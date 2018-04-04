Bike-Sharing In China - Opportunities And Challenges

China On-Demand Transportation Trends

Having worked for a British firm in the past, I was very familiar with taking a bike the last mile of a commute from the City of London bike sharing program with Barclay's. Then when NYC adopted that program during the Bloomberg administration, I just had to try the Citibike program, it made the last few miles of a trip easier and faster, as long as a bike dock was relatively nearby. This week EMQQ looks at China's On-Demand Transportation market as a proxy for all emerging markets. We will look at the difference of Bikes sharing programs, with Bikes emerging as a big factor in China as a source of transportation.

Bike-sharing is one of the year’s hottest tech trend in China according to techcrunch.com. The two biggest startups in the space have pulled in more than $1 billion cumulatively from VCs in 2014 alone, and at valuations that exceed $1 billion — yet their businesses, and the bikes themselves, are not well known in the U.S. and other parts of the world outside of China, although that is changing quickly.

Thanks to many new transportation offerings, from cab hailing services like Didi, motorcycle sharing, and bike sharing services there is now a growing consumer base of mobile buyers.

The two largest bike sharing companies in China are Mobike and Ofo.

Mobike vs Ofo

Mobike charges 1RMB (around $0.15) per 30 minutes. Its bikes are dock-less — meaning they can be dropped off and picked up from anywhere thanks to an embedded GPS chip — and are simply unlocked by scanning a QR code using the mobile app. At peak times, Mobike claims it handles as many as 25 million trips per day on its service.

The company has raised more than $900 million from investors, which includes Tencent, the Top holding in EMQQ, according to the techcrunch.com article.

Mobike is currently focused on growing its bike ride business, but its future plans include enabling courier services, e-commerce plays and packaging data for business customers. On top of that, it is also pursuing an aggressive international expansion aimed at taking it to 200 cities across the world before the end of this year.

You’re going to hear a lot more from Mobike (and Ofo) this year and beyond. Since Tencent and Alibaba are the two big players in Chinese e-commerce, it makes sense that Alibaba would have a hand in a competing offering.

Ofo, the yellow bikes is one of China's two billion-dollar bike sharing companies. Ofo has recently announced that it raised a $700 million Series E funding round led by e-commerce giant Alibaba, Hony Capital, and CITIC Private Equity. Existing backers, including car ride-sharing firm Didi and DST Global, also took part in the offering.

This is the first time Alibaba has officially thrown its lot into China’s fast-growing bike sharing space, which has risen to replace taxis, ride-hailing apps and other transportation options for many people taking short journeys across China. Users simply register online from their mobile phone and then scan the QR code on a bicycle to start their ride and, with each bike carrying a GPS chip, they can be left anywhere when finished.

Ant Financial, Alibaba’s finance-focused affiliate, invested in Ofo in April 2016, and now the parent company itself has followed up to lead this financing round. It’s become fairly common to see an Ant Financial investment as a precursor to an Alibaba investment. It is also common to see those firms using Ant financial products for payment.

This new round is the largest that the bike-sharing industry has seen to date, just edging ahead of the $600 million round that rival Mobike raised in June 2017 . Notably, Mobike counts Alibaba’s arch-enemy Tencent among its financial backers and uses Tencent's, WeChat payment system for e-commerce use on the mobile phone.

“Ofo is committed to providing global users with a convenient, efficient, green and healthy way of travel,” Dai Wei, founder, and CEO of Ofo said in a statement. “We will further upgrade our service for better user experiences, accelerate our global expansion strategy, and continue to lead the bike-sharing industry.”

Since its launch two years ago, Ofo said it has provided more than two billion bike rides to more than 100 million users. In particular, it said it has connected 6.5 million bikes to riders in 150 cities across five countries — with peak activity of 25 million rides made per day.

Going forward, the company said it plans to grow its fleet to more than 20 million bikes. It recently expanded overseas into the U.K., having already added the U.S. and Singapore, and it plans to grow to cover 200 cities by the end of 2017.

