What's Really Going On With Helios And Matheson Analytics And MoviePass

It has been a long difficult slide for Helios & Matheson Analytics (HMNY) since its most recent $105M financing. The stock first settled in around $4.50 after that offering but then more recently has spiraled downward with no end in sight. Below is my take on what's really going on with HMNY and MoviePass.

As I previously wrote about, I suggested that the math of the business model should not be a concern at this time. MoviePass is a $10B to $50B opportunity that will require at least a $1B capital investment. By all accounts, the math of the business model is going as I always thought it would with 2.6 movies per month seen on average in Q4 and probably somewhere between 2.1 to 2.3 movies in Q1. The subscriber count continues to grow rapidly while the company brings on revenue sharing partners far sooner than I would have ever expected. So why is the stock going down?

In my original bullish article, I wrote about the four pillars of a great investment: Brand, Industry, Management, and Moat. I also warned that there was one significant caveat: investing via proxy. This one caveat has come home to roost.

I've interviewed dozens of high net worth investors including three hedge fund managers. In fact, many disciplined investors actually have a rule that they never invest in a proxy. Let's talk about the problems of a proxy investment in this particular case and the critical importance of a corporate restructuring:

1. Clarity on Corporate Structure: first and foremost, the #1 problem with this proxy investment is that we have two corporations with effectively two co-CEOs. If an institution wants to invest in MoviePass, who do they contact? HMNY or MoviePass? Which CEO do they meet with? Ted Farnsworth or Mitch Lowe? Who is really in charge? Through the grapevine, I have heard that MoviePass is still actively soliciting investors privately. What institution would invest in HMNY if there was also the possibility of buying MoviePass stock privately? All of this brings confusion regarding questions of corporate leadership and divides demand between HMNY and MoviePass.

2. NDA Trade Restrictions: Also through the grapevine I have learned that as part of the MoviePass private investing opportunity, potential investors must sign an NDA which subsequently restricts them from buying HMNY in the open market due to the insider knowledge they will attain. This further reduces demand for HMNY stock.

3. The Name: This is the most obvious problem but not the most important. When MoviePass actually trades as MoviePass with its own ticker symbol, additional retail demand will occur. No matter what the price, MoviePass will earn a higher premium than HMNY. In other words, the stock will trade higher than it otherwise would because a whole new class of casual retail investors would be able to easily find the opportunity.

4. Financial Media Coverage: Once MoviePass trades as MoviePass, this company will receive significantly more coverage in financial media, increasing demand by all investors.

5. Perception of Permanence: Many potential or current customers of MoviePass just cannot believe how good the deal is. They assume MoviePass will go bankrupt very soon so this either prevents them from signing up or causes them to abuse the service upfront if they do sign up. The thinking goes that "if I'm paying upfront for an annual plan, I better watch all the movies I can in month one, because this company may not be around in month two". If MoviePass trades on its own as a publicly traded company, this will give the perception of permanence, resulting in even faster growth, but less abuse.

6. Reset to Sell the Story: My bull thesis assumed that avid users would sign up first and the company would lose a ton of money in the first few years. This is why I calculated capital needs of $1B and significant additional dilution; yet I was long. Why? Because I expected the company to sell the story better and raise capital at much higher valuations. The company to date has done a terrible job at selling the story. Restructuring the company to MoviePass with one CEO and solving all of the above issues will serve as an excellent opportunity for the company to hit the reset button and do a more effective job selling the story for the next inevitable capital raise. It is my strong belief, that the company will garner much better valuations as one entity rather than two. More on that below...

'Sell it' vs. 'Prove it' Investors

I've done extensive research communicating with bull investors, bear investors and previous bull investors who are now bears. By now, you all know the bear thesis. Their thinking is very simple and superficial and can be understood with first grade math. The cost of one ticket is higher than the cost of the monthly membership and MoviePass can potentially lose up to $290 a month per customer (if each customer saw 30 movies a month). For the more sophisticated bears who are handy with excel and who have access to the sell-side analyst financial models, we can see that the number one most important metric is the monthly utilization rate. The utilization rate was around 2.6 in Q4 but it needs to come down to around 1.4 for the company to break even (not 1 because they have growing ancillary revenue streams). In fact, once you plug everything into excel, you will realize that the utilization rate is far more important than revenue sharing deals with the big theaters (if they ever get those).

Here is where I'm going with this. Bulls like myself were not concerned with the math of the business model. The industry is large enough to support a $10B to $50B market cap and capital investments of $1B to $2B could be enough to succeed and get to those valuations. When looked at in this way, the math of the business model does not matter; particularly because the business model is still in flux and can change at any time. Good management will be able to adjust and modify things to make the math work. So what do investors like myself expect from the company now? We expect them to 'Sell it'. Sell the brand, sell the vision, sell the business model to Wall Street; and in so doing, get high valuations on capital raises. Alas, the company so far has not succeeded on this front so the battle between Sell it and Prove it mentality shifts towards the Prove it camp. Bears and former bulls now want the company to prove the business model since they were unable to sell it. There is only one problem with this. THEY CAN'T. I never expected the company to prove the business model so early on. I expect them to lose money for years. I expect it will take ubiquitous brand penetration and 20M+ subscribers for the company to have enough casual and seldom users to bring the utilization rate down to 1.4 a month or lower. And in short, THAT is why the stock has been free-falling. Wall Street no longer gives HMNY the benefit of the doubt to 'Sell it' and bears are in control because they want the company to 'Prove it' (but they can't).

