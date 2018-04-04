Nucor's Dance With Tariffs

The share of global spending on goods has fallen from about 50% in 1970 to about 20% by 2015. At the same time, global spending on services - from financial to informational to educational to medical to governmental to leisure and hospitality - has mirrored the decline of goods spending on the upside. Unsurprisingly, the US job mix has become reflective of this spending trend. Non-agriculture wage and salary jobs account for 144.979 million positions, or about 92.9% of the 156,064 million US labor, with the remaining 7.1% of the 156.084 million US labor force coming from the ranks of the self-employed through the end of 2016. Mining, construction, and manufacturing jobs account for 19.685 million or 12.6% of the labor force. The service side of the equation comprised 125.294 million jobs or about 80.3% of the US labor force. The compounded annual rate of change over the period 2006-16 in the goods-producing sector came to -1.3%, while service employment logged a growth rate of 0.9% for the period. The self-employed growth rate for the period came to 0.5%. Forward projections through 2026 for the three groups come to 0.7%, 0.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

The US data set narrows when considering those companies engaged in some form of steel fabrication - about 29,000 companies with over 900,000 employees through the end of 2016. Smaller still are primary steel producers from about 900 companies with a workforce of roughly 80,000, or less than .001% of the non-agricultural labor force through the end of 2016. The US aluminum production industry is minuscule, counting about 600 firms and about 60,000 jobs - about 0.0004% of the US workforce over the same period.

Protective policies to arrest precipitous job losses, mill closings, curtained production and bankruptcy filings in the US steel industry have long been at the fore of US trade policy over the past 50 years. Employment in the US steel sector peaked in 1974 at 512,000, falling to roughly 140,000 by 1992. Claims of unfair competition from subsidized foreign steel mixed with declining demand, overcapacity and depressed prices, permeated the discourse. Many of the Trump administration's international trade expertise, from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to his deputies Jeffrey Gerrish, Gilbert Kaplan, Stephen Vaughn to the academic economists Peter Navarro - cut their professional teeth in close proximity to the steel industry of the period. The steel industry had successfully lobbied both Democratic and Republican administrations alike, in times of war, in economic good times and even in times of severe economic contractions, to pass myriad protective measures over the decades. Multilateral trade agreements, anti-dumping legislation, countervailing duty laws, voluntary restraint agreements and trigger price mechanisms are but a few of the legislative initiatives cobbled together over the years - all to countermand the basic problem of competitiveness between direct labor in the developed world and that of emerging markets for roughly the same work.

The attempt here is to trace Nucor (NYSE:NUE) through the time period of the GW Bush tariffs on steel that were set in place in March 2002 and lifted by December 2003. The ensuing 15-month period holds some interesting parallels as well as divergences to the Trump tariffs that have been announced but not yet implemented, 16 years later to the month.

Figure 1: Nucor, Ford (F), the US Dollar Index, the Dow Jones Steel Index against the S&P 500

Nucor is one of the largest North American consumers of recycled steel as a raw input to its steel production, recycling over 18 million tons of steel through the end of 2017. The effort falls squarely into the mainstream of US steel production which is made either in mini-mills from recycled scrap or in integrated mills using domestically mined iron ore. Mini-mills are smaller, more specialized, more flexible, and much cheaper to build than the integrated blast furnaces of old. Largely in response to the low threshold of entry to the steel making business and the literal explosion of steel-making facilities across the developing world in the last quarter century, mini-mills became a specialized, highly efficient, technical answer to the growing dilemma. Mini-mills required a higher, more technically advanced skill set and fewer workers than the sheer muscular brawn of old. Mini-mills produced steel products for the ever-growing, ever-changing technical requirements of construction and automobile making. Mini-mills now comprise the majority of US production plants, using electric arc furnaces to melt and refine scrap metal. Micro-mills are even smaller, allowing for even greater efficiency for the production of specialty steel used in construction and geared for local, rather than export, markets. Direct reduced iron (DRI) is a product of US shale boom of recent years where natural gas is processed to create hydrogen and carbon monoxide that heats the ore to extract iron which is compressed into briquettes used in electric arc furnaces. As scale has dropped so, too, has greenhouse gas emissions by more than half that of a primary integrated steel plant. For NUE, steel mills are about 70% of net sales, followed by steel products at 22/.5% of total revenues. Raw material sales are just over 9% of total sales.

