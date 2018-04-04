Adamis: Wait For It

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is burning cash fast, and they will continue to burn cash until they find a partner for Symjepi. Cash and dilution are now real concerns as there is not a timetable for a partnership deal. Time is not on ADMP´s side. The longer it takes to find a partner, the worse its balance sheet will look.

After the partnership deal is struck, the stock will likely rally, but it makes more sense to get the stock at a slightly higher price than run the risk of getting stuck with a value trap.

For investors that are already holding, the best option is to remain patient and keep waiting. For new investors, waiting for the story to develop is the smart choice.

Is it time to buy?

I have had my eye on ADMP since Bret Jensen posted "Adamis Pharmaceuticals: A ~$5 Biotech Stock That Should Sell For $10" in October of last year. Back then, the company was a lot stronger than it is today, and the Symjepi partnership seemed to be just around the corner. In hindsight, the right move was to wait before buying but, is it still the right move?

An argument could be made to purchase Adamis now.

It is significantly lower price than it was six months ago. The partnership deal for Symjepi is undoubtedly closer today than it ever has. The partnership deal will dramatically improve the financials.

Adamis does have a good product, a stable compound manufacturing branch, and inhalers that could pave the way for future growth. The issue is that its worsening balance sheet, lack of communications and uncertain timetable make it so that the risk outweigh the foreseeable benefits.

Even after Adamis secures a partnership for Symjepi, there will be plenty of hurdles for it to reach profitability. Product launch, production ramp-up, customer adoption, among many others. The initial payout from the partnership deal would improve ADMP financials temporarily, but to stay afloat, it will need more than that.

Dilution

Adamis has a long history of dilution. There are almost five times more shares today than they were in 2013.

Source: Market Watch numbers

Looking at 2017 the dilution is still an active force in the balance sheet with over 50% growth in the number of shares in the year.

Source: Market Watch numbers

Investors have been keeping the lights on thus far. Growing impatience in early investors could send the stock down significantly, which in turn would increase the dilution rate. The lower the stock price goes, the more pressing it becomes Adamis' dependence on dilution. This vicious cycle could force ADMP to a hard place.

Source: Flickr

Bearish or Bullish, dilution has to be a consideration going into this stock. Since there is not a timetable for the partnership deal and much less profitability, it is reasonable to assume dilution will grow before it stops.

Never negotiate from a position of weakness

This old saying is relevant in two instances for Adamis.

If it requires a secondary public offering On closing the Symjepi deal.

Adamis' current cash position is public, and so is its urgency to close the Symjepi deal. This cannot be playing well for Adamis in the negotiations. The longer the negotiations take, the more pressing it will be for Adamis to reach a deal. This might force them to lower their expectations. Granted, this could not be a factor if the parties involved are interested in starting the partnership "with the right foot."

A secondary public offering would alleviate the financial strain temporarily, and fund the development of inhalers. But making a secondary public offering right now would be risky and not very beneficial. Ideally, Adamis would have to wait until the partnership deal is done to consider a secondary public offering.

These two instances might put Adamis between a rock and a hard place, and its investors with it.

The right price

There is a right price to buy this company today. A price at which the dilution, the uncertainty and the current losses of the company are accounted. That price for me is between $1.85 and $2.61.

Source: Author´s Charts

On the last annual report, Adamis had $17 million in cash, over $23 million between Intangible assets and Goodwill, and long-term debt near $3 million. The compound manufacturing business worth of $50 million and the initial payout from the Symjepi deal could be too optimistic. The real important factor is how long it will take for Adamis to reach profitability.

As mentioned above, once a deal is struck, there will still be plenty of hurdles for Adamis to breakeven, and right now there is not a certainty that Adamis could reach profitability any time soon. The valuation might be overly bearish, but there are too many risks and plenty of hurdles to cross for the company to succeed, or at least break even

Conclusion

Part of the reason why someone would like to invest now in ADMP is the fear of missing out. As transcendent as the partnership deal might be for the stock as a catalyst, it does not justify the worsening financials, increasingly worrisome dilution rates and degree of uncertainty.

There might come a time when this company is a fabulous pick, but until that time comes, it is better to wait on the sidelines. Those who have invested already in the company, the best bet is probably to wait for the partnership deal. Averaging down could become an expensive strategy if the deal takes longer to succeed. I agree with Bret that this company could go as high as $10, but I prefer buying a safer stock at $5 than run the risk of getting trapped indefinitely.

Do not let a victory conquer you, nor a defeat destroy you - Proverb

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with, or would like me to expand further; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible. .If you like this Article, subscribe!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.