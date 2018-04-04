Corvus Pharmaceuticals: A New Immunotherapy Player

The company expects to start a pivotal trial in renal cell carcinoma in the second half of the year.

The immune checkpoints are signaling molecules that act to shut down or block an immune response. In a healthy person, this mechanism is a "safety" feature allowing cessation of the immune response once it has performed its task. Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte Antigen 4 (CTLA‐4) and programmed Death 1 (PD1) are the most well‐known checkpoints, but there are many others.

Tumor cells have evolved to use these checkpoints to inhibit an immune response, but agents like Yervoy (anti-CTLA-4) and Opdivo or Keytruda (both anti-PD1) have the potential to unleash the immune system's cancer-destroying properties. FDA and EMA approve all of them, but preclinical data suggest that there are many other immune checkpoints or targets that may be modulated to promote an immune response.

With that in mind, today, I'd like to introduce you Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS).

A Brief Description Of The Company

In case anybody cares, Corvus in Latin means "Crow" or "Raven".

According to the Greek mythology, Coronis and Apollo (son of the Greek God Zeus) were lovers. While Apollo was away, Coronis fell in love with Ischys, a mortal. A white raven which the God had left to guard the girl, informed him about the affair. Apollo was furious with the bird, flung a curse upon it and scorched its feathers. That is why all ravens are black.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, like the mythological raven, faced the fire of hell in April 2017, when the stock price collapsed, passing from $20 to $10 in a heartbeat. I will explain the cause of the crash later.

CRVS data by YCharts

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company focused on the development of small molecules and antibodies that target the immune system to treat patients with cancer. Corvus's lead product candidate, CPI-444, is an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

The following figure summarizes critical information regarding its current pipeline and expected milestones:

Three of Corvus's programs are targeting adenosine receptor signaling pathway. The company is developing small molecules that selectively inhibit the binding of adenosine to either A2A or to A2B receptors and monoclonal antibodies that block the production of adenosine by tumors by inhibiting the cell surface enzyme CD73. The fourth program is aimed at developing interleukin-2 inducible kinase ("ITK") inhibitors.

CPI-444

CPI-444 is a small molecule inhibitor of the adenosine A2A receptor (ADORA2A) expressed on the surface of immune cells.

CPI-444 (previously V81444) was initially discovered by Vernalis. In June 2004, Vernalis and Biogen Idec (BIIB) entered into an agreement whereby Biogen Idec would develop molecules within the adenosine A2a receptor antagonist program in exchange for milestone payments and subsequent royalties on future sales. Vernalis successfully regained the program in April 2011. Corvus in-licensed the rights to CPI-444 from Vernalis in February 2015 which initially investigated it as a potential new treatment for Parkinson's disease. Corvus paid a $1M upfront fee and will be responsible for about $220M in future milestones, as well as tiered royalty (mid-single to low-double digit).

A Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) studies were completed in May 2012. A receptor occupancy study was initiated in August 2012, with positive results reported in December 2012. Vernalis presented data from these studies at the World Congress of Neurology meeting in August 2013.

In mid-2013, a Phase 1b/2 proof of concept trial was initiated to explore the properties of the compound following twice-daily dosing in adult patients with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Positive results of this study were announced in April 2014: there were no drug-related serious adverse events (SAE) and no other new or significant safety findings.

After in-licensing the drug, Corvus has conducted preclinical studies assessing CPI-444's anti-tumor characteristics as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

In January 2016, Corvus began enrolling patients in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial designed to investigate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of CPI-444 in several solid tumor types, both as a single agent and in combination with Genentech's Tecentriq (atezolizumab), a fully humanized antibody targeting PD-L1. The first step of the trial was designed to determine the optimal dose of CPI-444 for use in the cohort expansion stage of the trial.

The expansion cohort portion of the trial enrolled patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell cancer (RCC), melanoma (MEL), triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and other cancers, for a total of 10 dose expansion cohorts.

Each cohort will enroll up to 14 patients but will have a further expansion by an additional 12 patients if specifics criteria are met (CR, PR or SD>3 months). Each cohort will be further expanded to a total of 48 patients if responses are observed in at least 5/26 patients.

