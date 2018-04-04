Dividend Aristocrat Performance: March 2018

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

After a record streak of monthly gains for the S&P 500, we have now seen negative returns for two months in a row. This performance led the S&P 500 (SPY) to its first negative quarterly return in nine quarters. The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), S&P 500 constituent companies that have successfully increased their dividends for at least 25 years, did not escape the carnage. In February, the Dividend Aristocrat Index was down roughly 5% on the month, its worst monthly performance since September 2011. In March, the Dividend Aristocrats were down just under 1%, but outperforming the broader market.

Over longer-time intervals, the Dividend Aristocrats have generated both market-beating absolute performance with lower variability of returns as seen in the table below.

While the Dividend Aristocrats have the proven financial wherewithal to deliver increasing payouts to shareholders through multiple business cycles, they did not escape the broad-based selling of equities in the recent sell-off over the past few months.

This coordinated sell-off could leave long-oriented dividend growth investors eyeing opportunities. Below, I have tabled the 53 constituents, with current indicated dividend yields, price-to-trailing-earnings ratios, and performance over the trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month time frames. These returns are through the end of March.

*Figures as of month-end March

While the broad market experienced another bout of weakness, 30 of the 53 Dividend Aristocrats posted positive total returns in March. For the year, the numbers are weaker with just 16 companies producing positive total returns.

Over the several months that I have been writing this series, it has been interesting to note the impact of Amazon (AMZN). By definition, this list is comprised of defensive, well-run businesses. These are companies that have generated increasing shareholder payouts for decades. From brick-and-mortar retail, to retail REITs, to pharmacies, consumer products companies, and even industrial components companies, the e-commerce giant has pressured a wide swath of these businesses. Not that Amazon itself is under a little pressure, it will be interesting to see if there is some relief priced into some of these stocks.

While the Dividend Aristocrats have underperformed in 2018 despite the overall weak market tone, we should remember that the strategy has outperformed in each of the five down years for the S&P 500 since 1990 - the longest available dataset that I have for the strategy.

Higher interest rates hampered the Dividend Aristocrats early in the year, but the Dividend Aristocrats managed to outperform the broader market in March as rates stabilized. Traditionally, this list of companies has proved defensive. The recent market sell-off could be an opportunity for investors to look for cheaper valuations and higher yields. I hope publishing the periodic performance of all of the constituents is helpful to readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.