FY2000-01, NUE net sales fell just under 12% to $3.160 billion as interest rate expense soared due to the increase of debt during the first three calendar quarters and a decrease in short-term interest income for the period. Net earnings plunged almost 63% for the period, sending EPS down just over 60%. The company managed a 13% increase in dividends while reducing its outstanding shares by just under 7% for the period. For the year, NUE (green line) performed well below both the Dow Jones Steel Index (gold dotted line) and the S&P 500 (orange area) in Figure 1, above.

The economy had been on the cusp of recession since the Nasdaq fell by half in March 2000 in the wake of the dot.com bust. Job creation was in and out of positive territory for the remainder of the year until March of 2001 when a 14-month string of job losses racked the labor market, as did a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan in September of that year. The S&P had peaked at 1,520 on the 1st of September 2000 only to drop to 797 by the third week in July 2002, a 48% cumulative drop. GDP contracted in the 1st and the 3rd quarter of 2001 and the average GDP growth for the two years through the end of 2002 was 1.13%. By March 2001, the economic expansion that started in March 1991 came to an end, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), and fell into recession through November of that year.

NUE’s fortunes improved dramatically in the first half of FY2001-02. It was in March of 2002 that the Bush administration set into place tariffs on imported steel which proved an initial boon to domestic steel producers. Wilbur Ross, now commerce secretary in the Trump administration, rescued LTV that February for about $125 million, just as the Bush tariff regime was set into place. Ross, through his WL Ross & Company, also bought a handful of other struggling steel works at the time, including Bethlehem Steel, and formed the International Steel Group for about $1 billion. The sum more than quadrupled to $4.5 billion with the sale of the Group to the London-based Mittal family in 2005, which would merge into Arcelor-Mittal (MT) a year later. Ross served on the company’s board until his confirmation as commerce secretary in 2017 at which point he sold out his accumulated position in MT. Market momentum for NUE was to the upside, spiking in latter April, only to dissipate entirely by July and fall sharply to the downside by October. As talk of tariffs waft through the air, upside momentum soared in anticipation and maintained itself through much of the summer months before heading down sharply again in the August time frame.

Both NUE (green line, main frame) and the Dow Jones Steel Index (gold dotted line, main frame) made anticipatory moves to the upside by late September, peaking by mid-April before beating a path to the downside in quick fashion as the ancillary market impact of non-tariffed steel began to saturate the US market. By the end of the company’s fiscal year that September, NUE’s net sales had increased just under 6% on the fiscal year to $3.34 billion. Interest expense remained elevated, but net earnings were up just under 38%. The company’s outstanding share count increased almost 5% to 78.1 million during the period as earnings per share increased just under 38% to $1.53/share. Dividends were up almost 12% for the period.

The working gist of the tariff regime was to buy time for the steel industry to restructure and modernize its operations to better meet the growing pressures of lower-cost competition from abroad. The outcry against government subsidies of foreign steel production was a constant din in the public discourse over tariffs in the US. Yet, the import of steel was actually declining through the entirety of 2001, with the value of steel imports falling 22.65% and the quantity of imports declining 20.59% YOY. By January 2002, imported steel began to surge in the US YOY, with the quantity rising just short of 17%. From December 2001 to December 2002, the amount of imported steel grown further still to just under 39%. The market value of that steel rose just under 5%. Steel imports from Canada and Mexico, both exempted from the tariffs, soared 25% and 52%, respectively. Rising volumes of imports from exempted countries would be a constant nettle. The market value of those exports jumped just under 40% and just over 85%, respectively. One reason for this was historically, protectionist trade policies have weighed heavily on the dollar in world currency markets. The US dollar (purple area, top frame) has fallen below its 200-day trading average (blue line, top frame) by May 2002 and stayed below the measure through the fall of 2004 (see Figure 1, above). The dollar had followed a similar path between 1993 and 1995 during the first years of the Clinton in response to souring trade relations with Japan during the period.

