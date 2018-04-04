Is Walmart Still A Buy?

Source: Google Images

As markets continue to slide amidst interest rate hikes, tech stock headwinds, and a potential trade war, value-oriented investors are keen to pick up stocks at more favorable valuations. One stock that provokes investment intrigue is Walmart (WMT), whose stock is down close to 20% from previous January highs. Even amidst Amazon (AMZN) concerns, WMT is the largest global retailer in the world, the company has seen consistent sales & earnings growth, it is embracing e-commerce, furthering private labels, and facilitating better customer interactions. This article outlines WMT's key strengths and identifies how the company remains competitive in the online retail age.

How Walmart Faces the Future

One of the most prevalent concerns facing brick and mortar retailers is AMZN. From an investor perspective, the growing popularity of AMZN produced substantial retail stock downsides in the later part of 2017. The question still remains how WMT, the largest brick and mortar retail giant, will fare against online retailers such as AMZN. My investment research has reinforced the conclusion that WMT will compete well against AMZN. This determination was reached as a result of the following considerations:

A Readiness to Meet New Challenges



From a general perspective, WMT exhibits flexibility and adaptiveness to changing market dynamics. When examining companies that have been in business for decades, sometimes venerable and uncontested companies (ex. Procter and Gamble (PG), Blockbuster, Blackberry (BB), etc.) become complacent, which ultimately contributes to their downfall. In the case of Procter and Gamble, the company experienced sustained market share erosion, a lack of youth appeal, and deficiencies in product innovation; Blackberry overestimated the iPhone, and Blockbuster misjudged the online entertainment space. The main takeaway from these companies is that business complacency is a critical flaw that can precipitate unrepairable damage. However, despite its enormous size and formidable revenues, WMT exhibits no signs of complacency; the company is expediting development of its e-commerce platform, leveraging its physical store locations, shuttling unprofitable Sam's clubs stores, capitalizing on the grocery pickup and delivery market, and increasing employee training and wages. WMT exhibits managerial tactfulness and readiness to meet the challenges posed by an online retail consumer spending environment.

WMT is making significant strides to accommodate changing consumer buying preferences. The company is ingratiating key elements of AMZN's business model. In response to the growing online retail market, WMT bought Jet.com for $3 billion back in 2016 to further develop an e-commerce platform. More recently, WMT has adopted its own version of AMZN's 2-day shipping: implementing its own online purchase and delivery service. WMT is also prepared to globally compete with AMZN as WMT has e-commerce websites in 11 different countries.

Strong Competitive Advantages

Despite the growing popularity of online buying, physical brick and mortar retail sales continue to increase. WMT has experienced increasing customer store traffic for the past nine quarters. Even though the company's revenues have fluctuated slightly over the past five years, revenues have trended on an upward trajectory. As we can see with AMZN's acquisition of Whole Foods, the future of retail will involve both online and in-store buying, and in my opinion, WMT still remains competitively advantaged to operate in a mixed retail spending environment. WMT displays formidable advantages in its immense buying power and 4,600 U.S retail stores located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S population. The close proximity of WMT stores to community centers enable them to act as individual distribution points in order to expedite shipping. WMT has a significantly greater store presence than peers such as AMZN (which only has 500 physical store locations), and WMT provides consumers with much more options whether it be serving them in stores, online, via mobile, through voice, or by delivery.

WMT is also advantaged from the supply chain perspective, WMT's incredible buying power has enabled the company to remain very price competitive. WMT can impose supplier price reductions with relative ease in order to boost margins and undercut competitors. Suppliers are more than likely to implement pricing modifications to ensure continued product placement in WMT stores. Further improvements in sourcing, supply chain, operational efficiencies, vertical integration, and improved logistics will enable WMT to be very competitive.

The Grocery Business

WMT's increased focus on the grocery market positions the company for substantial growth. Americans spend $5 trillion a year on groceries making both offline and online retailers fervently pursue this strong revenue opportunity. WMT announced plans to expand online grocery delivery to more than 40% of U.S households by the end of the year and the company already claims 14% of all grocery spending in the U.S whereas AMZN only maintains 1.2% of grocery spending. WMT has better consumer grocery spending exposure and greater customer recognition. As previously indicated WMT has approximately 4,600 stores in the U.S as compared to AMZN's 470 Whole Foods stores. WMT's online grocery service is currently operational in over 600 stores with 500 additional locations coming in 2018.

Customer Consciousness and Convenience

WMT displays a continued commitment to providing customers with convenient shopping, a pleasant buying atmosphere, and low pricing. WMT has outlined plans to revitalize and modernize it's in store shopping environment. The company has raised its starting wage to $11 and set up 200 new training academies to provide better hands-on employee training. WMT plans to rapidly accelerate its grocery offerings, the company has implemented more convenient buying methods such as paying with your phone (Walmart Pay & Scan and Go), it is continuing to develop its e-commerce offering, and has even tested out adding gas stations to its WMT supercenters. WMT's efforts to modernize its stores affords greater customer appeal even extending to more upscale shoppers, increased employee training and pay will result in better in-store shopping experiences, and the company's continued commitment to customer convenience will precipitate strong customer outreach.

Financial Statement/Valuation Analysis

Balance Sheet

From a financial perspective, WMT displays an adequate balance sheet as compared to other retail stocks. Investors should keep in mind that the retail sector is very capital intensive therefore it is not uncommon to find large debt loads and relatively low liquidity. WMT has displayed decreasing liquidity over the past couple years; the company currently holds approximately $7 billion in cash and short-term/long-term investments. WMT has decreased long-term debt slightly from $44.5 billion in 2014 to $42 billion in 2017. Furthermore, WMT's debt is well covered by operating cash flow. WMT also displays improvements in inventory sales conversions, available inventory decreased by $1.5 billion over the past 4 years. WMT displays a positive net worth of around $80 billion.

Income Statement

WMT's total revenues have progressed on an upward trajectory, with current revenues situated at around half a trillion dollars! The company's revenue costs have remained at around $360 billion, however, WMT has encountered moderate decreases in operating and net income. Despite this, I am not overly concerned with negative movements in operating and net income as the cost optimization initiatives outlined in the most annual report will address these issues.

Valuation

From a broader market perspective, WMT is slightly overvalued as its PE ratio of 26.53 and price to book ratio of 4.2 are high. However, WMT's has very high cash flow per share, moderate debt to equity of only around 50%, a low price to sales ratio, a moderate dividend yield of 2.43% (that has been consecutively increased for the past 44 years), and WMT's current share price of $86.80 is below the company's future cash flow value of $90.89.

Conclusion

Overall, WMT's flexibility and adaptiveness to changing market dynamics illuminate strong competitiveness and future promise. My expectation for the future is that WMT and AMZN will be the preeminent players in the retail space. Despite fears of AMZN monopolizing retail, I perceive WMT to be a defensive and growth-oriented investment option. The company displays managerial excellence, strong customer consciousness, and a commitment to strategic capital allocation & operational efficiency. Consumer grocery spending poses a significant revenue expansion opportunity, WMT is accelerating growth in their e-commerce platform and can already capitalize on their large clientele base, and WMT's new cashier-less pay system, in-store pickup options, vast store count, and underlying strength in the company's favorable employee treatment make it a great long-term investment opportunity.

