Spotify - Lack Of Traditional Underwriting Creates An Unusual Downside Risk

Although the company is doing well, the lack of an underwriter and restricted shares create an usual downside risk for the equity.

Spotify (SPOT) should be commended for being one of the survivors in a new age of digital streaming. Indeed, streaming has turned the music industry around. From Spotify's F-1/A, it presented some enlightening facts. It's a good time to be an artist.

Monetization. Through December 31, 2017, we have paid more than €8 billion in royalties to artists, music labels, and publishers since our launch. In 2017, our expenses for rights holders grew by 27% year over year. We believe that our number of Premium Subscribers is nearly double the size of our nearest competitor, Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Discovery. We not only help artists connect with existing fans but also support artists in connecting with the Users who are most likely to become fans of their music. Nearly 10 billion times each month, an artist is streamed on Spotify by a User who has never heard their music before on the Service. From our curation algorithms and data assets that surface new music to Users in playlists, to physical billboards, branded events, and personalized campaigns, we offer artists the tools to connect with fans, new, and old.

Promotion. We empower artists and their managers to personalize and create unique artist profiles by providing them with tools to develop their artist image, including featuring songs on their artist profiles and creating artist playlists. On top of these standard services, we also offer artists specific promotional tools, designed to target specific Users and broad audiences in order to drive engagement.

Tools for Creation. Our Creator Technology Research Lab focuses on making tools to help artists in their creative process - with a goal of helping artists at all career stages to realize their creative visions.

By focusing on the artist, and the end listener, Spotify has been able to become a dominant player in a crowded market. Its competition is formidable. It competes with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple, and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - just to name a few. Yeah, those guys. But somehow, they are thriving. I have to give a big thumbs up on that effort. Paying out €8 billion in royalties? I suppose it's only fitting that Sean Parker is still on the scene, investing $15 million in Spotify in 2010, and currently serves on the board.

Spotify's revenue has passed 4 billion euros annually, and although margins are not exceptional, there is an eventual path to profitability.

Year ended December 31, 2015 2016 2017 (in € millions, except share and per share data) Consolidated Statement of Operations Data: Revenue 1,940 2,952 4,090 Cost of revenue 1,714 2,551 3,241 Gross profit 226 401 849 Research and development 136 207 396 Sales and marketing 219 368 567 General and administrative 106 175 264 461 750 1,227 Operating loss (235) (349) (378) Finance income 36 152 118 Finance costs (26) (336) (974) Share in (losses)/earnings of associates and joint ventures - (2) 1 Finance income/(costs)-net 10 (186) (855) Loss before tax (225) (535) (1,233) Income tax expense 5 4 2 Net loss attributable to owners of the parent (230) (539) (1,235) Net loss per share attributable to owners of the parent(1) Basic and diluted € (1.62) € (3.63) € (8.14) Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding(1) Basic and diluted 141,946,600 148,368,720 151,668,769 Pro Forma net loss per share attributable to owners of the parent(1) Basic and diluted € (4.28)

That's all well and good but what about this underwriting stuff?

This is where things get a little weird. You see in the old days, companies would go public on a stock exchange to raise capital to fund their businesses. It's tough to build railroads and power plants. It's capital intensive work. Tapping into the capital markets, in exchange for the future profits and cash flows of the business, is a hallmark of the capital markets system.

But that's not what this is. With Spotify, it claims it doesn't need any money. Indeed, no proceeds from this offering are going to the company. It is simply listing existing shares held by company insiders. And who does it want to sell these shares to? - you my friend. Sold to YOU. This is a cash-out. From insiders to you.

Yeah but so what - don't most companies sell some insider shares on an offering?

Sure - but it's the unusual process that Spotify is taking with this offering that creates an atypical short-term risk. It acknowledges this risk in its F1-A.