At AACR 2017, Corvus presented preliminary results from this trial, and, to say the least, investors found these data very disappointing. This was the crash I was talking about earlier.

At the data cut-off, 113 patients were enrolled across the first and the second stage of the trial. All patients enrolled had advanced solid tumors, with a median of two prior therapies. More than half of them (56%) were resistant/refractory to prior anti-PD1/PD-L1 treatment and 96% had visceral metastases (37% with liver and 9% with brain metastases).

There were no grade 3/4 adverse events with single-agent CPI-444, immune-related adverse events were seen only with the combination of CPI-444 and atezolizumab: one pancreatitis (Grade 2), one autoimmune hemolytic anemia (Grade 3) and one aseptic meningoencephalitis/thrombocytopenia (Grade 4).

Both serious autoimmune AEs ended upon discontinuation of study treatment. A particularly important aspect is that both of these events have been reported in prior checkpoint inhibitors trials.

Only 14 out of 96 evaluable patients demonstrated tumor regression; three experienced a partial response (PR, a reduction of tumor volume > 30%) and 11 experienced minor tumor regression (change in tumor volume of 0% to reduction of tumor volume ≤ 30%). Nine of these patients were resistant/refractory to prior anti-PD1 or anti-PD-L1 therapies.

The three patients who experienced a PR included one renal cell cancer patient who received single-agent CPI-444 and two patients (one with non-small cell lung cancer and one with colorectal cancer) who received the combination therapy.

Based on these data, Corvus decided to expand the renal cell cancer (RCC) and the non-small cell lung cancer cohort, both single and combination therapy.

At ASCO17, Corvus presented updated numbers from 45 NSCLC and 30 RCC patients treated in the monotherapy and combination cohorts. Patient demographics and disease characteristics are summarized in the figure below:

In 34 evaluable lung cancer patients, 22 achieved a disease control. There was only one confirmed PR (an anti-PD1/PD-L1 resistant/refractory and PD-L1 negative patient treated with the combination). There was also one unconfirmed PR with the combination (anti-PD1/PD-L1 resistant/refractory and PDL1+).

In 22 evaluable RCC patients, there were two confirmed partial responses, one in a resistant/refractory patient with PD-L1 negative disease treated with monotherapy and another in an anti-PD1/PD-L1 naive patient who received the combination (PD-L1 expression status was unknown). Another six patients (three treated with single CPI-444, three with combination therapy) demonstrated tumor regression (four out of six were resistant/refractory). In total, 16 patients achieved stable disease.

At the SITC17 meeting in November, Corvus presented updated results from the trial. Results showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 14% (two partial responses, one of which was unconfirmed) with single-agent CPI-444 and 13% (two confirmed partial responses) for the combination therapy, and a disease control rate of 29% and 69% for single agent and combination therapy, respectively, in 30 evaluable patients. The safety profile remained consistent with prior updates. Additionally, biomarker data from the trial showed a correlation between A2AR, CD73, CD39, and response to therapy and resistance to previous anti-PD1/PD-L1 treatment.

The data seems to suggest that A2AR and CD73 expression levels are correlated directly with tumor regression (p=0.01 and 0.09, respectively) as you can see in the next figure:

If we look at double-positive patients, DCR was 8% in negative patients (n=49) and 42% in positive patients (n=24) (p=0.0006).

In December 2017, Genentech began enrolling patients in a Phase 1b/2 trial that is evaluating CPI-444 in combination with Tecentriq in patients with NSCLC under an umbrella protocol known as Morpheus, a novel cancer immunotherapy platform established to develop combination therapies more quickly and efficiently. Up to 65 patients will be enrolled in this trial and compared to a control arm of patients receiving docetaxel.

Corvus is also planning to amend the ongoing Phase 1/1b protocol to enroll up to 50 patients with RCC that have received less prior therapy by limiting enrollment to patients that have failed only an anti-PD1/PD-L1 and a tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

As of February 20, 2018, there were 63 patients with RCC enrolled in the Phase1/1b trial. The disease control rate was 53% in the combination and 39% in the single-agent cohort. There are six partial responses (two unconfirmed) in 57 evaluable patients. There have been 52 patients with NSCLC enrolled with two partial responses (one unconfirmed) and disease control rates are 28% and 16% for single agent and combination, respectively. No significant change in adverse event profile has been observed.

