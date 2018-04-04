The Home Depot On Sale

Investment Thesis

Due to the return of market volatility in 2018, many blue chip leaders have been hit hard to start the year. Through the first quarter of 2018, The Home Depot (HD) has retreated about 8% YTD. This drop in the stock has presented a great buying opportunity for this dividend growth stock. Fundamentals have remained strong and the housing market continues to soar higher; as such, the recent pullback seems like a great opportunity for those who have been looking to invest in this home improvement leader.

Recent Earnings Results

In a retail environment where Amazon (AMZN) has dominated headlines, The Home Depot (HD) has continued to excel. Amazon has disrupted numerous industries recently, and continues to destroy retailers left and right. When researching stock nowadays, one must actually think of the future threat Amazon poses to your potential investment. When it comes to Home Depot, I believe the company is immune to that threat for the most part, as many of their products are on an as needed basis. However, company management does understand the importance of e-commerce, which is why they have invested heavily in this area. Both HD and Lowe’s (LOW), their largest home improvement retailer, have rolled out options to purchase items online and pick them up in the store same day, which has been a huge success with consumers. The consumer is constantly changing and HD is looking to change with them, rather than standing pat. Let’s take a quick look at the company’s most recent earnings results.

Year to date, the company is down about 8%, lagging the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY), which is down 4% on the year. As of the company’s most recent earnings release, which was the company’s Q4 and 2017 full year earnings, the company reported the following:

FY '17 Y/Y Change Revenue $ 100,904 6.7% Gross Margin % 34.0% (20) bps Operating Income $ 14,681 9.3% Net Income $ 8,630 8.5% EPS $ 7.29 13.0% Adj EPS $ 7.37 15.2% SSS Growth 6.8% 120 bps # of Transactions 1,579 M 2.3% Avg Ticket $ 63.06 4.5% Sales per SqFt $ 417.02 6.7%

Source: Derived from Company 2017 10-K

As you can see, the company continues to perform at a high-level year after year. Company revenues were up 6.7% compared to prior year, while operating income was up 9.3%, and net income was up 8.5%. The company continues to plow forward growing in almost every area, apart from gross margin percentage, which is down a mere 20 basis points.

The Case For The Home Depot And Lurking Risks

The Home Depot has been a blue chip holding for many investors since the financial crisis ended in 2009. Over the course of the past two years, the stock has gained about 30%, while increasing its dividend 20+% for the past five years. The market has become more volatile in 2018 due to rising interest rates, concerns around trade wars, and tariffs, just to name a few, but the fundamentals for HD remain intact, so what has changed investors view of the stock?

One risk I associate with HD is the fall in housing. HD is influenced a lot by the strength of the housing economy, which has been on a tear for several years now since hitting rock bottom lows in 2009. Housing starts, completions, and building permits have been hitting all-time highs, according to recent February data from the Census Bureau. However, even with homebuilders building as fast as they can, they cannot keep up with demand, as inventory levels remain tight, which have boosted the large rises in price.

As interest rates continue to rise, with the Fed expecting at least another two rate hikes, due to the strength in the US economy. Rates should add some downward pressure to housing prices, which I expect to normalize in the second half of 2018. Many folks are used to rising rates causing housing pricing to fall, but the inventory levels must open up before we expect to see that. With that said, I do not see the rise in rates effecting HD or housing for the next couple of years.

Another risk investors tend to associate with HD, due to their placement in “retail”, is the threat of Amazon. When investing in retail nowadays, one must ask themselves, “Can Amazon disrupt my business?” Let me start off by saying, I do not think home improvement companies are 100% immune to the AMZN threat, but I think they are immune for the most part. The “Amazon Effect” as it relates to the home improvement sector is a little overblown in my opinion. I do not envision, and maybe I am wrong, a consumer ordering their 2x4s on Amazon anytime in the near future. Hey, maybe Amazon is perfecting their flying drones that will deliver these 2x4s to you in the future, but who knows.

