Aurinia: Investment Case Gets Stronger

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) recently released its Q4, 2017 results, as well as, provided an update on its pipeline. The company is continuing to progress well with its Phase III AURORA study, which is evaluating lead candidate Voclosporin in lupus nephritis (LN). The company has also expanded its focus area with Voclosporin also being investigated in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Voclosporin Opthalmic Solution (VOS) being evaluated in dry eye syndrome (DES). The pipeline expansion gives Aurinia multiple shots on goal even as LN remains the key focus area. It also significantly reduces AUPH's risk profile and makes it an attractive proposition. With several upcoming catalysts in the next 18 months, I believe this is a good time to enter AUPH shares.

Key Takeaways From Q4 Call

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals released its Q4 results last month. The company ended 2017 with more than $173 million in cash on its balance sheet, which is sufficient to fund its ongoing operations until 2020.

The key takeaway from the Q4 call though was the update on the AURORA trial, which is the key value driver for AUPH in the near-term. Chairman and CEO, Richard Glickman noted during the call last month that the company has implemented "several additional safety parameters in its Phase III study" and that the study is progressing well. Specifically, the trial remains on track to complete enrollment by the end of this year and top-line results are expected towards the end of 2019. This means that AUPH remains on track for a regulatory approval in the second half of 2020.

As I noted in an article last year, the successful Phase II study with Voclosporin is acting as a precursor to the Phase III study. Given that the pivotal study has been designed the same way, there is a strong chance of success. More important, if the efficacy data from the Phase II study can be replicated in the pivotal study, there is a strong chance of approval for Voclosporin given that there is significant unmet need in LN. Remember that currently Lupus patients are mainly dependent on off-label therapies. While several treatments are under development, Voclosporin is targeting a subset of Lupus patients, those with renal complications arising out of Lupus. As I noted in an article earlier this year, the commercial opportunity for Voclosporin translates to $15 billion. Even if the company succeeds in capturing 20% of the market at peak, we are talking about $3 billion in sales in this indication.

Expanding The Scope Of Voclosporin

While the AURORA study is the priority for Aurinia at this stage, the company has expanded the scope of Voclosporin, which is now being developed in two additional indications.

FSGS is another area where there is an unmet need. The company is in the process of initiating a Phase II Proof-of-Concept study with Voclosporin in FSGS. The study is expected to commence in this quarter and data readout is expected in the first half of 2019. Both these are important catalysts for Aurinia. Promising data from the Proof-of-Concept study would significantly reduce the clinical risk with AUPH and provide it with multiple shots on goal. Like LN, the commercial opportunity in FSGS is significant. An estimated 40,000 individuals in the U.S. alone have FSGS. Even assuming a 50% penetration rate and a 25% market share at peak post approval, FSGS represents another major commercial opportunity for the company.

Aurinia is also targeting DES with Voclosporin Opthalmic Solution or VOS. While there are approved treatments in DES, the market size is significant and there is a need for improved therapies. In the U.S. alone, more than 20 million patients are affected by DES. Moreover, the incidence of DES is growing due to an aging population in much of the Western world. AUPH plans to commence a Phase IIa study in DES, evaluating ocular tolerability of VOS compared to Restasis. The study again is expected to commence in the current quarter with data readout in the second half of the year, these are two more important catalysts in the near-term. More important, promising data could allow AUPH to find potential partners for VOS, which in turn could provide non-dilutive financing in the future.

Investment Case Gets Stronger

I already noted in my last article that AUPH represents a unique opportunity in terms of risk/reward. While clinical risk exists with Voclosporin, I believe there is a strong chance of success in LN because of the strong data from the Phase II study and the unmet need in LN. I have already discussed in my previous article that the patent risk with Voclosporin has been overblown as based on the Hatch-Waxman Act, AUPH is expected to get an extension once Voclosporin reaches commercialization stage. The possible out-licensing with VOS also takes out any dilution risk. In any case, AUPH is currently well funded and there will not be need for new financing at least 2020. With the expansion of pipeline, I believe AUPH's investment case has become stronger.