On the basis of these data, Corvus expects to start a pivotal trial in renal cell carcinoma in the second half of the year. Although no detailed information is available as yet, the trial will enroll third line patients double positive (A2AR+/CD73+).

A2A Receptor Antagonist

Other companies are developing adenosine A2A receptor antagonists to treat non-oncology indications, primarily Parkinson's disease. Within oncology, Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) has initiated a Phase 1 trial with preladenant, an adenosine A2A antagonist in patients with solid tumors that will be used in combination with pembrolizumab.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Palobiofarma SL and is conducting a Phase 1 trial of PBF-509 and PDR001 in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (AdenONCO).

In 2015, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has licensed a preclinical A2A antagonist for use in cancer therapy from Heptares. Last February, the first patient has been dosed in an expansion cohort in the Phase 1b segment of the Phase 1 study in advanced solid tumors.

iTeos has patented selective proprietary A2A which are not brain-penetrant, and the preclinical candidate for this research is currently being evaluated and is expected to enter the clinic in 2018.

Merck KgaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) has entered into a pre-clinical collaboration with Domain Therapeutics to develop programs targeting the adenosine pathway.

All this conveys the high interest in targeting A2A receptor; however, Corvus has already stirred the interest of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and its subsidiary Genentech.

In October 2015, Corvus entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Genentech to evaluate CPI-444 with Tecentriq. Under this agreement, Corvus is responsible for the conduct and cost of the trials and Genentech will supply Tecentriq. As part of the deal, Corvus granted Genentech certain rights of the first negotiation to participate in future clinical trials that the company may conduct and rights of the first negotiation if Corvus decides to license CPI-444's rights.

In May 2017 (so after reviewing first clinical data from the Phase 1/1b trial), the company entered into a second clinical trial collaboration agreement with Genentech. Under the new deal, CPI-444 and Tecentriq will be evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 randomized, controlled clinical study as second-line therapy in patients with NSCLC who are resistant/refractory to prior treatment with an anti-PD1/PD-L1 antibody. Corvus is responsible for supplying CPI-444 and retains global development and commercialization rights to CPI-444.

CPI-006

In December 2014, Corvus in-licensed from The Scripps Research Institute a mouse hybridoma clone expressing an anti-human CD73 antibody, from which the company has developed, CPI-006, a humanized anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody. In January 2018, Corvus filed an IND, and it expects to initiate a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in the first quarter of 2018. The trial will evaluate CPI-006 alone and in combination with CPI-444 or with Merck's pembrolizumab for patients with advanced cancers. The study will be composed of dose escalation and dose expansion cohorts.

CD73, in humans, is an enzyme encoded by the NT5E gene and commonly serves to convert adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to adenosine and, together with CD39, may generate an immunosuppressed and pro-angiogenic niche within the tumor microenvironment. Besides, other studies in murine models have shown that the targeted blockade of CD73 can improve the therapeutic activity of anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA-4 antibodies. CD73 has become an appealing therapy target, and this was also because it has been found to be overexpressed in many types of cancer.

At the AACR17 meeting, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) will present the first clinical data on its investigational anti-CD73 antibody in combination with its anti-PD1 Opdivo.

Innate Pharma SA is developing an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology, currently in preclinical testing.

Novartis has access to up to three of Surface Oncology's cancer immunotherapies, including an exclusive worldwide license to an anti-CD73 antibody, SRF373, and options to license up to two additional programs. Surface Oncology has received an upfront payment of $70M from Novartis and is entitled to potential option purchase, option exercise and development and sales milestones which could amount to $1.17 billion as well as tiered royalties.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) has a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor named AB680 currently in development. The company anticipates initiating clinical trials in the second half of 2018. As a benchmark, only a few days ago, the company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Arcus, which has a pipeline very similar to that of Corvus, capitalizes around $725M, Corvus only $300M.

