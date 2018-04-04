S&P 500 Failing To Climb The Crowded Down Escalator

For those who regularly read my articles, you know that I warned as the stock market (SPY) (DIA) began to rebound on 2/8/2018 after the fast 9-trading-day correction that a volatile sideways trade would begin and the highs and lows of the correction would be tested. On 1/26/2018, the S&P 500 all-time record high close was set at 2873. On 2/8/2018, the interim correction low was set at 2581.

Since that date, the market did retrace over 50% of its losses and on 3/9/2018, closed at 2787, within 86 points below the all-time record close. However, the up test to set a higher high was failed horribly, and since that time, the stock market has been in decline mode. The March 9th turning point down for stocks is probably not a coincidence. There is a 5-week black-out period for corporate stock buy-backs before reporting earnings under SEC rules. The buy-back behavior of corporations during the February rout of stocks was a widely reported reason that stocks stabilized during the correction. However, with the buy-back flow temporarily shut-off, overvalued stocks became vulnerable to the downside again.

By the end of the 1st quarter, the SPX was off -8.08% from the peak and down -1.22% for the quarter. The only good news is that on a year over year basis, a measure I use as an indicator that a recession is probably imminent if it turns negative was positive at a gain of 11.72%. The first quarter stock market performance was ugly. And as the chart pattern shows, the market is now in the process of putting the correction low close to the test.

As you might expect, I waited with some anticipation for the market close on Monday 4/2/2018 to see if a lower low close would actually be set. For a short time in the last hour of trading, a lower low looked like a virtual certainty. However, at the market close, the SPX was at 2581.88, a whisker shy of the low of 2581 set on 2/8/2018. In other words, the low test is technically still a work in progress as buying on the close kept the 10% correction band in place for now. If the SPX 2581 low is breached and my forecast remains that it will eventually, then the lower band test will move to down 20%.

With all of the market chatter about a trade war with China, Trump going postal on Amazon (AMZN), Facebook's (FB) improper sale of personal data to political campaigns, and multiple other negative news narratives, the investing fear index is rising. But I am staying away from the news du jour which has a particularly hateful political bent that I believe is no way to pick and choose investments. The stock market was as clearly overvalued in my analysis as it has ever been going into the end of 2017, and I have multiple articles which highlighted the signals leading up to the collapse at the end of January 2018. And my ongoing analysis pins the reason for the overvaluation squarely at the doorstep of the Keynesian Monetary policy being run by the Federal Reserve and other Central Banks throughout the world, which is now just starting to be tapered in the Europe and Japan and is actually now in reverse in the US.

The fiscal stimulus and tax cuts passed at the end of 2017 are no match in my estimation for the steamroller that is just getting started to unwind the overvalued stock and bond markets. The only question that I have and it is a relevant one that remains unanswered is whether the Fed will be forced to accommodate in the upcoming scenario, like the rising rate time period of the late 60s and early 70s. Or, will the Fed take the same route it did in 2007 where it drained all the liquidity from the system as the BOJ was contracting its balance sheet, creating a financial system liquidity crisis that broke both the stock market and economy (remember the Fed publicly stated in July of 2008 that the economy was fine). In the aftermath, the US Treasury borrowed (China printed yuan, converted to USD, bought Treasuries and weakened their currency) almost $1T USD from China during the financial crisis to reboot the consumption-based US economy.

The political narratives about trade and China seem to be positioning for financial crisis 2.0, which is always a possibility. However, I currently do not see this as the most likely path, although, I do see the correction in the market continuing with possible multiple 10% legs lower yet to come; let me explain.

Treasury Yield Curve Not in Panic Tightening Mode as Rates Go Up, Stocks Go Down

If you look at the yield curve over the last year and last quarter, not surprisingly, you will see that interest rates have been going up on Treasury debt. The inflection point for the rate rise was back in September of 2017 when the debt ceiling was raised temporarily until November of 2017. Then, in anticipation of the major debt barrage that was going to hit the market as the Treasury began to finance the 2017 Tax Reform package and the Fed began to let $6B a month in Treasuries run off its balance sheet, soon to equal $50B (combined UST and MBS securities) monthly by the end of 2018, interest rates on the 10-Year began to push above a critical threshold of 2.6% and hold in January of 2018.

One interesting part of the yield curve review over the past year is that the 10-Year rate (IEI) at year-end 2017 at 2.4% was equal to the rate at the end of the first quarter 2017. But by the end of the first quarter 2018, the 10-Year closed 34 basis points higher.

On the other hand, the 2-Year rate (SHY) increased a full 100 basis points over the last year, much more than the 10-Year but was up a similar amount as the 10-Year during the 1st quarter of 2018 at 38 basis points. In other words, since the Tax Reform package and Fed Quantitative Tightening program has begun in earnest, the 10:2 spread has remained consistently around 50 basis points. It looks to me like the Treasury market is being micromanaged by the big Money Center banks and the Federal Reserve, which should actually be of no surprise to anyone given the capital control system put in place by the Fed to keep $2T in Excess Reserves locked up on Money Center banks' balance sheets since mid-2013.

And as I check the spread at the close on 4/2/2018 after the SPX slid -2.23%, the 10:2 Spread widened by 1 basis point on the day, as the 2-Year rate fell by 2 points and the 10-year rate fell 1 point. If the stock market was in a liquidity crisis scenario like 2008, the 2-Year would be dropping like a rock. However, there is not much chance of this happening currently. And the following chart shows why:

Stocks, in addition to the fact that they are severely overvalued to begin with due to 8 years of worldwide Central Bank monetary stimulus, are now being crowded out by the Treasury borrowing machine. And the Treasury debt appetite is not expected to abate anytime soon.