So is there anything a bull can hang their hat on?

Resolution of Proxy

In my view, there is only one news event which can permanently put a bottom in the stock and turn things around; that is resolution of proxy. As I wrote about above, I believe the company has been significantly impeded at selling the story and raising capital at good valuations because of the proxy nature of the investment. We all expected an IPO by March 31st as the company published was their goal. This did not happen. Will an IPO still happen? Will HMNY fully merge with MoviePass? I traveled to a recent shareholder meeting to ask Ted Farnsworth this question and recently interviewed him as well. On both opportunities, Ted said he understood the problems of proxy and conveyed it would be resolved within a few weeks. It hasn't been.

What's the delay? Bears will say management is untrustworthy. Maybe they are right. What's the bull case here? It simply could be that there is more paperwork involved and these things are taking longer than Ted expected. In recent SEC filings, several communications were released between the SEC and HMNY. The SEC was contending that perhaps the August 15th transaction was a reverse merger and MoviePass was already public. In response, HMNY had to increase the number of board seats they get on MoviePass and provide substantial other evidence in order to justify that the transaction was an acquisition, not a reverse merger. Why would HMNY work so hard to avoid this reverse merger classification? Perhaps because that would make MoviePass already public; thus making a future IPO impossible. This issue could have also played into the delay of the proxy being resolved. Based on the most recent filings, it seems this issue has been resolved and the August 15th transaction will be considered an acquisition.

Perhaps proxy will soon be resolved but it's disconcerting that management has not been more transparent with the process.

Future Stock Action

It's important to realize that shorts and the 'Prove It' camp are looking at utilization rates for proof that the business model works. Even if you plug in a $3 discount from AMC and all of the large chains, the business model still fails if utilization rates stay above 1.4 per month. This is why I am not surprised when every positive event gets shorted. I believe even an AMC deal will be shorted after a few up days. Shorts will not give up until utilization rates come down or until the company does a better job selling the story. Resolution of proxy will be an important event which I believe can mark the bottom. It is the first step towards selling the story more effectively and receiving better valuations on future capital raises.

Next Steps

The upcoming earnings call (date yet to be announced) will be a significant event for the company. If proxy is not resolved by then, it could be a bloodbath; but I'm doing my best to help the situation. I've put together a comprehensive report for the company with the help of others in my research group providing suggested actions the company can take to improve stock performance. (This report was unsolicited and no one was compensated for it) As it pertains to this article, suggested actions in the report include:

1. Corporate Structure: Be transparent on corporate restructuring activities. Tell the market the various options the company is weighing, the pros and cons of each, and its target timelines.

2. Key Metrics: On the upcoming earnings call, do not skirt past the topic of utilization rates. Address it head on and show data which support declining utilization rates, and how they plan to get to 1.4 or lower.

The report also includes suggested actions to fix communication issues related to its 2018 business strategy and inconsistent public messaging by executives. Both of these I believe are also issues related to a proxy investment which should improve after restructuring. The report has been confirmed delivered to the company but as of the time of this writing, I have not received any confirmation that the suggested actions in the report will be implemented.

Bottom Line

I'm still a bull and have actually recently increased my position at $4.20, $3.44, and $2.70 but I am as bearish as ever due to the delay of proxy resolution. I fear the proxy-nature of the investment will not be resolved soon which could result in HMNY not being able to access additional capital or significant additional dilution well beyond my expectations. In my view, the only way the price turns around in the near-term is resolution of proxy; which I still do expect will eventually happen. However, is it possible the company or management simply isn't capable of executing properly? Sure it is. That's why I view this as a VC-type of investment and have a price target on this stock of $0 or $100 in 3-5 years. I want to see this company succeed and my research group is prepared to be the 'Voice of Retail' and provide suggestions to the company to help them succeed; but to invest in HMNY, you must be prepared to lose your entire investment as well.

I am looking forward to a resolution of these issues. Even if the proxy issue is not resolved soon, I'll be watching closely to see if management will take the submitted report seriously and become more transparent in the coming weeks. If they can do that, sentiment should markedly improve and we can have more exciting things to discuss regarding the operations of the business. If they don't do that, there is no telling how low the stock price can go.

Company Response

Prior to publication, I contacted HMNY to give them an opportunity to respond to this article. Ted Farnsworth provided the following statement in response: "The internal metrics are tracking as planned which gives us continued confidence on our path of profitability."