Meanwhile, the quantity of imported steel coming into the US from the EU grew by 1.19% for the period, while the volume of imported steel coming from South Korea dropped almost 14% for the same period. Higher prices and volumes characterized the 15-month period reversing course in January 2004 - a month after the tariff regime was quietly ended. While the administration pointed to a 30% decline in US steel producing capacity since 1998, overhead expenses, particularly medical and pension benefits for current and retired workers, were providing much of the financial duress that was systematically pricing US steel out of its own domestic markets in the face of vastly cheaper basic steel imported from abroad. Tariffs to level the playing field stood on questionable legal ground from the get-go, a fact that was soon to be confirmed by the World Trade Organization (WTO). EU and South Korea challenged the US tariff regime almost immediately. The WTO ruled against the US by the spring of 2003. The Bush tariffs ended that December. The Canadian share of the US market had dropped almost 9% YOY through the end of 2004. The Mexican share, by contrast, soared just over 161% YOY for the same period. The EU share of the US market reversed course with the WTO ruling, jumping just over 33% in 2004 YOY. South Korea’s share of the US market recovered as well, up 159% in 2004 YOY. And Wilbur Ross walked away from the episode a very rich man.

For NUE, FY2002-03 saw net sales jump to $4.605 billion a full 31% higher YOY. Yet earnings decreased almost 65% for the fiscal year due to a decrease in margins, an increase in inventory charges, one-off start-up costs and the company’s recently purchased Kingman, Arizona facility in addition to increasing debt service costs. Federal tax credits employed during the course of the year saw the company’s tax liability fall from an average 34% to 17% for the fiscal year. EPS dropped in similar fashion to $0.54/share while outstanding shares increased almost 2% for the period. Dividend allocations increased 5.26% for the period to $0.60/share. NUE (green line, main frame) finished the year well below the S&P 500 (orange area, main frame) as well as below the Dow Jones Steel Index (gold dotted line, main frame) in Figure 1, above.

FY2003-04 saw net sales bounce back strongly in the following year, climbing to just shy of 80% for the year to $8.288 billion. While the Bush tariff regime had ended that December, net earnings soared over 1,700% to $780.1 million for the period due to increased shipments, higher selling prices and increased margins and the cessation of start-up outlays at the Kingman facility. EPS responded similarly, increasing to $4.90/share. Outstanding shares rose just over 1% with the two-for-one stock split authorized by the board for the year with the net value of a share fixed at $0.40.share, an increase of just over 13% for the period. Market performance improved measurably as the company’s share price edged above both the S&P 500 (orange area, main frame) and the Dow Jones Steel Index (gold dotted line, main frame) by the beginning of October 2004. Market momentum (lower frame) was firmly to the upside through much of the period, even spiking further to the upside in the July time frame into overbought territory before profit-taking showed its hand in the early days of the fall (see Figure 1, above).

FY 2004-05 net earnings continued in a positive vein, rising almost 15% to $9.494 billion. Earnings for the period rose just over 25% to $969.3 million. Earnings per share rose just over 25% for the period as NUE began to overshoot the S&P 500 benchmark by July of that year. Dividend payout for the year increased just under 253% to $1.20/share, the company’s highest payout in a number of years. This was at a time when energy inputs were rising fast as the price of Western Texas Intermediate crude had jumped just over 33% during the course of the year. By the end of FY 2004-05, crude oil prices were topping out at $66.24/barrel. Total energy costs for the company increased approximately $12 or 42% per ton of steel for the period. Rising energy prices placed upward pressure on prices across the economy as import prices rose 8% for the year - the fastest rate of increase since 1987. Still, gross margins remained strong, up 20% for the first nine months of 2005. Long-term debt was over 95% of earnings for the fiscal year, but retained earnings at $4.469 billion were up just over 21% for the year. The company’s stock repurchase program, authorized in 1998 to purchase 15 million shares on the open market continued with about 10.8 million of the authorized amount being purchased through the end of FY2004-05. Dividends came to $1.20/share, up from $0.34/share YOY.

