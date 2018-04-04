You Ought To Add This Equity To Your Watchlist

Shares of BlackRock (BLK) have been consistently outperforming industry peers for the past six months in both the bearish and bullish phases. The performance has been buttressed by the firms’ remarkable earnings history which has surpassed analysts’ estimates for three out of the past four quarters.

The firm in the past few months has been conducting a restructuring of its actively managed equities business whilst at the same instance they have been expanding their global outreach through acquisitions. Moreover, they continue to exercise efficient capital utilisation activities and these have consistently aided in enhancing shareholder value.

But as of the past month, the equity has been in free-fall as has been the situation with the rest of the financial market. I expect the equity to test the $516 mark a few more times after which it shall commence an upward rally that will be founded upon strong technicals and fundamentals. But if it breaks below the $516 mark, then we can expect a further tumble, although I believe an upturn will be on the books. Thus, I shall cover the technicals of the firm to illustrate why I expect it to test the $516 and then rise, then we shall look at the firm’s fundamentals. The fundamental section shall encompass an overview of the firm’s previous earnings report plus the fundamental strengths and risks the business currently faces.

Technical analysis of the equity:

The equity has been doing well this year in comparison to its industry peers. I say this as the firm's share price has risen by 2.8% this year (as of 3rd April), which is far better than the industry’s condition as these shares have declined by 4% so far this year (as of 3rd April). As of now, we have been seeing the equity trade in a box range formation for the past two weeks which gives us the investors the chills because we aren’t sure which side the breakout is likely to be. Moreover, we see that the lower end of the box range has being taking support from the 127.2% and 161.8% Fibonacci levels and that it has tested these levels numerous times, but has always managed to stay above.

On the candlestick frontier, on April 3rd there was a bullish Harami candle pattern which fulfilled all the criteria of candlestick rules. This two candle pattern clearly illustrates to us that the bears are now losing momentum. We can be certain about this as the second real body is deep into the first real body. Moreover, this occurred just as the equity broke below the 100-day MA, thus showing that the bulls are strongly resisting a further downward thrust.

On the moving average frontier, we see that the 20-day moving average is starting to converge with the 50-day MA thus attempting to conduct a cross over and if this occurs, then we can expect a fresh bullish run that will have enough firepower to propel it above the 50-day MA at the least.

On the RSI frontier, we see that the RSI line has just commenced a steep upward swing plus it has just managed to break through the 40 mark thus entering the neutral zone that exists between 40 to 60 but I believe it shall ascend to the 60 mark soon which shall further confirm that an upward breakout from the box range is on the cards. I expect the 60 mark to be touched on the day of the breakout from the box range.

On the support and resistance facet, we see that the equity is flirting around the key 161.8% Fibonacci level and we note that it has tested the level with its lower wick once. Moreover, it has also taken support from the 127.2% level thrice in the box range and so far we see that the equity has not been able to have a clean breakthrough below the 127.2% Fib support level. On the resistance frontier, the closest key resistance level is the 61.80% Fibonacci line which is the same resistance line as the top of the box range at $542. The next key resistance lines are at $561 and $594.

Overall, on the technical front, the equity is at an important crossroad due to the box range and the 100-day MA line. But I believe that the equity shall have a bullish breakout from the box range due to the Harami candle pattern plus the Fibonacci support line. If this holds then I expect the price to touch the $561 mark and if it crosses that fib level, then it shall most definitely reach the $594 mark in the coming future. If it does break below the 161.8% fib level with the full candles’ real body, then there is trouble as the equity shall tumble to the $477 mark.

Last earnings report:

The adjusted earnings for the fourth-quarter of 2017 stood at $6.24 per share which outpaced the best analysts’ estimate that stood at $6.08. Moreover, the firms bottom line was 21% better than the quarter from a year-ago. The results of this quarter were boosted by an improvement in revenue levels coupled with a concurrent rise in the value of assets under management (AUM) and also the constant long-term inflows. Conversely, we saw an increase in the operating expenses which acted as a headwind for the firm in the quarter and the year as a whole.

The net income of the firm for the quarter stood at $2.30 billion which is significantly higher than the previous year’s quarter. The whole years’ adjusted earnings per share rose by 17% year on year thus now standing at $22.60. The net income for the full year was up by 57% yoy and stood at $4.97 billion but investors ought to note that the fourth quarter returns included a net tax benefit of $1.2 billion which was related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Fundamental Reasons to purchase the equity:

The firms’ stout global existence coupled with its expansive product diversification and revenue mix will provide the firm with the ability to meet the varying needs of its clientele thus boosting its income growth. The revenues clearly illustrate to us the firms’ upward growth rate as the six-year CAGR from 2012 to 2017 stands at 6%. Moreover, the steady improvement witnessed in market conditions provides the firm with an opportunity to strengthen its iShares and ETF divisions thus providing it with an opportunity of increasing its attention on the active equity business lines. All this shall most definitely aid the firms top-line growth.

The firm has been vigorously expanding its global operations on the domestic and international front through acquisitions. In November 2017, the firm announced that it shall be acquiring Citibanamex’s Asset Management business in Mexico and a few months before the firm also acquired First Reserve Energy Infrastructure Funds and Cache-matrix. The firms’ growth strategy has primarily been the accrediting factor to the growth levels witnessed in the assets under management (AUM) side. All this gives the firm a stronger balance sheet position thus providing them with more opportunities of snapping up the best firms across the globe.

BlackRock’s robust capital deployment undertakings are proving to be exceptional for the shareholders as we are seeing the firm raising its dividends yearly. The last dividend hike was made in January 2018 and was 15%.

Fundamental Risks to the equity:

The rising pile of operating expenses are an imminent risk for the firm as there has been a persistent rise in the level of operating expenses for the last six years. The firms operating expenses have been rising with a CAGR of 4.4%. Primarily this has stemmed from a steep rise seen in the firms’ compensation costs and a steep increase in its marketing costs that have been related to the firms’ new brand awareness campaign. I expect these two expense areas to stay high going forward thus causing some level of offset to the growth of the firm.

The firm is highly dependent on overseas revenue due to its extreme geographic diversity and this has been increasing every year. The risks on the overseas front stem from the volatile international political environment and foreign exchange fluctuations which can negatively affect the firms’ top-line growth.

The firms’ trailing 12-month ROE value is undercutting the firms’ growth potential. The firms’ ROE stands at 12.31% and its compares unfavourably against the ROE of the industry which stands at 12.46% and the ROE of the S&P 500 which stands at 16.16%. This reflects that the firm is currently less proficient in utilising its shareholders’ funds.

Overall picture:

BlackRock as a firm is one that is on a very strong fundamental footing that ensures it shall grow into the future, thus providing investors with consistent returns every year. In this analysis, we have placed emphasis on what shall occur in the future months and I am positive that it shall face a bit of a dip till the $516 mark, but then it shall be followed through by a bullish breakout from the current box range. If it does go as anticipated then we can expect the equity to touch the $561 mark and if it crosses that Fibonacci level then it shall most definitely reach the $594 mark in the coming future. But if it breaks out from the bottom end of the box range thus breaking below the 161.8% fib level with the full candles’ real body, then there is trouble as the equity shall slide to the $477 mark but I find this scenario unlikely as of now.

For the more risk taking investors, the current scenario may be enough to make them enter a trade thus they can utilise the 161.8% fib level at $561 as a stop loss. For the risk averse investors, I believe they ought to wait for a clear bullish breakout from the box range but however you plan to trade this equity, investors should ensure that they utilise trailing stops to ensure that they are around for the next trade as capital protection is vital.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.