Pacific Coast Oil Trust: A Very Strong Income Play

Introduction

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) is an oil producer and an owner of California onshore oil properties. The company sells its oil to the local Chevron refineries, and its realization price mostly follows the Californian oil index Midway Sunset (updated daily here). Recently, the stock has stayed steady near $2.00 per share, although it is steadily paying a very significant income stream at $0.02 to $0.03 per share. In this article, we will examine why the company is slightly undervalued and a very strong income play at $2.02 per share.

Here are some more key facts about the company:

Current share price: $2.02 per share

Market cap: $83.04 million

Current dividend yield: 9.22% per year

Projected forward yield for 2018: 12.00% per year

ROYT's Dependence on Future Oil Prices

ROYT's performance and distribution mainly depends on the price of oil. When oil rises, the company will see increased revenue and increase its monthly payout. In the contrary, if oil prices fall, the company will reduce its payments or even cut out its dividend entirely.

Most analysts, oil futures and the IEA has all predicted oil price to stay relatively steady at $62 range for WTI (currently $63.50 per barrel) for the next 12 months, which is a very profitable range for Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Refer to the below diagram for details for predictions on future oil prices:

Source: IEA's Short Term Energy Outlook Report.

Note: this forecast was made on 03/06/2018 when Brent prices were at $63.83. Brent index is now at $68.18 as of 04/03/2018. Thus, this forecast is very conservative and likely to be on the low side.

ROYT's Distribution Projection

Using the oil price forecast above, I will project (a conservative) future distributions for the trust:

01/18 02/18 03/18 04/18 05-06 / 2018 07-08/ 2018 09-12/ 2018 Distribution 0.02776

0.01635 0.03987 0.02225 0.020 0.025 0.025

Total projected distribution for 2018 is $0.246 / share. Note that this is an approximation, the company's capital expenditure, production volumes and realization price varies month-to-month, by largely reverts to mean.

Note that oil production volume is expected to grow slightly thanks to a sizable capital expenditure. This possibility was not considered in the above projections, and hence the projection is rather conservative.

Since ROYT is currently valued at $2.02 per share, a $0.246 per share projected total distribution in 2018 represents a yield of 12.30%. The actual yield for 2018 will likely be higher due to the reasons discussed above.

ROYT's Valuation - Slightly Undervalued

Pacific Coast Oil Trust's valuation is slightly low for its forward yield. The company's forward yield is nearly 12% per year even in conservative calculations. In comparison, most other high yielding stocks are generating around 8% to 11.5% with almost no potential for income growth. Below, I've listed a few relatively popular investments generating high yields for reference - all of them are valued above ROYT.

Company Yield Sector ROYT 12.3%+ Energy NLY (See here for analysis) 11.6% Mortgage REIT AGNC 11.4% Mortgage REIT PSEC 10.90% Business Development Company

A table comparing ROYT's yield to those of other high yielding stocks. The majority of these stocks have kept stable dividends for years, but are at risk of decreasing their payments. If you are interested in diversifying your income stream, please click the link above for additional analysis.

Capital Expenditure and Possible Income Growth

Compared to the previous list of high yielding stocks listed above, Pacific Oil Trust has one major competitive advantage. The company has decided to invest big in capital expenditure to increase the oil production, and these may start to pay off as soon as May or June 2018. Going forward, Pacific Coast Oil Trust offers considerable income growth potential thanks to the capital expenditure, and increased monthly payment may in turn lift the share price in a few months.

Risk! Small Cap Company, Politics, Liquidity and Volatility

Despite the fact that the company is valued very cheaply and provides a very good stream of income, Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a very small company which is not closely followed. In addition, the political landscape in California, where the company operates, is very pro-environment and anti-oil. (See Oakland and San Francisco's attempt to sue big oil for their flooding problems here) For instance, politicians have repeatedly discussed or even attempted a ban on steam injections and other oil drilling practices in previous years. These policy discussions and potential adoption may affect future company operations.

If you are an investor holding a significant position in ROYT, please expect volatility in these small company's shares. Be sure to exercise caution and mind the risk of selling your shares on bad news. Due to limited liquidity, the trust has previously risen 20% and dropped 25%+ on a single day on unexpected news in the most extreme cases. In closing, hold onto ROYT shares tight and enjoy your income, but be prepared for volatility in the event of unexpected news and reports.

Alternative Investments In Oil

There are very few pure oil investments out there providing a nearly guaranteed 12% per year forward yield. However, if you are looking for an alternative investment in oil, ConocoPhillips (COP) could be considered for its quality assets, potential for capital growth and total return. However, do note that the company has recently cut its dividend and only provide ~2% in dividend payments, albeit the payment is growing slowly. Therefore, I do not recommend investors who depend on quarterly or monthly income to consider ConocoPhillips.

Conclusion

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is slightly undervalued at $2.02 per share. The company is distributing $0.02 to $0.03 per share per month recently, and is projected to distribute at least $0.24 per year for 2018 even under the most conservative calculations. Compared to other high yield stocks, ROYT is very attractively valued, although the investment does carry certain risks. The author recommends a buy for ROYT if investors are looking for income. Alternatively, consider ConocoPhillips as a large cap oil investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.