In July 2017, Sears Holdings (SHLD) entered into an agreement to sell their Kenmore appliance products on Amazon.com, which had home improvement shares plummeting. After this announcement, HD stock dropped 6.5% in the subsequent two trading days. Do I think Amazon will affect some appliance sales at the home improvement retailers? In short, yes, but overall I do not think the Kenmore brand alone can disrupt sales much. According to the J.D. Power 2017 Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study, LG took home seven of the 11 awards, while Kenmore was only mentioned in two rankings, cooktops and microwaves. As of the end of the company’s most recent fiscal year, appliances made up 8.1% of total revenue, which was its largest department segment.

Another couple reasons I do not believe the threat from Amazon is real is 1) Items consumers need from Home Retailers tend to be needed quickly (< 2 days it takes Amazon to ship), and 2) HD has invested in e-commerce, and 3) Consumers want to see the large products in store. This is evidenced by the fact that appliances sales rose 11% in 2017 for Home Depot. Lumber is a good example, as it is the number one selling item at HD, and it is usually cut in store to specifications needed for the current project the consumer is undertaking.

The company’s investment in e-commerce is an area I would like to briefly discuss. For a number of years now, HD management has continued to build their e-commerce section of the business to meet consumer demands. They rolled out the option to purchase an item online and pickup in store the same day. Overall, online sales are up a staggering 21.5% in 2017, and make up 6.7% of total sales now. CEO Craig Menear alluded to the company’s investment on the earnings call:

We implemented a new e-commerce platform, enhanced our search and mobile functionality, increased checkout speed, and expanded chat functionality to improve the customer experience with our online contact centers,” – CEO Craig Menear

Enough cannot be said about this company’s management, as they are the gold standard. The efficiency to which they run their business to enhance shareholder returns is second to none.

What Do The "Professionals" Think

At the conclusion of my stock research, I like to compare my thoughts with those of the “professionals”, to see where I stand. First let’s take a look at HD’s valuation using FAST Graphs.

Source: FAST Graphs

Using the estimate’s tab in FAST Graphs, this chart uses a standard reference price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15, which is shown by the orange line on the following chart. The black line shows HD’s actual price. HD’s price appears to have gotten ahead of itself at the end of 2017, hence the downtrend we are currently seeing to start 2018. As the stock currently trades above the orange fair-value reference line, meaning that by this method, The Home Depot is currently overvalued.

Again, the chart ahead uses a standard reference point, which does not tell the complete story, as such, let’s take a look at the FAST Graph using HD’s normalized information.

Source: FAST Graphs

I tend to lean more towards this chart as it is more apples to apples by comparing HD’s P/E multiple against its own long-term average P/E. This gives us a picture based on the stock’s own long-term market valuation instead of the market’s standard valuation.

Here, the fair value line is in dark blue. Looking at this chart, HD stock appears more in line with long-term history and trading almost exactly at fair value.

Lastly, I like to compare the stock I am researching to recent research reports. First, let’s take a look at how Morningstar values HD.

Source: Morningstar Equity Analyst Report

Next let’s take a look at both the Argus Analyst Report and the CFRA Analyst Report.

Source: Argus Analyst Report

Source: CFRA Analyst Report

Based on the two reports above, they expect average upside of 22.6% from current levels.

Conclusion

As we discussed, The Home Depot continues to have strong fundamentals combined with a strong growth plan that does not warrant the sluggish start they have had in 2018, in terms of stock price. Currently trading at a price of $172.90, the stock has a P/E ratio of 23.8x and a Forward P/E of 21x. The company has strong momentum right now, as same-store sales continue to climb and growth in online sales have connected with consumers. The company yields an annual dividend of 2.06%, which has seen growth of 20+% in each of the past five years and is plenty safe because it's backed by a payout ratio of 49%. In addition, analysts continue to be bullish on HD and I would look to initiate or add during the next pullback because you know it’s coming.

