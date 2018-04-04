Data Capitalism And The Banking System

The banks are moving in that direction, but this movement will only accelerate in upcoming years as the model used in the retail sector gets transmitted to the financial sector.

Financial institutions have lots of information about people and could, if they wanted to, gain access to more that could be used in serving customers, not unlike some data-rich tech companies.

Data capitalism is being described as capitalism that is driven by data usage and data analysis and is already changing many parts of our economy.

Data capitalism is what some see our economic system becoming, not price capitalism.

The argument is that prices used to be the primary driver of market decisions. Now, data are becoming the driving force in the economy.

John Thornhill writes in the Financial Times about how "data-rich platforms have, in some areas, invented a better ordering mechanism that can structure information and reduce ignorance," whereas, in the past, the "ordering mechanism" was the market, where prices provided "widely dispersed information" about what was available and where it was located.

Within the former environment, there were gaps - places that economists called "missing markets." These missing markets existed because information - information on prices - was costly and, in many cases, too costly to fill in the holes that existed.

Nowadays, Mr. Thornhill argues, with all the data available to data-rich "superstar" companies - companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) - the opportunity exists for these "superstars" to "suck the life out of many traditional companies."

These companies exist, he further argues, "because they can co-ordinate some human action more efficiently than decentralized markets."

"Innovation will increasingly result from feeding data into machine learning systems to understand consumers' needs."

In essence, this use of data "will make it all the more difficult for disruptive start-ups to succeed." That is, these data managers will be filling the "missing markets" formerly filled by entrepreneurial disrupters.

This trend, Mr. Thornhill believes, is toward the "superstars."

And, these "superstars" will excel in execution for the customer. Mr. Thornhill summarizes the model presented by Jeff Bezos: the company will "obsess about customers, invest for the long term, exploit (its) network of customers to grow further, and focus on delivering the best customer experience and the lowest price via an online platform."

The "vision is to use this platform to build Earth's most customer-centric company, a place where customers can come to find and discover anything and everything they might want to buy online."

What about the banks? Financial Institutions?

Well, financial institutions are just financial intermediaries. They reside between the ultimate providers of money and the ultimate users of money.

Before going further, let me present the argument that money is nothing more than information - nothing more than 0s and 1s - nothing more than the understanding that the dollar bill you have in your hand can just be traded for another dollar bill.

Whether or not the dollar bill can be traded for goods and services is an entirely different matter.

Financial intermediaries, therefore, would seem to be redundant if the cost of information dropped to such a low level that the intermediaries are not needed. And, isn't that just what Mr. Thornhill is claiming that the "superstars" are doing as they "co-ordinate some human action more efficiently than decentralized markets."

And, this threat is not "overstated" according to MIT's Andrew McAfee. The "promises and practical applications" of AI and machine learning are here. Mr. McAfee, in a recent interview, argues strongly "executives are underestimating the speed, scope, and scale of the disruption it will bring."

Are the financial institutions getting there?

"Big Banks on Notice as Tech Groups Ramp Up Pressure." Citigroup's Bank of the Future report produces a pretty dire picture of the future. "By 2025, North American banks could lose 34 percent of revenue from payments, investments, personal lending and business lending to 'disrupters', including FinTechs, technology firms and the banks' own start-ups."

Ronit Ghose, head of global banks research at Citi, is quoted as saying "Big Tech, such as Amazon (there is that name again) which are looking to enter the client-facing financial business" are one such threat but that "lots of FinTech startups are already across all product areas" in the US.

And, you have JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) talking with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (again) about helping Amazon launch bank accounts.

But, look at all the "tech" companies that have their own payments system. And, this is just in the US. Note that elsewhere, electronic payments apps are running wild. For example, in China, the mobile payments market is 50 times bigger than it is in the United States. And, Chinese companies are looking hard to expand their payments system throughout the world.

As I have written in earlier blog posts, other areas of the world are ahead of the United States when it comes to payment apps and payment systems. And, these things are spreading.

The point is that digital capitalism is coming and, as we have seen over and over again, all things digital tend to pick up speed and not slow down.

The big move, as I see it, has already occurred in the US. The "superstars" have moved slowly into the payments space. They will not slow down this thrust.

The financial industry needs to take very seriously the information spilling over from the retail sectors of the economy. The use of data is going to drive future economics. Data usage is going to become ubiquitous, filling in missing markets here and there. The cost of information will continue to drop.

And, intermediaries will become superfluous, because networks will connect people with money to people without money - directly. We see this in another area of the financial market that I described yesterday, "More and More Money Raised By Businesses Outside Regulatory Framework."

The banking structure in five years will look very different from the way it does today. Younger people might even ask us "what was a bank?"

