A Cautionary Tale On Overvalued Stocks Part 2: Tesla

With so many different expansion plans, it seems like the company will take on more expenses moving forward. This means any Model 3 success will only translate to paying bigger bills.

With production still under performing, it's not enough for Tesla to avoid a capital raise this year. For this stock to hold any relevance to reality, they need to make money.

Tesla's stock has made many people very rich on paper, but the underlying dynamics of what the company has actually achieve do not justify any of the stock's success.

It took the threat of a trade war, but the market is finally waking up to the gross overvaluations of many leading stocks. That's right. I'm talking about things like Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Tesla (TSLA). I'm talking about stocks that were elevated to absurd valuation levels thanks to an almost bubbly stock market, and the wild speculation that has run amok amidst an interest rate environment that has made cash easy to come by.

I predicted Tesla's (TSLA) stock pullback last year. There's so much material out there on the stock, and many don't like negative sentiment. But you can't hide from the facts. Tesla's pullback was due to what I've been saying for quite awhile. Investors got way out ahead of themselves relative to what the actual performance of the company was showing. The failures by the firm to meet any of their deadlines were, and still are, a dead ringer for a stock run amok. How can anyone expect a company with sales so small that they don't even represent 1% of the total car market, to sustain a market capitalization that rivals General Motors (GM)?

In many ways, this stock is a bigger culprit of speculative overvaluation than my first topic in this series, Amazon (AMZN). Unlike Tesla, Amazon has at least put together actual earnings. It seems more and more that investors have lost sight of fundamental investing. People are so desperate to get their piece of the "future," that they don't even consider whether the company can deliver with regard to the stock pricing. To Tesla's credit, they have spearheaded an underutilized area of transportation. I'm by no means a tree hugger, but cleaner vehicles certainly have a place in the auto industry. To their discredit, management has done an awful job at delivering on its goals.

My thesis for Tesla being a bad buy is the simple fact that their stock is their sole source of income. They essentially have to sell stock to fund their financial obligations. In turn, the stock price will dilute. I pointed this out last year, and was smacked with some pretty strong comments about how the company would be outselling its rivals by now. If everyone had paid attention to the company's track record, I don't think there would have been that level of enthusiasm.

Tesla was supposed to be manufacturing 5,000 Model 3s a week by last summer. In fact, there were supposed to be 100,000-200,000 Model 3s by the end of 2017. Obviously that goal was ludicrous. The company still hasn't even met its goal of any meaningful Model 3 sales whatsoever.

Fast forward to January 2018, and the new target was 5,000 vehicles a week by the end of the second quarter. Musk perpetually "exaggerates" Tesla's actual capabilities in order to gain shareholder favor. For the longest time, I've wanted to know why people bought into it. Perhaps he's just that good of a salesman. Now, it seems, people are finally starting to follow the money.

The company recently suffered a hit to its credit rating amid speculation that the company's cash is getting burned at a fast pace. With no means to create meaningful inflows without debt financing or stock sales, the news put pressure on the stock price. Since then, the stock is well off its one-year high in the $370s. The company's comments on liquidity this morning have not swayed my sentiment, as I will address later on.

Losing roughly 31% of its value hurts Tesla. It will cost them a lot more dilution to raise capital. And right now, that market capital is the only thing Tesla has going for it. The naysayers and those who have made Tesla their religion will undoubtedly hit back at me in the comments section. They'll tout Tesla's "revolutionary" cars that will conquer the entire auto market and make Tesla a trillion-dollar company. They'll tout Tesla's higher production numbers in the first quarter. But they'll never dare consider how it all justifies the very overpriced stock they own.

Large scale established car manufacturers already are outproducing Tesla in the electric car market. General Motors is making them, and they have the capacity to do it. Ford (F) is planning multiple models in the near future. Toyota (NYSE:TM) already has a decent hold with "clean energy" lovers with its Prius lineup. The real nail on the coffin will be Daimler's (OTCPK:DDAIF) involvement. Mercedes can directly compete with Tesla's luxury models. That will undoubtedly cut into their operating income.

Outside of the competition getting involved, consumers still opt almost entirely for combustion engines. Why? Because beside the hybrids, electric cars have a terrible overall range, and inconvenient means of "fueling."