So far in FY 2018 (ends in September), the Treasury has increased the public Treasury debt by $748B as of the end of Q1 2018. And, the CBO forecast that I have from late 2017 showed an expected increase of FY 2018 of $1.2T, and this number does not include the increase of $600B that some entity in the market will have to buy as the Fed reduces its balance sheet since this is technically a refinancing. In other words, the Treasury debt barrage is now on perpetual autopilot for the indefinite future, even over the next 6 months when the public debt will increase by almost $80B a month. April through the summer is typically the off-season for new Treasury debt issuance. Not this year, and possibly years to come as the snowballing forecast for increases in Treasury debt shows.

And it is the debt market reset that underlies the current stock market turmoil. Trying to climb up a downward moving escalator is a tough task. Climbing up a crowded downward moving escalator is even tougher for Goldilocks. Stocks, currently, face the later scenario for the indefinite future. I suspect the Fed will have to eventually use a stealth form of accommodation and monetize the debt in order to avoid the next financial crisis. And, I am not referring to slowing down rate hikes, which in all likelihood will have to continue to go up. I am referring to unleashing the Excess Reserves and Money Center capital ratios in the banking system to allow the Money Center Banks to accommodate the Treasury as foreign Treasury buyers dry up.

Key Correlations Metrics Pointing to More Stock Pain to Come

And the reason some form of Federal Reserve accommodation is inevitable is because the market is in a later cycle valuation stage relative to US GDP, the interest rate structure and the cost of energy. I track the relative position of these critical valuation metrics to determine the best time to buy and sell risk in my own portfolio. Currently, the correlations I use to follow the metrics are in a definite risk-off position.

(See Stocks Beware, 10-Year Treasury Dancing With Oil Again and Warning: GDP Matters Too Much To Stocks Currently to learn more about these correlation warning signals)

In the graph, I have labeled the stock market peak points just prior to major downward moves in the stock market since 1970. These downward moves range from 10% to over 50%, usually lasting from 12 to 24 months, with larger downside moves that were accompanied by a recession usually having a longer duration.

Currently, the stock market continues to be highly correlated to nominal GDP, not unexpected since the news media is focused on the Goldilocks narrative as the rationale for continuing to buy stocks. However, the risk in following the news media rational presently is that the GDP: S&P 500 correlation has been pushed to historically unsustainable levels (green line in the graph), as you can clearly see based on the stock market breakdown points over the past 50 years. The signature breaking point is when the trailing 2-year correlation pattern turns downward after surging above 0.90 (usually 0.95 and above). December 2017 marked an all-time peak in the correlation measure at 0.98 and a decline in the correlation is materializing based on 1st quarter GDP forecasts and recent moves down in stocks.

The oil spot price: 10-Year correlation is the second key metric (blue line). It is the metric I use to track how the cost of money is being priced relative to the cost of energy in US dollars. The correlation indirectly draws together a lot of divergent factors like Treasury financing needs and US fiscal policy, international capital flow financial impacts and cost and inflationary/deflationary pressures being exhibited in the economy.

And the tipping point for stocks almost always occurs when the green line in the charts is at an extreme high, and the blue line is converging on a correlation of 0.80, which it reached at the end of Q1 2018. Maybe this signal was the trigger point for the worst opening second quarter for stocks in many years. I think it has a lot to do with the downward move because the signal is a powerful indicator of stock market tops over the past 50 years.

But I also want to be clear that this metric is presently working differently than 2008 and the year 2000, or any point post-1980 from my analysis. In all likelihood, investors are about to see a breakdown in stocks over the next 6-9 months which will unhinge the GDP correlation. However, I fully expect the oil spot price: 10-year correlation to continue upward, much like the early 1970s when interest rates rose, energy costs rose, and stagflation became the nightmare scenario for the following 10 years. I have left the question mark on the graph because the actual categorization of the upcoming downward move (stagflation or deflation driven) is still to be determined by the interaction between the international markets and the US Federal Reserve's moves to accommodate the Treasury in its need to finance the Trump economic plan. A critical element of how the market evolves from this point forward hinges on the Fed response to what is about to happen. My money is on accommodation.

Bottom Line

Stay tuned. This is a fascinating time to be an investor in the markets if you make prudent portfolio re-balancing actions to get out of the way of what seem to be glaringly obvious risks. If you are in the wrong investments, which in my opinion are long duration, tech stocks, and high-risk credit, it is likely to be very painful. As I have been advising since September of 2017, keep your bond duration short; and more recently, I have advised investors to tighten up on the quality of your risk portfolio because many stocks and higher risk debt issues are going to take a beating in the next legs down, with overvalued, long duration tech shares (NASDAQ:AMZN) (AAPL) (NASDAQ:FB) (QQQ) already being the very visible prior market leadership sector in the crosshairs for the next drubbing. Overall, I do not expect the coast to be clear for stock buying until sometime in the distant future when a sustainable bottom has been set; but that won't stop the hopeful from continuing to preach that the next upturn is just around the corner.

Related Articles:

Stocks Beware, 10-Year Treasury Dancing With Oil Again

Warning: GDP Matters Too Much To Stocks Currently

Overfed Stock Market Getting Ready To Go On A Crash Diet

Weaker U.S. Dollar: Good for Trade, But Toxic for Stocks

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own and intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.