Rising energy prices, rather than imported steel, were taking a financial toll on steel consumers in the greater economy - particularly the automobile industry which consumed about 27% of all primary steel output. As it turned out, US car sales peaked in 2000 at 17.349 million units. By 2005 that total had fallen to 16.948 million units, a decrease of 2.31%. By 2009, during the darkest days of the Great Recession of 2007, that annual sales figure would fall to 10.402 million units - the lowest annual sales post since 1982. Rising costs for steel, coupled with shrinking demand, finally caught up with Ford (black dotted line, main frame) as Chevrolet outpaced the company in annual sales for the year - the first time since 1986 (see Figure 1, above). Of course, Ford’s difficulties during the course of the year would fall to an obscure footnote in the face of The Great Recession of 2007, which was just around the corner.

Trump’s approach to decision-making comes not from the head, from the gut. He has amply demonstrated precious little patience for and understanding of the pros and cons of policy - past, present or future. Trump’s world is one of conveying and projecting images - irrespective of intellectual substance. The resemblance to the television reality world format where attention spans are short is not an idle characterization. Policy initiatives don’t come from weighted tomes but from Twitter feeds, recently enhanced to 280 characters in length. We all know that trade imbalances are not merely a function of importing an excess of one good or service over another. Trade imbalances do not convey winners or losers in cross-border trade. Many economists don’t consider trade imbalances as economically significant. Trade deficits or surpluses are a function of spending on goods and services as it relates to domestic production. If spending exceeds domestic production, the balance of that demand needs to be either imported or a suitable domestic substitute needs to be found to satisfy the balance of market demand. Without a balance between overall imports and exports, trade deficits or surpluses materialize.

More economically important is a country’s overall fiscal policy as it relates to investment and saving. When domestic savings exceeds investment, excess savings can be exported to fund the investment shortfalls of other nations, resulting in a surplus for the lending country and a deficit for the borrowing country. It is no surprise that surplus countries like China and Japan rank one and two in the world holding deficit countries’ debt, like that of the US. China and Japan hold $1.17 trillion and $1.07 trillion through the end of January, respectively. Surplus countries get a bump in growth from maintaining trade surpluses, while imports to deficit countries subtract from overall growth. A low domestic savings rate coupled with high fiscal spending is a standard recipe for both trade and current account deficits. At the same time, a high domestic savings rate and low fiscal spending produce trade surpluses with equally corresponding current account surpluses. From the vantage point of investment and savings, trade deficits are nothing more than a distraction. And short of the US imposing controls on the flow of capital in and out of the country, tariffs or other protective measures in the international trade space won’t remedy the fundamental disadvantage meted out by poor fiscal planning.

In Trump’s world, trade deficits, indeed, separate winners from losers. Further, the concept is easy to articulate. China has a $375 billion trade surplus with the US through the end of 2017. In Trump’s world, this must mean that the US has been on the losing side of the trading relationship for the year due to a poorly negotiated trade deal that has, over time, hollowed out US manufacturing at the cost of millions of US jobs. Striking back at this obvious source of US job loss is a no-brainer - and those US workers negatively impacted by China’s industrial drive will readily applaud - irrespective collateral damage elsewhere in the economy. This is a gut reaction - a wrong that needs to be righted in almost a biblical fashion: an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. No need for fancy theories or working through rules-based international organizations or spending inordinate amounts of time on coalition building among trading partners. Tariffs fit nicely into such a world view and are easy to implement - an extension of executive power without triggering endless deliberations in Congress. No need to wait around for a WTO ruling that could stretch into years before resolution. Tariff regimes can be in place in a matter of weeks. And national security is as good a justification as any. That such a stand could unleash a Pandora’s box of future claims by other nations using the same justification is just another example of fake news.