If you're rich, and want to buy a Model S for the trendy nature of it, good for you. You can afford to drop $80k on a car that won't drive 400 miles. If you're the average consumer, you can only afford one car. And you need that car to be far more convenient. The Model 3 does not meet those guidelines. For one, you have to baby it to get over 300 miles per charge. Unless you have somewhere to charge it up, you can't exactly take that puppy on any long trips. Also, how many people are going to want to finance a car from a company that can't get worked on at the local auto shop?

I'm not touting the impending bankruptcy of Tesla. This series of articles is about stock overvaluations. That's what we have here. The company is not performing anywhere near what the stock has been implying. In spite of that, investors ran the price higher and higher until it challenged the market capital of General Motors.

To justify any of it, the company needs to be creating actual operating income from its auto operations. It has had a lot of time to do that, and doesn't. Musk moves the company from idea to idea with no lack of enthusiasm, but also no real presence of financial success. Let's be clear. Tesla is not a startup. The company has been around for 16 years. First, they made luxury electric cars. And they never made any meaningful money with it. Now, they're trying to make a cheap electric car. And they're not very good at it.

yesterday morning (4/3/2018), Tesla reported a production update. The stock rebounded in spite of the fact that production goals still under performed. The main catalyst for the little rebound being the company's address of its financial situation. Tesla stated it won't need to raise capital this year due to its production progress. This news does not do anything to justify their current stock price. For one, I have a problem 100% believing this statement. Regarding production and profitability, Tesla's reports have rarely ever proven true. The bulk of their Model 3 production seems to have come in the last week with 2,020 cars made.

If they keep that going, they're still well under production guidance. On top of that, how do we know that Tesla will drive sales past their early interest? Sure they've had a bunch of people pay to lock in their car, but those are the consumers that are into Tesla. They like the company and probably have an environmental mindset. Will the mass consumer base be interested in the Model 3?

You can buy a well equipped Jetta for less money and obtain 40 mpg. You also have a far higher range of around 500 miles at your disposal. Plus, you can fuel it anywhere. It's something to consider before buying the narrative that America will grow a conscience and start buying $35,000 electric cars that only drive around 300 miles before you need to plug the thing in, and endure the tedious task off getting the car worked on.

Again, I'm not saying Tesla is going to fail. I'm attempting to bring a wake-up call to the fact that paying $263 a share for a company with negative earnings is a little ridiculous. It plays right into my cautionary point that the market is getting carried away these days. The future offers a very real picture that things could get even more expensive for Tesla. If they truly start selling a larger number of vehicles, they'll have no choice to increase their maintenance centers. That will cost money. If Tesla truly intends to mass produce its own Semi truck in 2019, it will cost money. If it intends to bring out a crossover Model Y (I refuse to call anything like this an SUV) for the masses, it will probably cost more money than the production of the Model 3.

Moreover, let's not forget that all of these plans have comparable competition from other companies. Other semi makers are working on electric trucks. They still pale in comparison to the traditional engine when it comes to range. And as someone that came from a family shipping business, long-haul range is everything in that industry. So the company can tout its 400 reservations it put together so quickly. But that will only amount to $60 million in sales, assuming they sell them at $150,000.

I'm willing to guess that the scale up to production will cost more than $60 million. Furthermore, unless they can increase the range of these trucks (300 miles is nothing in trucking), they'll really only be suitable for local runs. This means things like hauling from distribution centers to nearby stores, or on shipping docks to warehouses.

Whether Tesla raises money for this year, I feel quite certain that to actually implement all of these plans, they'll be raising money in the future. Couple that with their present $11 billion in long-term debt, and Tesla already has some obligations. They have $1.2 billion in debt maturities coming in early 2019, putting further pressure on the future cash streams. In my observation, it's not enough for Tesla to not raise cash this year. They need to create cash through profits in order to avoid fundraising next year. I'm sure Musk has that in mind, but doesn't want everyone else to think about it.

Investors also should keep in mind that the investigation over the latest "semiautonomous" crash is not over. There's still a chance that the company could face legal matters over the failure of the system.

My thesis is simple. Tesla is overvalued regardless of how you swing it. They had more than $3 billion last year, and as of now there's no sign that the company will make money in the first quarter. I'll leave you with this. Toyota sold 182,000 cars in February, pays almost a 3% dividend, and the stock trades around ten times its earnings. Tesla built less than 25,000 cars total in the first quarter, doesn't pay a dividend, and trades at over $260 a share. You do the math. This is what investors are putting their hard earned money into? Any future financial success for the firm is already baked into the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.