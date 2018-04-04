Is Bunge About To Be Bought?

Bunge will likely have a lot better results in 2018 than in 2017.

Both Glencore (GL) and Archers Daniels Midland (ADM) have been named to be interested in the company.

Rumours and certain actions points to a sale of Bunge (BG) being imminent, but nothing is certain.

I am long Bunge (NYSE:BG) and remain so for the near future, despite trade war fears, because of strong upside potential if a sale is made. Analysts believe the company could be bought for $85 to $ 100 a share. If Bunge manages to sell its Sugar business for 1 to 2 billion USD, it is a more lean and digestible takeover target. Proceeds from the sale could go to paying off debt, immediately boosting margins and cash flow in the future.

BREAKING: China imposes 25% tariffs on soybeans. Read more about this towards the end of the article.

A timeline of the take-over news

Let's start by quickly going over 7 critical news events that have influenced this bumpy ride over the previous months. After you've chronologically read all the information, you will better understand what's at play. I will simply quote a phrase from each news piece with a link to the source.

The 19th of January: the news breaks

US agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland has approached its rival Bunge about a potential takeover that would combine two of the world's four largest grain trading houses, three people briefed on the matter said.

At this point in time, there are no additional details and the companies decline to communicate about this event.

Source: Financial Times

The 5th of February: 'as early as this week'

Then, about two weeks later, Bloomberg reported the company could be bought as early as this week. This immediately bumped the stock up 5%.

ADM and Bunge, which has a market value of about $11.5 billion, could reach an agreement as early as this week, people familiar with the deal said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The takeover talks could still fall apart, while other bidders could still be interested in acquiring Bunge, the people said.

Source: Bloomberg

The 4th of March: Managers are being prepared for an exit

More news comes in pointing to a sale. This time, it's not rumours, but facts.

Sec filings showed that 15 high ranked managers were awarded stock or options. This could clearly be seen as a move to prepare management for a sale.

Earlier, in november 2017, the board already doubled compensation for executives should they lose their job due to a takeover.

You can find a range of SEC filings on the website of Bunge ranging between the 2nd and the 6th of March.

An example is found here:

Source: SEC filing on the website

The 5th of March: Activist shareholders start positioning themselves

Bloomberg, again, reported a new activist shareholder in Bunge. Continental Grain Co filed a more than 1% stake while calling for a sale of the company.

Continental, which owns more than 1 percent of Bunge, believes the company could be worth at least $90 a share in a takeout and is getting impatient with management for not delivering as potential buyers circle, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

The article also states Continental Grain Co could simply be interested in picking up small pieces Bunges is forced to sell due to regulations.

Source: Bloomberg

The 9th of March: Takeover talks have stalled

The Wall Street Journal cites unnamed sources telling us the deal is off.

Takeover talks between Bunge Ltd. and Archer Daniels Midland Co. have stalled, people familiar with the matter said, throwing into question a combination that could have formed one of the world’s largest agricultural conglomerates.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The 28th of March: Corbion buys remaining stake of SB Renewable oils joint venture

CORBION AND BUNGE SIGN INTERIM-AGREEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF BUNGE’S STAKE IN SB RENEWABLE OILS JOINT VENTURE

Bunge is showing signs of selling assets in Brazil. Dutch company Corbion buys the remaining stake of a joint-venture with Bunge. Financial details are not available, but it wade make a $40 million loss for Bunge in 2017.

Source: Reuters

The 30th of March: Bunge trying to sell sugar business

Another report comes out of Bunge trying to sell of Brazilian assets. For a while now, it has tried to focus on the oilseed and grain business, throwing off other assets. However, in the light of M&A rumours, this could also be a move to be more in line with competition regulation.

Bunge CEO Soren Schroder said in February that the company wants to exit the sugar trading business and focus instead on core businesses such as grain and oilseeds. The company said at the time that it had identified a few parties that were interested in the sugar business. Market conditions also could make it difficult for Bunge to follow through on other plans to divest its Brazilian sugar-milling business, Reuters reports. That business is expected to have a value of between $1 billion and $2 billion.

Source: Bizjournals

A quick summary of all the news

All in all, there have only been rumours so far. At the same time, the company has made some clear moves to reward managers and executives would a sale occur. Additionally, they have been shedding of assets to be more digestible for the acquirer.

The opening stock price January the 18th was $69,95. After the first news broke, the company shot up to $80,57. Now, it's trading at $72,58.

Essentially, we are back where we started. So ADM seems to be out of the picture, for now, and of course not confirmed by an official source. But could there be others ready to purchase Bunge?