While citing the loss of American jobs in the solar panel manufacturing sector, the Trump administration set in place a graduated four-year tariff at 30% for the first year which ultimately falls to 15% in year four in the latter part of January. In each of the years, 2.5 GW of imported solar panels would be exempted. Little attention appears to have been placed on the fact that fewer than 2,000 of the 260,000 employed in the solar sector are in manufacturing as opposed to installation, the former of which is the target of the tariffs. Domestically produced solar panels accounted for about 10% of installed solar capacity in the US through the end of 2017. And the two companies that petitioned for relief were both foreign owned: SolarWorld America is owned by a German company, and Sunvia is owned in part by a Chinese manufacturer. Of course, the collateral damage of the tariff regime means the cost of solar installations will likely increase over the four-year period, making solar power less competitive in the marketplace with the possibility of further job losses for the installation industry. Three Canadian solar companies have already filed suit in New York over the tariffs claiming the protectionist regime violates NAFTA rules. At the same time, the EU, China, Taiwan, and South Korea all requested discussions with the US regarding compensation for the solar tariffs.

Imported washing machines were slapped with a 20% tariff for the first 1.2 million units coming into the country annually. The tariff regime included washing machine parts which attracted 50% tariff, with a phase-down over a three-year period. About 25% of the 9.3 million washers sold in the US were imported through the end of 2016. Whirlpool petitioned for the relief. Ironically, in 2006, when the company merged with Maytag, concern over Whirlpool’s enlarged US market share was dismissed by company officials citing competition from abroad. In the interim, the price of dishwashers and dryers has increased since the merger while refrigerator and clothes washer prices have remained flat.

The first tentative agreement for permanent exemption from the proposed US tariff regime on steel is with South Korea. Canada, which exported 448,072 metric tons of steel to the US, was the largest foreign producer for the US market. Brazil at 371,762 metric tons was second, followed by Mexico at 220,596 and South Korea at 174,060 metric tons, all through the end of 2017. South Korea is the largest importer of Chinese steel and the fourth largest supplier of the US market for the period. According to the agreement, South Korea export total to the US would be capped at 70% of its last three years of exports, or roughly 147,561 metric tons/year. Under the agreement, the US cap on cars to be sold in the Korean market doubles to 50,000/year while the US will be allowed to keep its current 25% tariff on Korean pickup trucks for another 20 years through 2041. The pickup truck tariff was originally to expire in 2021. Light trucks and SUVs account for about 66.5% of the 17.8 million units sold annually in the US through February. Both Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) have developed pickup trucks, but neither company sells the vehicles in the US market. According to the Korean Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, 20,019 US cars came into the country through the end of 2017 - well short of the current 25,000 cap. US is a niche player in the Korean car market. Through the end of 2017, 42,000 US made cars were registered by Korean consumers. About 2/3 of the total were US-manufactured German and Japanese cars. The fact points as much to the difficulty of selling US cars in the Korean market as it does overcoming the non-tariff barriers of US car sales in the country. Vehicular caps, by comparison are more of a distraction. Other areas of the US Korean trade relationships that were far more challenging, such as tariffs on agricultural goods and fresh fish were carefully avoided. The US trade deficit with South Korea in goods came to $22.560 billion through the end of 2017, down from $27.686 in 2016 and down from $28 billion in 2015. As currently proposed, the pending agreement with South Korea will have little economic impact on the US trade deficit with South Korea moving forward.

One further caveat to the agreement: The finalized agreement will await the conclusion of the Trump-Kim Jong-un meeting scheduled for sometime in May. The US has very little leverage over the rogue North Korean nation at a time when Washington fears the possibility of Seoul drifting closer to Beijing in search of lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. Kim Jong-un’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping last week further complicates the US plan for a swift denuclearization of the North in favor of the Chinese favored phased and synchronized approach that trades small steps, like a testing freeze in exchange for US aid - ideas that have fallen flat in the past. The Libyan model of complete and immediate denuclearization is likely unrealistic. That said, the recent shake-up of the administration’s national security team to include long-standing hawks John Bolton to national security advisor and Michael Pompeo to Central Intelligence not only counts out long, drawn-out negotiations. The appointments signal an even greater propensity to a military solution on the Korean peninsula. There doesn’t appear to be much in the way of middle ground here.

