Cashing In On The Billboard Kingpin: Lamar Advertising

Below I discuss the recent lucrative activity of Lamar and why you might want to give this income producer a second look.

Lamar is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with more than 340,000 displays across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Investment Thesis

If you're an income minded investor seeking exposure to a unique sector of real estate, I welcome you to Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR).

Lamar Advertising has been an operating business since 1902 and appears to be successfully executing a sound business model.

With a current annualized dividend yield of 5.68% and cementing its status through industry acquisitions to become the largest outdoor advertiser in the U.S. (based on number of displays), it makes sense REIT investors would understand that LAMR is deserving of serious consideration.

Follow along below as I discuss why Lamar Advertising could be a great long-term hold for the income seeking investor.

The Company

As mentioned above Lamar Advertising company is the largest outdoor advertising company in the U.S. with more than 340,000 displays across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, in addition to largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 2,800 displays according to its most recent Form 10-K.

The information above probably doesn't surprise you since most, if not everyone who is reading this article has seen one of the company's billboards. How would you know? Interestingly, this mammoth advertising company is actually really darn good at advertising themselves as well. Allow me to tie this all together:

Now does Lamar "ring-a-bell"? The company (without distracting from the client's advertisement) strategically places its logo center-stage at the base of each and every board.

Over the years the company has become increasingly creative, offering clients some eye-catching options over-and-above the standard rectangular boards:

Complete with fun attachments that extend out past the board, whether it be wording above or artful pole designs. But that's not all, the Lamar design team also offers three-dimensional designs such as the one seen below.

Drivers on the busy I-30 in Little Rock may have noticed an actual wooden garage door mounted on one of the billboards overlooking the highway. Conceived and executed by the Lamar Little Rock team, the billboard also features illuminated sconces alongside the garage door to create an eye-catching, three-dimensional effect.

In addition to static and digital billboards, the company also offers bus, bench, and airport advertisements to reach all demographics of consumers as they travel throughout the marketplace.

Lamar Advertising Company Financial Data

Right out of the gate I'd like to point out the fact that at current pricing, this unique REIT is undervalued by about 30%. In simple terms: It's on sale! Before I get into the math of my future cash flow valuation I'd like to show you the picture below as I feel it's quite relevant to the sale on LAMR that has occurred over the past 6-12 months:

Image Source: Offline Oppenheimer presentation titled "Compelling Wealth Management Conversations"

Essentially what it illustrates is the reality that investors often position themselves poorly at the most inopportune times.

How do people respond when there's a significant markdown in prices at their favorite department store? They run into the store searching for bargains.

How do they respond when there is a significant markdown in prices in the stock market? Some will often run out of the "store" and don't return until prices get back to "full retail."

Okay, so how did I end up at a 30% "sale" on LAMR stock?

You can arrive at the REITs intrinsic value by discounting adjusted funds from operations (commonly referred to as AFFO) instead of levered free cash flow, as it better reflects the operational cash flows of REITs as opposed to the latter.

It does this by simply subtracting off capital expenditure and maintenance outlay of the property, and adding in rental increases. Clearly these numbers are very specific to REITs, which is why AFFO is a much better measure of value for these types of investments.

If we take the analyst's estimates going forward 5 years (I had to assume that existing trends will continue for year 4 and 5 as no estimates were available) we find that the present value of next 5 years cash flows is approximately $2200:

Next we need to find what is called the "Terminal Value" of the company which is calculated using the Gordon Growth formula, assuming the company will proceed to grow its earnings at the 10-year govt. bond rate essentially forever. For sake of length of this article, those who are interested in the detailed breakdown of "GG formula" can read more on it here.

Terminal Value = $611 × (1 + 2.47%) ÷ (8.49% – 2.47%)

Terminal value based on growth = 2.47%: $10,389

Present value of Terminal Value: $6,911

And now for the equity value:

Equity Value (Total value) = present value of next 5 years cash flows + terminal value $9,097 = $2,186 + $6,911

Value = Total value/common shares outstanding ($9,097/98)

Then finally discount it to the share price:

So with the share price of $63.67 vs. future cash flow value of $92.59 you arrive at a 31.25% upside.

Taking a look at earnings over the past year of 2017 (seen above), although the company missed EPS estimates in Q1, I'd like to point out the more long-term fact that LAMR has experienced over 20% year-over-year earnings growth in the past 5 years (seen below).

Regardless, even if you wanted to look short term, the company still comfortably beat the US REIT industry average in the past year (6.3% vs. 4.8%) according to this Nareit publication which looks back on 2017 and forward to 2018.

According to the 2017 Operating Results, Lamar experienced total revenue of $1.54 billion for 2017, up from $1.5 billion the year prior. Using the formula of current revenue less previous revenue divided by previous revenue we find that the company increased its total revenue by 2.7% over the past year.

Gross profit was also up- using the same formula, Lamar experienced a 2.6% increase in gross profit in 2017 when compared to the same time period previous year.

This hasn't gone unnoticed by the Board of Directors as they declared (for Q1 2018) the highest dividend made payable to holders of the common shares since the company became a REIT in 2015. The $0.91/share which was paid on 3/29 was a 9.6% increase over the Q4 2017 dividend of $0.83/share.

Another point of interest that stood out to me was the debt obligation refinance activity that took place

Lamar Acquisition & Expansion Activity

In August 2017, the company acquired the assets of Steen Outdoor Advertising, significantly enhancing the advertising giant's position in the Philadelphia area. It was an all-cash acquisition and added more than 460 billboard faces (including 23 digital) to the company's inventory.

In addition to traditional outdoor billboards, just last year the company announced its recent acquisition of eight airport advertising contracts from Corey Airport Services. The acquisition adds a variety of traditional static displays, dynamic digital displays, wraps and clings, interactive exhibits, and custom advertising displays in eight major airports, expanding Lamar's airport advertising portfolio in major cities across the U.S.

Think Lamar will stop after roadway billboards and airports? Nope. The company also inks rail transit deals with municipalities such as its recent one with the city of Sacramento.



This particular rail system provides transportation services for approximately 1.5 million residents in Sacramento County. The light rail trains serve 52 stations and 43 miles of track, offering service in Downtown Sacramento, State Capitol, Highway 50, Interstate 80, Historic Folsom, Rancho Cordova and Elk Grove.

Lamar now has access to high visibility exterior and interior displays on three dedicated train lines that travel by restaurants, community colleges, shopping districts, business districts and Golden 1 Center.

Lamar Tenant Base

Not only does the company diversify its product offerings as far as different settings i.e. roadway, airport, rail etc., but its tenant base is diverse as well. See the table below pulled from the company's previously linked Form-10K. The table represents the ten industries from which Lamar derived most of its billboard advertising revenue from in 2017:

Even more interesting, no individual tenant within an industry accounted for more than 1.0% of Lamar's billboard advertising net revenues in that period.

Conclusion

Lamar Advertising Company is the clear leader in the space and has proven its ability to deliver results to its diverse pool of clients.

The company's size and national presence allows it to be able to offer a suit of eye-grabbing products and solutions to those looking to boost their business. Lamar knows what works and what doesn't in certain regions and is able to assist the client through this process, which in the future, could potentially result in more business for Lamar.

Since certain industries are cyclical, what I like most about being a shareholder of LAMR is the fact that the company doesn't generate its revenue from only one industry or sector. In fact, Lamar is able to profit from many unique niches including national and regional political campaigns.

Finally, with a current dividend yield of 5.68%, and after its stock took a breather from its most recent bull-run, I believe it's a great time to consider adding LAMR to a long-term portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAMR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.