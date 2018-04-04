L Brands Needs To Ease Further To Be A Strong Buy

Inflection for L Brands is harder than you think thanks to Aerie.

While talking to a friend about L Brands (LB), I noticed how we show classic signs of something known as the anchoring trap in behavioral finance. It is explained best by an interesting story about a sales trick used in the 1930s by the Drubeck brothers - Harry and Sid.

The brothers own a men's tailor shop and Harry pretends to have a hearing problem. When a new customer drops by and asks for a quote for the suit on display, Harry would cup his ear and ask Sid, who happens to be busy with stitch-work in the back of the room.

Harry: How much for this suit?

Sid: Oh that one? It's $42.

Harry (cupping his ear): How much?

Sid: (Loudly) $42

Harry (to the customer): That would be $22.

Because the customers were anchored to a higher price of $42, many of them would end up purchasing the suit thinking it was a steal. In reality, the suit was not even worth $22.

I was bearish on L Brands before it rallied (nearly 85%!) with the rest of the retail sector in the fourth quarter of 2017. The thing about DCF is if your projections are anywhere in the ballpark of the company's performance, you will most certainly be right in the long term. The rest of the retail sector had some names that did exceptionally well, L Brands wasn't among them. But after being anchored to a price of ~$63 just three months ago in December, it certainly appears cheap.

But is it a steal yet? My friend certainly thought so. So I asked him, "if you never knew L Brands was trading at $63 three months ago, would you buy the stock at its CMP?" That's a hard one, isn't it?

Valuation

The best way to rid ourselves of such biases is to project the company's cash flows to value the entity and I did just that.

A bullish case on L Brands inevitably rests on the argument that inflection is nearby. The problem with L Brands is of the competitive kind. The Aerie (AEO) is giving a bloody nose to Victoria's Secret. Aerie's comps in the last quarter surged 34% whereas those of Victoria's Secret fell 1%. At the heart of Aerie's growth is a marketing success of promoting body positivity and a relaxed store ambiance. While this attracts first-timers to the brand, the fit, quality of clothing and affordability has managed to create a following. In short, not trying to be god-like sexy is resulting in growth and for Victoria's secret, a brand built out of that image, this is a nightmare.

Still, considering the China opportunity, I projected sales at a 4% CAGR and operating margins flat at 13.7% over the next five years. A decline in margins is perhaps more likely though, as the economy moves towards full-employment, wages are bound to increase. Other assumptions include capex at 5.5% of sales, a tax rate of 21% and net income to operating cash flow conversion of 160%. All of these assumptions are near or below average historical values as seen below.

A WACC of 7.4% is based on an equity risk premium of 5.15% and a risk-free rate of 2.74%, the source for which is posted below. I decided to stick to Ashwath Damodaran's figure considering the recency of the update and his following in the financial world. Eventually, we need to guess what the average market's cost of capital could be to get the direction on the stock right. It doesn't matter what our cost of capital is as individuals.

Based on these projections, the company was valued at a price of $34.55. Even after accounting a 10% standard deviation, the stock's CMP does not hint at undervaluation.

Conclusion

L Brands is underpriced when you compare the CMP to its price point in December. But underpriced relative to a point in the past is not exactly the same as being undervalued. The dividend yield is enticing, but I'd hold off for more correction before accumulating on this ticker.