This week, the administration is expected to release a list of targeted Chinese products in retaliation for alleged intellectual property violations. News reports say administration officials are looking at 1,300 different products that are part of the trade mix, including semiconductors, communications equipment, and aerospace. A 30-day public comment period is to be set in place, leaving the government 180 days to decide on the targeted product list.

Figure 2: Nucor, Ford, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Steel Index, FY2016-17

By most measures, FY2016-17 was a banner year for NUE (green line, main frame). Net sales were up almost 24% to $15.18 billion. Earnings soared just short of 47% on the year to $935.0 million. Shareholders were happy with a 46% upward bump in EPS, which translated into a $1.133/share dividend payout on the year. Retained earnings came to $8.2 billion, up over 7% for the period. For FY2016-17, NUE was up 18.40% which trailed the S&P 500 by just over 2 percentage points for the period. NUE gross margins through the end of the company’s fiscal year in September came to 14% to $2.05 billion, up from $1.58 billion YOY. While the average price per ton of scrap metal was up 35% and energy costs added $2/ton to overall costs due to increases in electricity and natural gas, both price and volume of final steel products sold more than offset the added cost at the front for the period. Dividends came to $1.13/share, about a 1% increase YOY. Market momentum (lower frame) turned sharply to the upside in early FY 2016-17 before turning sharply to the downside in the closing weeks of the year and into January of the New Year. Market momentum (lower frame) remained on the tame side in see-saw fashion for much of the first half of 2017 only to dip sharply to the downside in the latter part of the summer and through the close of NUE’s fiscal year in September. NUE’s market performance was well below that of the S&P 500 as well as the Dow Jones US Steel index (gold dotted line, main frame). Ford (black dotted line, main frame) was facing down its own set of problems as vehicles sold to North American dealerships, about 45% of total dealership sales, fell almost 2% for the period and just over 3% since 2015. Retail sales in North America remained largely flat YOY and similarly flat for the three years to 2015. Total retail sales fell to 6.6 million units through the end of 2017, down from 6.7 million units YOY (see Figure 2, above).

Figure 3: Nucor, Ford, Dow Jones Steel Index against the S&P 500, 2018 YTD

This year, NUE (green line, main frame) has had a roller coaster ride for much of the year to date, not unlike many issues in the S&P 500 (orange area, main frame) to date. In January and through the first week in February, NUE rode the momentum of the market only to crash through its 50-day moving average (blue line, main frame) as investors sold furiously in the wake of the January jobs report with its 2.9% wage growth post - heretofore the highest post since 2009. While initial fears of inflation sent investors streaking for the exits, almost all of January’s wage growth came from a smaller subset of supervisors and non-production workers who saw wages grow 5% on the year. The other 82% of non-supervisory and production worker wage growth remained stuck in the same 2.4% growth rut that has prevailed for the past several years. The realization was not confirmed before the market fell into correction territory by the second week in February. For NUE, market momentum remained muted even while the stock returned if only momentarily to its previous January heights, falling precipitously by the third week in March. The stock crashed through its 50-day trading average (blue line, main frame) and even dipping twice below its 200-day trading average (red line, main frame) in the closing days of the month with market momentum (lower frame) remaining to the downside in territory still deep beneath its 50-day moving average. Ford (black line, top frame) has moved to the upside but still well below its 200-day moving average (blue line, top frame) where the stock has remained since the market move into correction territory in the first week of February (see Figure 3, above).

