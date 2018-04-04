Walmart's Price Is Still Unjustifiably Expensive

Walmart (WMT) claims to be guided by 4 objectives: "make every day easier for busy families, change how we work, deliver results and operate with discipline and be the most trusted retailer."

The problem I see is that they have been late to the game in changing how they work. Despite having a solid management team who has been prudent in its investments, they have missed out on the biggest trend of the century (online sales) and are now playing catch up.

While I have no doubt that management will be successful in shifting their efforts towards the most rewarding investment opportunities, I do not want to pay a premium for such a company.

As such a slow growing company like Walmart won't find its way into my portfolio any time soon, definitely not at the current price of $86.

4th quarter earnings declined by 42% compared to Q4 2016 (which ends on the 31st of January), on revenues which were 4% stronger. Since then, the company's stock price has increased by 17% to 86$. It is important to keep in mind that Walmart's price has decreased by 24% since the end of January. Walmart increased their dividend by 2% giving the company a 2.4% dividend yield, which makes it quite far from entering my screener. However, it is interesting to analyze it using the same framework to understand where it comes up short.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields , a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%.

Payout ratio less than 70%

Current ratio greater than 1x

At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments

And a positive PE Ratio.

The two first elements are the most important ratios in the screener. They ensure that I'm getting a yield which I am content with, without horrifying payout ratios. The dividend streak shows some commitment from management to return cash to investors. Positive PE means the company generated positive net income in the last year, so I know we are not looking at companies that are losing money. The current ratio is a sanity check to only include companies which can cover their short-term liabilities.

This method only gives you a handful of results at any point in time. I like this because I can focus my efforts on a handful of stocks. The obvious shortfall is that some very good dividend growers will be excluded. You can still apply the rest of the framework to any dividend paying stock, this screener gives you a starting point.

Walmart fits the bill in every single respect, bar dividend yield and current ratio.

Source: uuptick

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

Revenues and Net Income



Walmart 's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% vs 3% for the S&P 500; Walmart's earnings have declined at a 10% CAGR vs a positive 5.6% for the S&P 500.

Source: uuptick

Closing over 60 locations of Sam's Clubs was a welcome & necessary decision. Management must effectively allocate their resources to the most profitable endeavors and cut out unprofitable parts of the business.

Walmart's management's focus in their last earnings call was on online sales which grew 40% in 2017. While the growth can be applauded, the company still has a long way to go to totally leverage their network of stores and deploy it as a compelling customer experience nationwide. Right now, online sales only represent 2% of Walmart's total sales.

Management believes that growth will be sustained at a 40% rate for online sales. This comes as good news, but leads to an interesting subset of unanswered questions, namely, how much of their current market is being cannibalized by the deployment of online sales? In other words, are people who order online new customers or just retail customers shifting online?

Given that comps are up since Walmart is marginally gaining market share, it can be difficult to assess the impact of cannibalization.

Nonetheless it puts the whole online growth argument in perspective. The company will also face fierce, severe competition in the space.

Had the company been a pioneer in entering this space years ago, they could have made a killing. But like in many cases, the incumbent in any market is usually 1 minute short to investing in innovative disruption.

Overall, I don't expect the online program to have a dramatic impact on the company's future, and expect revenues to continue chugging along, in line with US GDP growth.

Historical Payout Ratio & Outlook

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Source: uuptick

Walmart has maintained a payout ratio between 25% and 90% throughout the latest 7 years, quietly creeping up as EPS have declined and the dividends have slightly continued to increase. It is currently at 65%. This is a definitive positive. The company is expected to remain within this range for 2017.

Historical Dividend Yield

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value.

Source: uuptick

Walmart has historically yielded between 2% and 3.4%. At 2.4% we are somewhat at the lower end of its historical range. The recent price decline comes as no surprise, since the company was trading at a very low dividend yield (sub 2%) and a very high multiple of earnings (as we'll see later).

I usually prefer to invest in companies who are yielding more than they historically have and I tend to stay away from companies yielding less than 3%.

Price Action

What is more, is that Walmart's price has vastly underperformed the S&P 500 throughout the last 9 years of bull market.

Source: uuptick

A low dividend yield despite subpar performance do not usually go hand in hand and are a hint that the stocks' price might yet be inflated.

Safety of the Dividend

Next, I need to assess the safety of the dividend.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

Source: uuptick

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 50% and 150%, which implies that the change in net income for 1% change in revenue is less than 1%. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 50%-which is unlikely-, the company will continue to produce positive operating income.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. Walmart has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 44 years by different amounts. This is fantastic since the opportunity cost of not raising is too high. On the other hand, the company can and probably will only increase the aforementioned dividend by $0.01.

Source: uuptick

As you can see hikes have been as low as 2%. This has become the reality since 2013. It is unlikely given the low level of growth that the company will increase its dividend faster than at 3%.

Walmart's dividend is super safe. It represents 65% of earnings, and only 50% of cash from operations. On the other hand its growth will continue to be extremely low, because of the slow top line growth which this mature company will continue to experience.

Value of the Dividend Stream

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays $2.08 in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 2.4% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyze which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

Source: uuptick

For Walmart this gives us a value between $26 and $35, or between 29% and 39% of the current share price. This is extremely low. Basically, this means that the returns from the dividend should only account for 33% of the price, and that the remaining 66% of the price can be attributed to expected increase in capital.

Am I willing to bet 55 bucks per share on a company which is growing at 3%? Unlikely.

Relative Valuation



I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5 year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

Source: uuptick

As you can see Walmart is trading well above its average PE multiple for the last 5 years. It has been trading above its average for several months, and despite no longer being at its maximum, a PE of 26 seems extremely high for a company which has usually averaged a multiple of 15x earnings. Walmart's average multiple would imply a price around $50, 40% below what it is today.

Conclusion

While Walmart's financials indicate safety on every front, the price has gotten ahead of itself in the last 12 months. The simple thought of having up to 40% downside on a mature company like Walmart makes me scared and forces me to stay away from it.

If you have owned Walmart shares for a long time, it might be time for you to consider unloading some of your position at this favorable price and reallocating it to more deserving opportunities.

If you are considering purchasing Walmart at the current price, I would advise you to stay away.

I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These views represent the opinion of the author and not those of his company, uuptick LTD.