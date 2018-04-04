Another April Biotech Catalyst To Watch

This is an important catalyst as FDA approval would diversify Incyte’s product range, which currently only has one FDA-approved drug.

This article was co-authored by Stepan Lavrouk. Stepan is an investment analyst with Almington Capital.

In a recent article, we outlined a number of upcoming catalyst events for biotech investors to keep their eyes on. Incyte Corporation (INCY) is another such event. The company is facing a key FDA Advisory Committee decision for Olumiant (baricitinib), its treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The drug, which the company has been developing in partnership with Eli Lilly (LLY), was unexpectedly rejected by the FDA in April 2017 when the agency handed down a complete response letter.

Will Incyte and Eli Lilly be able to convince the FDA to approve Olumiant the second time round?

Let’s examine the drug’s prospects and what approval – or rejection – would mean for Incyte going forward.

A Badly Needed Win

It’s been a rough year for Incyte since last April’s CRL. Shares have declined from their year-high of around $138 to a current low of $80.50, almost a 42% drop. This is despite very strong sales growth for the company’s only approved drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), which totaled 33% in 2017 (although Olumiant has been approved in the EU and Japan). In fact, several commentators have pointed out that the projected revenue from sales – estimated by management to peak somewhere between $2.5 - $3.0 billion – of this blockbuster treatment for myelofibrosis alone make Incyte undervalued at its current share price.

Nonetheless, the market has responded poorly to the company’s inability to secure FDA approval for any other candidate drugs in its (admittedly promising) pipeline. As a result, the upcoming AdComm is of extreme importance, not only because FDA approval would open up the US market for Olumiant, but also because it is an opportunity for management to prove to investors that the company is not just a one-hit wonder.

Major Catalyst Inbound

The FDA will discuss the resubmitted new drug application (NDA) for Olumiant at an arthritis Advisory Committee meeting on April 23rd. Several things will be different this time around. Firstly, a pooled analysis from Olumiant clinical trials was published in July and showed that baricitinib-treated patients had similar rates of serious infection incidents to a placebo-treated control group. Furthermore, the treatment group showed that two years of baricitinib treatment significantly lowered the rate of joint damage progression throughout the treatment period. This should go a long way to allaying the FDA’s safety concerns and will bolster the case for efficacy.

Secondly, the FDA itself has changed significantly. The appointment of Scott Gottlieb as head of the agency and the general pro-approval rhetoric coming from the White House have increased the likelihood of any given drug being green-lit. The combination of these factors suggests that the market has either already priced in approval, or will begin to price it in in the weeks before the ADCOM (we discuss how to trade up to a catalyst like this here).

That said, it is quite rare for a drug to be approved in the EU, but not the US. The fact that this did happen in Olumiant’s case (the CRL came after the European Medicines Agency green-lit the drug) could mean that the FDA has more significant misgivings with regards to the treatment than they initially let on. Therefore, we do not view approval as a definite outcome and would advise investors to limit their risk if they decide to hold into the AdComm, as a second CRL would obviously be poison to Incyte’s share price.

Investor’s Eye View

Approval is viewed as a probability, so we may see a mild upward drive in share price as accumulation occurs in the weeks preceding the AdComm. As the market largely expects approval, a slight sell-off may occur if that happens, as speculators sell the news. This could provide a good entry point to those who view Incyte as a long-term growth play, but who also do not want to run the risk of the stock tanking in the unlikely but catastrophic event that the FDA hands down another CRL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.