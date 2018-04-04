Avadel Offers An Excellent Risk/Reward Profile

Avadel shares have been down nearly 25% in the last one year.

Avadel (NASDAQ:AVDL) offers an unusual risk/reward profile. Shares of the Ireland-based company have struggled in the last one year, falling nearly 25%. The pullback has been partly due to declining revenue. The delay in NDA filing for FT 218 has also kept shares subdued. However, Avadel is a revenue-generating company and Noctiva, which the company in-licensed last year, has potential to significantly boost top-line in the medium-term. While shares could remain subdued until there's an update on the REST-ON study, I believe this is a good time to enter AVDL.

Opportunity With Noctiva

Noctiva is an FDA-approved product for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to void. Avadel in-licensed Noctiva from Serenity Pharmaceuticals in September last year. Following the licensing agreement, Avadel has exclusive rights to commercialize and further develop Noctiva in the U.S. and Canada.

As part of the licensing agreement, Avadel made an upfront payment of $50 million. In addition, Avadel will be making a $20 million payment on full-scale commercial launch of Noctiva or June 30th, 2018, whichever is earlier. In addition, there are performance-based milestones linked to specific Noctiva net sales thresholds and a tiered royalty rate structure based upon achievement of annual net sales.

With the in-licensing of Noctiva, Avadel has made a strategic shift from Hospital products to urology. Avadel has three approved products within its Hospital business (Bloxiverz, Akovaz and Vazculep). Combined, the three products generated more than $172 million in revenue in 2017. However, the Hospital business faces threat from generic competition and this combined with the divesture of pediatric assets in February 2018 has led the company to issue 2018 revenue guidance range of $105 to $125 million.

The 2018 revenue guidance though includes Noctiva sales, which the company currently sees between $10 million and $20 million. However, it is the longer-term opportunity with Noctiva that makes Avadel an attractive proposition. The peak sales forecast for Noctiva is currently at $500 million to $750 million. Based on just the potential of Noctiva, Avadel looks attractive at current levels. But the company also has another major opportunity with FT 218, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase III study for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy.

FT 218 Could Long-Term Value Driver

While Noctiva is a near-term value driver for Avadel, the commercial opportunity with FT 218, if approved, is also significant.

FT 218 is a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate utilizing the company's Micropump technology for drug delivery. The current standard of care, Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Xyrem generated more than $1.1 billion in sales in 2017. Xyrem is a 2x-nightly oral formulation of sodium oxybate. Xyrem though comes with a black box warning. FT 218 has a similar onset of action to 2x-nightly formulation.

Avadel Investor Presentation, 2018

Apart from a potentially better safety profile, FT 218 could also lead to better compliance.

According to an independent claims analysis, around 46% of patients who start on Xyrem continue with the treatment at 12 months. This creates a major commercial opportunity for FT 218, if approved.

The delay with NDA filing for FT 218 has had a negative impact on Avadel shares, however, I believe that the levels AVDL currently trades at is unjustified given the potential opportunity with Noctiva and FT 218.

Valuation Attractive, Dilution Risk

As I noted earlier, the near-term value driver for Avadel is Noctiva. If uptake for Noctiva is strong, which will be revealed during the course of this year, I expect an upward movement in AVDL. Another major catalyst is update on the REST-ON study, which is expected in the second half of this year.

Based on the mid-point of the 2018 sales guidance, AVDL currently trades at under 3X sales, which is unreasonable for a revenue-generating biotechnology company. The current average sales multiple for the industry is around 7X sales. Even based on the 2018 sales guidance, the upside in AVDL is significant if the stock moves closer to the industry average. If the commercial potential of Noctiva and FT 218 is taken into account, the upside is even more.

Avadel ended 2017 with $94.1 million in cash on its balance sheet. Considering that Avadel is ramping up commercialization efforts for Noctiva, the $20 million payment as part of the licensing agreement for Noctiva and the expenses with regards to the REST-ON study, Avadel will require more cash to fund operations. Dilution, therefore, is a major risk in the near-term. However, even after taking the dilution risk into account, the potential reward with Avadel is significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.