Your ability to sell your ordinary shares at or above the price you bought them for due to (i) our listing not having the same safeguards as an underwritten initial public offering, which may result in the public price of our ordinary shares being volatile and declining significantly upon listing, or (ii) the failure of an active, liquid, and orderly market for our ordinary shares to develop or be sustained

Let's examine that point. What safeguards are they lacking?

Below is a simple diagram of a normal underwriting process.

(Source)

Steps 1 and 2, in this case, are not so important. What's now lacking is steps 3, 4, and 5.

Normally, companies go on a bit of charade prior to an offering, where they do "road shows" to drum up institutional and client support. In a lot of cases, these are more of a formality. If you want a great explanation of the price discovery process, James Cramer opines in great detail in his 2002 book, Confessions of a Street Addict - There's a good portion of it here. What's important is no investment bank wants to be the known as the guys who brought the last GeoCities to market.

But most important is point #4 and #5. This is stabilization and transition. In an underwriting process, there are over allotments of shares. These shares are for the investment bank and market makers to provide stability to the market prior to the transition phase. Further, and more important, is many shares are restricted for sale. These are the infamous "lockup" periods that many investors discuss.

In this case - there is no price stability and no lockup on a majority of the shares…

The company lists this risk specifically in its F1-A filing.

"There are no underwriters. Consequently, prior to the opening of trading on the NYSE, there will be no book building process and no price at which underwriters initially sold shares to the public to help inform efficient price discovery with respect to the opening trades on the NYSE. Therefore, buy and sell orders submitted prior to and at the opening of trading of our ordinary shares on the NYSE will not have the benefit of being informed by a published price range or a price at which the underwriters initially sold shares to the public. Moreover, there will be no underwriters assuming risk in connection with the initial resale of our ordinary shares. Additionally, because there are no underwriters, there is no underwriters' option to purchase additional shares to help stabilize, maintain, or affect the public price of our ordinary shares on the NYSE immediately after the listing."

No underwriters - no price discovery, and other than Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF) and TME - there are NO LOCKUP periods. Don't take it from me - take it from Spotify.

None of our Registered Shareholders or other existing shareholders have entered into contractual lock-up agreements or other contractual restrictions on transfer, except for TME and Tencent. In an underwritten initial public offering, it is customary for an issuer's officers, directors, and most of its other shareholders to enter into a 180 day contractual lock-up arrangement with the underwriters to help promote orderly trading immediately after listing. Consequently, any of our shareholders, including our directors and officers who own our ordinary shares and other significant shareholders, may sell any or all of their ordinary shares at any time.

Also, directly from the F1/A. "The public price of our ordinary shares may be volatile, and could, upon listing on the NYSE, decline significantly and rapidly."

Couldn't have said it better myself, Spotify. Currently, only 9.1% of all outstanding shares are subject to selling restrictions.

Any other strange things? Yes - A small point but worth mentioning

I really don't care for the recent trend in voting rights of shares. Seems founders nowadays feel compelled to ensure they don't get removed, while still enjoying the luxury of selling their ownership. Spotify has issued "Beneficiary certificates" and may issue more (up to 20 for each ordinary share) to ensure that Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon have total control over the company.

Per the F1/A,

Because of their significant ownership of our ordinary shares and beneficiary certificates, our founders have substantial control over our business, and their interests may differ from our interests or those of our other shareholders.

And,

"Our founders may have interests different from yours. Therefore, the concentration of voting power among our founders may have an adverse effect on the price of our ordinary shares."

Well, don't say they didn't warn us.

Summary

For a company with a near $30 billion market cap, a long way from GAAP profitability, and an unusual short-term risk, I will be avoiding shares of Spotify. I do commend its vision and progress, but this "offering" being nothing more than a cash out to the public just does not seem a good risk/reward at these prices. Who is going to step in when employees are looking at the cash boon? Who is going step up coverage and promote the stock? You can come to your own conclusions, but I'll sit this price discovery stage out for now. Thanks, and good luck in the markets today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.