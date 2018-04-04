Applied Optoelectronics: Selling Pressure Intensifies

Shares of optical components manufacturer, Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), have depreciated by about 65% in value over the last 6 months alone. One might think that its shares would be somewhat close to forming a bottom after dropping so much, month after month. But unfortunately, that’s not necessarily the case here. Latest data points available to us suggest that selling pressure in Applied Optoelectronics has actually increased of late, which could, in turn, further drag down its shares over the next month at least.

Short Interest Spikes Again

My readers would know that I like to keep tabs on short interest data publications for companies that I regularly write about. The metric is basically the aggregate amount of short positions that are open and yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric is usually considered to be a bearish indicator as it highlights the build-up of short positions in a particular stock. Conversely, a sudden decline in the metric indicates a rapid unwinding of short positions, thereby indicating the market’s sentiment shifting from bearish to neutral/bullish. So, the short interest data is basically a tool to gauge the market’s sentiment relating to any particular stock.

In the case of Applied Optoelectronics, short interest appears to have risen to 13.15 million shares in the most recent reporting cycle. This marks a dramatic 12.6% increase over just 15 days, and the increase only goes to highlight the intensifying selling pressure in the scrip. To have a better understanding of the situation, approximately 72.6% of Applied Opto’s entire float stood shorted at the end of the most recent reporting cycle, making it one of the most heavily shorted names across Nasdaq and NYSE.

(Source: Nasdaq, Compiled by Author)

The odd part here is that short interest in Applied Optoelectronics hasn’t subsided even though its shares have been on a consistent downtrend since August last year. It looked like the selling pressure in the scrip was cooling off back in December, when its short interest declined by 13.1% over the prior 2 months. But clearly that wasn’t a long-lasting trend. Short interest in the company has materially picked up since then, probably because:

Market participants were merely locking-in their gains when short interest was declining near the end of 2017, so they could re-enter the scrip with more short positions in 2018, and/or; Applied Opto’s return to growth, along with its peers from the sector, is taking longer than previously anticipated, and/or; Market’s expectations for Applied Opto’s FY18 have probably deteriorated further.

Whatever the case maybe, what’s clear is that the shorts only took a breather near the end of 2017, and they’re now back in full-force. This situation, where incessant shorting continues even though shares of Applied Opto are down by almost 65% over the past 6 months alone, may attract value buyers but I suppose the broad swath of growth investors (especially retail) are more likely to refrain from investing in the name after seeing how the stock has performed over the past year, and how shorts continue to build positions.

Institutional Activity

This leads us to a critical question: How have Applied Opto’s largest institutional owners reacted to the company’s evolving prospects, declining share price and consistently high selling pressure?

(Source: Nasdaq, Compiled by Author)

The chart attached above illustrates that 6 out of Applied Opto’s 10 largest institutional owners have actually increased their holdings in the name. BlackRock, which happens to own the biggest chunk of Applied Opto (around 12%), added more long positions in the name rather than booking losses.

This holding pattern suggests to a certain extent that Applied Opto’s largest institutional owners are fairly patient and still believe in its turnaround story. However, this level of optimism isn’t necessarily shared by the vast majority of institutions that are/were also invested in the optical components manufacturer.

(Source: Gurufocus, Compiled by Author)

Fact of the matter is that the overall institutional ownership in Applied Opto has declined quite substantially over the recent months – as illustrated in the chart above. This covers institutional portfolios of varying sizes, having disparate investment strategies and different fund managers.

I think this at least goes to show that the broad swath of remaining institutional investors doesn’t feel confident about Applied Opto’s growth and turnaround-related prospects anymore, compared to its largest holders. The chart attached below breaks this bit of information on a more granular level.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Institutional investors, who continue to hold onto the company’s shares, reduced their overall holdings by a net 2.8 million positions. Besides that, the number of sold out positions is approximately 3.5 times the amount of new positions in the name.

A few of Applied Opto’s largest owners may have added positions in the last reporting cycle, but the remaining community of institutional investors have actually trimmed or closed their long-positions in the name. I think this is a pretty bearish indicator for long-side market participants.

Investors Takeaway

Applied Opto stock price has plummeted in value over the past 6-8 months and yet its short interest remains at elevated levels. To make things worse, the vast majority of institutional investors appear to be losing patience and they too have begun selling shares in the company. This increased supply of Applied Opto shares, at a time when there are no clear indications about when it will return to growth, could very well put pressure on the company’s stock prices over the next few weeks at least.

I have discussed the company's financials, competitive positioning and evaluated its product roadmaps in-depth in my prior articles, so we won't be going over the same topics again. But just to rehash a bit here, the chart attached below illustrates the impact of Amazon on Applied Opto. The former's decision to slowdown its rate of purchases (whether it's to source transceivers from other players in the sector, or because it wanted a slow transition to 100G) has clearly hurt Applied Opto's revenues.

(Source: Compiled by Author)

My opinion is that long-side buying in Applied Opto is less likely to come in at least until the selling pressure subsides, or until the company shows signs of real growth, or until its management explicitly states that:

Orders from Amazon have picked up again, and/or; Applied Opto's phase of transitory slowdown (caused by data center clients transitioning from 40G to 100G ports at a crawling pace) is over, and/or; It’s not losing market share to its peers in the sector, and/or; Applied Opto is poised to start growing its revenues again, and/or; The company is able to maintain its competitive positioning based on its technological prowess, rather than having to engage in price wars.

Applied Optoelectronics reports its Q1 results in the first week of May. A positive set of results, followed by an optimistic guidance for Q2, might encourage short-side market participants and institutional investors to rethink their investment thesis regarding the company, and it might even trigger a short squeeze. But overall, I expect Applied Opto shares to stay distressed at least until its next earnings report as there aren’t any material events scheduled between now and next month.

Author's Note: I'll be writing two more reports on Applied Optoelectronics over the next month. Make sure to click that "Follow" button at the top of this page to get a notification as soon as the reports go live. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.