That’s a very similar target to Mobike, which itself is aiming to reach 200 cities worldwide with a focus on growing its presence in Europe and Asia. Mobike currently claims more than 100 million users, too, with a presence in 100 cities. In the second half of 2017, Mobike expanded operations into Washington D.C.

How will bike sharing expand its business model? Look no further than Indonesia's Go-Jek.

A motorcycle rider of transport service Go-Jek uses a smartphone in Jakarta, Indonesia, to get their next delivery instructions. Yet another example of how smartphones are powering e-commerce in emerging markets. Go-Jek provides transportation, courier, food delivery and shopping services in Jakarta.

Many businesses in Jakarta were deterred by the Indonesian capital's paralyzing traffic, few customers were prepared to come to them. But that was before they teamed up with Go-Jek, the ride-hailing motorbike service that delivers everything from meals and groceries to cleaners and hairdressers across Jakarta, all at the touch of a smartphone app.

Now many small restaurants are thriving branches that send Indonesian-style food and goods by Go-Jek's army of motorbike riders all across Jakarta. "I've come this far in part because of Go-Jek," said one business owner "It's not just sales, but they also helped by spreading our brand through the app."

Go-Jek has become a crucial workaround in a city with some of the worst traffic in the world. The service's riders can move goods and people faster around the city than cars, helping businesses increase sales dramatically as they reach more consumers.

Go-Jek, a play on the local word for motorbike taxis, ojek, was set up by Nadiem Makarim, a graduate of the Harvard School of Business and a former associate with McKinsey, who has quickly become a poster child for startup success in Indonesia.

The company, which counts China's Tencent Holdings Ltd. and the private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC as investors, has transformed Jakarta's economy, economists say. Similar results are being found in Malaysia with the firm Grabbike.

Bank Indonesia, the central bank, is studying that economic impact. The bank's chief fin-tech officer, Junanto Herdiawan, said data was still being collected, but the initial findings were "quite remarkable." He added: "It could be a game-changer should society keep benefiting from Go-Jek's services."

Sri Hartati, the head of the Jakarta government's Economics Bureau, said Go-Jek has had a "big" impact on consumption and trade in the city. "It has changed people's behavior, that's for sure."

The Indonesia Franchise Association estimates its members saw revenue improve 30 percent on average after using Go-Jek. The Association of Hotels and Restaurants says Go-Jek has increased sales by 15-20 percent for most of its 3,000 members in Jakarta.

Companies pay a percentage of sales to Go-Jek; Many restaurant owners pay 15 percent.

A Go-Jek spokeswoman declined to say whether the company itself, which is not listed, was profitable. Media reports put the value of the start-up at $2 billion when a funding round started this year.

Most of Go-Jek's business is centered on Jakarta, but the company also has smaller operations in 24 other cities and is considering expanding to 10 more, capitalizing on transport and logistics shortfalls that have long hobbled Indonesia's economy.

Go-Jek's success also relies on pricing and the ubiquity of its riders, which means that many are now working longer hours to match the earnings they were making in the app's early days when the team was smaller. Today, Go-Jek uses an estimated 250,000 riders, most of them in Jakarta.

Growing Pains and Learning Curves

The bike sharing business in China is experiencing growing pains as the business expands. Newer companies have entered the market and created increased competition. One – Bluegogo – has already gone out of business as have other smaller start-ups. The dockless feature which makes it attractive to riders has also caused bikes to be abandoned all over the cities in which they operate. Additionally, vandalism of bikes is an issue. While the industry is experiencing these issues, these types of growing pains usually weed out the weaker companies and help the stronger ones to update their business to become stronger companies.

Bike Sharing Happening in the US

Bike sharing is becoming popular in the US. In large, US cities, you can rent a bike for a low price to travel the last mile of your commute. These often involve docking stations. Programs similar to those in China which do not require docking stations are also starting to take root. Chief among these are Jump and Lime Bike. And they have the benefit of learning from the growing pains of companies such as Mobike and Ofo.

EMQQ is an ETF which invests in internet and e-commerce companies in emerging markets. EMQQ invests in companies which are poised to benefit from emerging trends like bike-sharing.

