares of one of the world's hottest internet companies?

I covered Spotify's valuation in a prior article, back when we were all flying blind as to what price Spotify would ultimately trade at. Two brokerage firms have come out with price targets on the stock already, and more Wall Street firms are sure to follow soon - the first price targets were set at $200 and $225, indicating market caps of $36.8 billion and $41.4 billion, respectively - targets that Spotify clearly fell short of. While these price targets were optimistic, I'm more than confident that Spotify can surge past the $149 at which it's currently trading.

At $149 per share and with 183.852 million shares outstanding, Spotify currently has a market cap of just $27.4 billion. Of course, we do have to take this number in context - in Spotify's last, most publicly visible share sale, it swapped shares with Chinese internet giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) for a rough valuation of $19 billion. So at the very least, this IPO is not a so-called down round.

As a reminder, Spotify has taken the extra step of providing guidance for FY18, not a usual disclosure in IPOs:

At the current exchange rate of $1.23 to the euro, Spotify's FY18 revenue guidance implies revenues of $6.03 to $6.52 billion. This puts Spotify's current market cap at a price/revenue multiple of 4.20x to 4.55x, or 4.38x at the midpoint.

As Spotify is frequently referred to as the "Netflix of Music," many observers feel Netflix (NFLX) is the closest trading comp to Spotify (relative valuation is probably the only yardstick we have here, as Spotify's cash flows are far too small at the moment to warrant a discounted cash flow or other cash flow/earnings-based valuation), though Netflix's higher gross margins (and thus, lower content costs - Spotify's gross margin of 21% in FY17 showed a 13-point deficit to Netflix's gross margin of 34%) do make its revenue streams more valuable to Spotify's.

Netflix trades at 8.1x forward revenues, and plenty of other high-growth internet sector companies trade at equally high multiples:

NFLX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Based on revenue multiples alone, Spotify could still see an uptick in its valuation, though we do have to be wary of its gross margin deficit and the highly competitive nature of the music streaming space, versus a company like Facebook (FB) which virtually owns its market.

At its $27.4 billion market cap, Spotify is also valued at $386 for each of its 71 million subscribers in FY17, and $291 for each of the 92-96 million subscribers it's expecting in FY18 (as seen in the guidance chart above). Considering each Premium subscriber brings in $120 of annual revenues, these aren't crazy user valuation metrics - and compares especially favorably against Netflix's valuation of $1,158 for each of its ~111 million subscribers.

Spotify is also valued at $175 per MAU (monthly active user) for each of its 157 million actives in FY17, and $135 for each of the 198-208 million MAUs it expects in FY18. This in turn compares favorably against Facebook's value of $218 per MAU.

Though basing Spotify's valuation on other internet companies - with different business models, growth trajectories, and margin profiles - isn't exactly a like-for-like comparison, relative valuation is likely the best yardstick we have while Spotify is in high-growth, high cash burn mode. After all, valuation is an imprecise art - especially when the target in question is a high-growth tech unicorn.

Overall, I have my eye on a price target of 6x forward revenues for Spotify, implying a price target of $205, or 37% upside from current levels.

Final thoughts

There's certainly a lot of catalysts coming up for Spotify as it transitions to public company life - and in particular, we've never seen how Spotify performs during earnings season. Trading is highly likely to be choppy over the next few months, but this has been typical of internet sector IPOs of late. Stitch Fix (SFIX), for one, also got pummeled on its opening day, but is now up 22% from its offering price of $17. Late bloomers abound everywhere among unicorn IPOs - and just because Spotify slid downward ~10% from its opening price on Day 1 doesn't mean it can't make up for the losses in the near-term window.

When looking at the company's valuation relative to peers, Spotify certainly has the numbers to back its $27.4 billion market cap. A 4.4x forward revenue multiple is an extremely reasonable valuation to pay in an otherwise heightened and richly valued tech market.

While Spotify is a high-risk, high-reward play (as is every IPO), there's enough of a margin of safety in Spotify's valuation to warrant a buy. At the very least, keep a close eye on how Spotify shares continue to perform and look for timely entry points.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.