Fiscal policy is the ultimate determining factor of a country’s trade surplus or deficit, a concept that is far removed from Trump’s world. The US trade imbalance for goods and services fell by more than half from the end of 2006 at $760.36 billion to 2009 at $374.91 billion. It was an extraordinary time of economic turmoil when monthly job losses for the year averaged 422,000 and when overall US output had contracted in four consecutive quarters through the second quarter of that year - the most consecutive quarterly contractions in GDP the US economy has experienced since 1929-32. Consumer spending fell negative to flat during the period while economic duress forced household savings up. As a consequence, the 2009 post was the lowest US trade deficit of the past decade. Fast forward to the end of 2017 and the US trade balance had deteriorated to deficit of $500.45 billion. As long as US demand for goods and services exceed production in an economy that is close to its full capacity, importing the balance to meet that growing demand will be necessary. A trade deficit becomes a foregone conclusion. So long as the US domestic investment exceeds domestic savings, the difference will be borrowed from foreign surplus countries. A current account deficit becomes a foregone conclusion in the same manner.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and a $1.3 trillion spending deal over the next two years that will boost spending by more than $140 billion over the limits of the Budget Control Act (2011), are expected to push the US fiscal budget deficit above the $1 trillion mark by the end of the year. Funding and absorbing that level of debt will become a much bigger market issue moving forward. This means the likelihood of long-term yields holding at current levels given the increase in the debt supply will be extremely difficult. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has fallen from 2.88% to a yield of 2.733% in a month’s time. In March, short-term yields are also rising in expectation of further increases in the federal funds rate, further flattening the yield curve. The 2-year/10-year spread is at a scant 49 basis points (b/p) through yesterday’s market close (2 April) - the narrowest level since 2007 and down from 112 b/p YOY. With the US savings rate falling and wage growth stubbornly flat, foreign savings will be required to fill the revenue shortfalls in both the US current and trade accounts.

Beyond fiscal policy, the US could indeed put capital controls in place to restrict the flow of foreign capital into and out of the US. This would severely restrict surplus countries’ ability to finance the US current account deficit which would, over time, bring the US trade deficit back into balance. China, since 2000, has repeatedly followed such a policy initiative. The PBOC has in place capital flows that strictly regulate the flow of capital in and out of the country. Fearing mass unrest from inexperienced, unsophisticated, first-time investors being wiped out by so-called guaranteed financial products, the PBOC has quietly instructed state-owned banks to reimburse savers when necessary. The renminbi trades within a very narrow band set daily by the PBOC and is pegged to a currency basket of its major international trading partners - including the Japanese yen and the US dollar. Currency devaluations of the renminbi in August of 2015 attests to the willingness of the PBOC to use the value of its currency for market purposes.

A similar course of action by the US would not only inflict almost Greek-like pain on the country - business and consumer alike. A US move on capital controls would essentially repudiate the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. It would irreparably undermine the $14 trillion US treasury market and likewise end the US role as a financial safe haven in times of global economic stress. Yet, such a stance by a deficit country would, indeed, inflict broad damage on economic growth in surplus countries like China at a fraction of the cost to the US growth equation. Of course, such damage could not be readily contained to China - Japan, Ireland, Brazil, Switzerland, the UK, and a long line of US debt holders would necessarily be included in such a dragnet. China gains its ultimate protection from such an Armageddon by being part of this very exclusive group.

By its sheer economic heft in the global arena of international trade, China can readily withstand the protectionist forays from any individual actor - including the US. Further, supply chains and demand curves largely ignore the national borders of old that in years past would have otherwise allowed for sizable increases in trade and non-trade barriers alike. Tariffs remain a lose-lose scenario. Much of the month’s market volatility - across the globe - remains a testament to the emerging fact. Look no further than China’s countervailing 25% tariff on imported pork which hits places in rural farming states like Iowa, North Carolina, and Indiana that heavily supported candidate Trump in the last presidential electoral cycle.

It is within the parameters of collective action by the global community of free international traders where China’s mercantilist practices can most readily be bridled and contained. And it is precisely at this fork in the road between collective and unilateral action where the Trump administration has displayed its surprising short-sided obduracy for doctrines of speaking softly and wielding the big sticks of by-gone eras. Short of the US invoking capital controls over dollar denominated assets, China will continue to leverage US and other foreign companies with the ever-mesmerizing lure of the vast Chinese market for goods and services. And while tariffs might play well to domestic political audiences, without concerted US effort to rein in its deficit spending, current account and - by definition - trade deficits will continue to be the order of the day - for the foreseeable future.

