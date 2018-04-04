Spotify: Shares Are Already Overvalued

While having experienced impressive user and revenue growth, the journey has been rocky and will likely continue to be.

Spotify (SPOT) officially hit the markets on Tuesday, becoming listed on the NYSE. Despite being one of the hottest companies in the modern world, the debut price point of the shares is grossly overvalued and hyped. Financially, the company is going to have trouble for years to come and may not become profitable ever. At the end of the day, just because a company is a household name does not mean it is a good investment.

Source: NBC

Listing Day

Spotify was listed on the NYSE in a highly unusual fashion, through means of a 'direct listing'. This means that the shares were not sold with the help of intermediaries and the company received zero cash investment as a result. Spotify is unique in doing this, but it is able to do this. The company has simple-to-understand operations and has enough cash on the books for the foreseeable future. Management also believes that this method will provide transparency for investors. This also means that there are no underwriters for the stock and that the price point will be set purely by supply and demand. Finally, not to be outdone, CEO Daniel Ek was nowhere to be found. Management did not want to be flashy and felt that showing up to ring the bell, as tradition, would signal that the company is nearing the end instead of the beginning.

The company was given an original reference point of $132 in the early trading hours. This essentially means nothing and is just used as a possible price level. With slightly over 178 million shares outstanding, this would have valued the company at $23.5 billion. The closest listed rival is Pandora (P), with a market cap of just over $1 billion. However, Spotify eventually hit the market for trading at $165.90 per share. A valuation of $29.5 billion.

Spotify ended its first day of trading at $149.60 per share, giving the music streaming company a valuation of $26.6 billion; still higher than its reference price (up 13.3%), but lower than its listing price (down 9.8%).

Financials and Growth

Spotify has been able to show impressive user growth in the past, growing from ~12 million MAUs in 2012, to ~140 million MAUs in 2017. This represents a 50% CAGR and is nothing to shy away from. Along with this, the subscriber base has also grown impressively, growing at a 59% CAGR between 2012 and 2017.

As can be expected, revenues also increased over this period. In 2012, revenues were €430.3 million ($527.96 million). As of 2017, revenues were €4,090 million ($5,018.27 million). However, the company's net loss grows as the revenue grows, which is never good.

This is because of royalty payments. Royalties are never easy to understand and music labels love it that way. In Spotify's F-1 it states:

"Generally, Premium Service royalties are based on the greater of a percentage of revenue and a per User amount, while royalties for the Ad-Supported Service are based on the greater of a percentage of revenue and an amount for each time a sound recording and musical composition is streamed."

Because of this system, Spotify is essentially screwed into an ever-increasing net loss feedback loop. The only way to combat this is to either negotiate lower deals directly with music labels or to cut costs somewhere else. This is the main problem with music streaming services and it is why they are difficult to become profitable.

Along the road, Spotify has also had some bumps. As of recently, there have been some notable lawsuits. In the January of 2018, Wixen Music Publishing sued Spotify for $1.6 billion. The allegations were that Spotify was streaming songs without a license and not paying out the royalties. This is nerve-racking for the company. If the allegations are true, the company managed to finish with a net loss while not paying out $1 billion in royalties.

This isn't the first time that Spotify has had these allegations. In 2017, there were two lawsuits:

Both of these cases dealt with Spotify streaming music without acquiring a license and both ended with a settlement to compensate affected musicians.

Valuation

A lot of investors like to compare Spotify to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), claiming that price/sales is a valid way to value this company. However, I do not see the relation other than each service allows users to stream the works of other people. Despite this, price/sales is valuable here to an extent. Because Spotify is yet to have earnings, it does make more sense to use sales to value the company. That being said, eventually the company needs to make positive earnings, otherwise, it is a terrible investment. Period.

P P/S Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Using Netflix and Pandora (P), we can see that there is quite the gap in P/S ratios. At market open today, Spotify was trading at 7.21x sales. This is lower than Netflix but much higher than Pandora. I prefer to put more weight on the Pandora sales ratio because it is most similar (personal opinion). I think the shares would become fairly valued at around 4x sales. Another thing to remember is that Spotify is yet to turn a profit and doesn't look to turn one soon. If this company continues to be valued on anything other than earnings for a prolonged period of time, it is all hype.

Conclusion

While Spotify is without a doubt one of the biggest names today, it doesn't mean that it is a good investment. With investors turning to sales to value the company due to the lack of earnings and the company falling below its listing price on day 1, people will hopefully realize soon that it is not worth $26 billion.

In order for the company to be worth that much, they need to post earnings. This will be difficult as they need to overcome the shadow of royalties and lawsuits. The company may even expand into other areas of entertainment at which case, another review is needed. However, for now, it is not recommended to touch this stock at current price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.