Bunge and Glencore have a history

In May 2017, Swiss giant Glencore approached Bunge for a sale. Glencore has always been vocal about their desire to expand into the agriculture sector. By buying Bunge, they would become a core player in the valuable US market.

Bunge did not react very positively, as is to be expected, and in the end even made Glencore sign a standstill agreement in November 2017. There could be no further take-over attempts until March 2018. The exact details about the standstill agreement are nowhere to be found.

In February 2018, Glencore reiterated its appetite to make a big purchase and expand its agriculture business.

Except for Glencore, a Chinese company could also be in the running. COFCO International is a state-owned Chinese company, so the possibility of them gaining ground in the US with President Trump in power is slim.

But where's the value in Bunge?

Let's quickly go over the numbers in helicopter view.

Annual sales growth over the past 5 years has been -5,6% on average.

Annual earnings per share growth over the past 5 years has been -14,6% on average.

The company makes over $45 billion in revenue but only manages to make a profit of $159 million, which is a thin margin of only 0,3%.

The entire sector has been in a slump, and Bunge is clearly not performing well.

So where's the value in Bunge? It's the strategic assets that make the company attractive for a purchase.

Bunge has a huge presence in South-America, concentrated in Brazil and Argentina. The soybean crushing facilities are of strategic importance to ADM who could become the biggest exporter in Argentina if it would get hold of Bunge's assets.

In total a merger would make ADM-Bunge control 25% of the world's soybean production. At the same time, Bunge's grain presence in the US would be valuable for Glencore in particular. If ADM would take over Bunge, it would likely be stopped by regulators due to a monopolistic position in grain in the US.

The fact that Bunge is struggling could also present opportunities to quickly get value out of restructuring the business. There's a lot of room for efficiency growth and potential cost synergies.

Rising oil prices could help Bunge get more money for their Ethanol production as it becomes more attractive to blend these into fuels.

Guidance and FY2018 income estimates

The company has given guidance for 2018 and it's a lot more positive than before, even though the company states the first quarter will be weak.

Agribusiness segment EBIT FY estimates: $550 to $700 million

Food & Ingredients segment EBIT FY estimates: $260 to $280 million

Sugar & Bioenergy segment EBIT FY estimates: $50 to $70 million

Fertilizer EBIT FY estimates: $25 million

Total EBIT lower end: $885 million

Total EBIT upper end: $1075 million

Average EBIT: $985 million

Operating Profit (EBIT) in 2017 was only $436 million due to an increase in COGS and S&A expenses. However, if guidance is correct, this means the company can potentially double its operating profit. Selling assets to pay back debt will also help to reduce interest costs which eat quite a piece of the EBIT at $263 million.

In 2016 the company paid an average of 19% taxes. In 2017 this was only around 13%. For 2018, the management gave guidance of taxed between 18% and 22%.

If we take the average (20%) and use this on the average EBIT, taxes will com e in at $197 million. Add to this the average $235 million in interest expense, and we are only left with $553 million in net income projected for 2018 which is still 4.1 times what it was for 2017.

In other words, the stock might seem expensive, but the future looks a bit brighter. In light of this, the stock is trading between 15 and 20 times earnings per share, which is reasonable when compared to peers.

Recent analyst targets

Because of market conditions potentially getting better for the sector, and for Bunge, some analysts have changed their views on Bunge.

JPMorgan assumed coverage of Bunge 'overweight' and put a $90 price target on the stock. (March 6th)

Citi cites drought in Argentina as a reason to bump up Bunge from $75 to $89 and from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. (March 6th)

Citi commented that a buy-out could occur in the $85 to $100 range.

Source: JPMorgan and Citi

China tariffs can hurt twice

In the case of Bunge, the recently announced China tariffs can hurt the company twice. First of all, China placed a huge 25% tariff on porc which is essential for Bunge. The demand for livestock feed is critical for the company. The US pork industry sells $1,1 billion in pork to China each year. If producers can't export and have to dump their products, it could significantly hurt margins for Bunge even more.

Now, China also imposed a 25% tariff on soybeans.

At the same time, the markets are jittered by the potential trade war between the US and China. This hurts valuations of stocks, increases borrowing costs and in general is just not increasing the probability of a takeover deal.

Nevertheless, I remain long on Bunge for the foreseeable future. Analysts are estimating the takeover price anywhere between $85 and $100. This still presents 18% to 38% of immediate upside if a deal would be struck and pass regulatory approval.

If Bunge manages to sell its Sugar business for anything between $1 and $2 billion, it could immediately pay down a quarter to half of its long-term debt and make itself more attractive as a takeover target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.