Adenosine A2B Receptor Antagonist

Corvus has in-licensed several adenosine A2B receptor antagonists from Vernalis, and it has identified other A2B receptor antagonists from its internal research program. Similar to adenosine A2A receptors, adenosine binds to adenosine A2B receptors, which leads to immunosuppression. The company expects to select a development candidate in 2018.

ITK Inhibitor

Corvus is developing selective, covalent inhibitors of ITK and is evaluating them in preclinical studies for potency, safety, and efficacy.

ITK and BTK are tyrosine kinases of crucial importance for B- and T-cell development. Corvus has initiated IND-enabling studies for its lead development candidate, and it plans to start a Phase 1 clinical trial in cancer patients in early 2019.

Conclusion.

CPI-444's data really look that bad? I'd be lying if I said I was impressed, but let's put things into perspective here.

Corvus's management mentioned the example of epacadostat, a closely-watched IDO1 inhibitor developed by Incyte (INCY). At ASCO17, Incyte presented new data underscoring the potential of epacadostat in combination with Merck's Keytruda in various tumor type.

As regards the renal cell cancer, the combination reported a 30% (9/30) overall response rate and 50% (15/30) disease control rate, with one complete response and eight partials among 30 patients. But if you look at the subgroups of patients who received at least two prior lines of therapy, no patient achieved an objective response, and the disease control rate was 36% (4/11). It is important to note that patients enrolled in this trial (ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037) had advanced clear-cell RCC, prior antiangiogenic therapy, and they were checkpoint inhibitor naive while the majority of patients in the CPI-444 trial were resistant/refractory to anti-PD1/PD-L1.

Corvus compares very favorably to these data, but does that go far enough?

In recent years, the treatment of advanced RCC has witnessed a revolution with the advent of immune checkpoint inhibitors and a new generation tyrosine-kinase receptor inhibitors, like Exelixis' (EXEL) cabozantinib.

As nivolumab and cabozantinib have individually been the first therapies to demonstrate a survival benefit compared with everolimus in patients previously treated with an antiangiogenic agent, the historical approach to second- and third-line treatment has been significantly altered.

As I said before, Corvus will probably choose to concentrate its efforts in the third line setting, selecting patients with a biomarker. In this context, one of the advantages of CPI-444 is that it appears to be well tolerated, at least in the initial Phase 1 trial. It does not seem to increase the toxicity of the anti-PD-L1 inhibitor, which is an important distinction with many other possible combination regimens where there is clearly an additive level of toxicity when you put one drug together with a checkpoint inhibitor.

The other advantage is that CPI-444 is an orally administered drug, so this means that patients will benefit from having pills to take, instead of a second intravenous drug.

Despite the fact that the treatment options have been dramatically modified in recent years, advanced renal cell cancer remains a lethal disease. The success of future next-generation agents will, therefore, depend on the ability to select patients most likely to respond to treatment, using reliable predictive biomarkers. Corvus seems to have one, one that makes sense.

Moreover, it must be stressed that Genentech has decided that CPI-444, in combination with atezolizumab, deserves to advance into Phase 1b/2 in patients with lung cancer, and the decision was taken on the basis of the information available at the time (the ongoing trial is open-label).

Another factor should be taken into consideration: Just a few days ago, Corvus announced that it had commenced an underwritten public offering of 7,058,824 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $60M. Unlike what usually happens, Corvus share price did not decline, likely a sign of trust by the market.

Caveat emptor! Let the buyer beware...

Obviously, it is important to point out the risks, some of which have already been raised during the pipeline's description, so this will be a brief reminder.

Firstly, as I said before, I was not impressed by CPI-444's initial data, and it is possible that the biomarker that the company seems to have found will turn out to be useless.

Furthermore, immuno-oncology is a shifting and crowded landscape, so CPI-444 will face significant competition.

Last but not least, A2AR is not a validated target yet.

Corvus, how much is it worth?

I estimate that worldwide sales of CPI-444 will reach - if approved, of course - approximately $290M (at 30% penetration in the US and Europe), however, I think it is more likely that the company will find a partner for the European market. Based on that, I arrive at a price target of $20/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRVS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.