How Severe Are Tesla's Model 3 Production Problems?

Other research firms are raising similar questions about Tesla's approach. This article looks at the pros and cons of this emerging debate and the implications for the stock.

According to Bernstein's view, Tesla's manufacturing problems are intractable and may require redesign of both the manufacturing process, and possibly even the Model 3.

The thrust of Bernstein's piece is that Tesla has made a strategic error in manufacturing by seeking to hyper-automate final assembly.

Research firm Bernstein has published a lengthy analysis of what may be going wrong with Model 3 production strategy, which may be far more complex than sleeping arrangements.

The news of the day is that Elon Musk has assumed control of Model 3 production and is once again sleeping on the factory floor.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls and bears can no doubt agree that a core part of the battle on this controversial stock is the question: How much does it matter that Tesla has had repeated delays in ramping the Model 3? Are there real problems with the Model 3, or are the delays inconsequential to the long-term investment thesis?

The bulls argue that it doesn’t matter when the ramp actually occurs, except for the short-term issues of incremental cash burn and stock price volatility driven by nervous investors and opportunistic short sellers. Customers with reservations may grumble, but they will wait for the eventual production ramp up.

Bears argue that the delays are in fact highly consequential. Tesla will soon exhaust its $7,500 Federal Income Tax subsidy balance, and customers faced with higher prices, lost subsidies and indefinite delays will cancel their reservations and reclaim their refundable deposits. Moreover, quality issues associated with the troubled ramp may further cause demand to erode.

Both sides of this argument assume that Tesla will in a reasonable period of time succeed in ramping the Model 3 production and achieving stable and predictable costs.

Until now, no recognized Street expert has seriously argued that Tesla will continue to fail in its effort to ramp the product efficiently. Bernstein has now made this case, and other analysts are raising similar concerns.

In my view, Bernstein and other research analysts have made a compelling argument that Tesla's approach has introduced too much risk at a critical juncture for the company. It now appears that Tesla has sought to lock in an automated process when the Model 3 product itself is not yet stable. It is increasingly apparent that incremental manufacturing improvements were called for, rather than full scale automation, and it appears that Tesla may be forced to change strategy in mid course.

The Bernstein Analysis.

Last week, a provocative and lengthy analysis of Tesla’s manufacturing problems made the rounds in the top hedge funds and institutions on Wall Street. The research piece by well-known research firm Bernstein is entitled "Tesla: Model 3 and Fallacy of Automation - what we believe is wrong and why it may remain difficult to ramp production."

The Bernstein report is co-authored by analyst Toni Sacconaghi, who has consistently occupied the number one Institutional Investor ranking as hardware analyst on Wall Street over the last decade. Perhaps more important, the other co-author is Max Warburton, a long time auto analyst at Bernstein. Before becoming a Wall Street analyst, Warburton was an MIT-trained expert on complex manufacturing process and factory automation.

Bernstein's report argues that Tesla’s problems are intractable, not just the ordinary light and heat emitted by an entrepreneurial company working through the pressures of execution. Bernstein argues that Tesla’s problems arise from a blunder in manufacturing strategy, likely accompanied by a blunder in product design.

Bernstein's ultimate conclusion is that the high probability is that Tesla will fail. Its report states: "We believe that Tesla's manufacturing system and philosophy may be fundamentally flawed and will be a severe impediment to building Model 3 in volume and at a profit."

Bernstein's case is essentially that Tesla has tried to "hyper- automate" final assembly. In so doing, "we believe Tesla has been too ambitious with automation on the Model 3 line." Bernstein then delves deep into Tesla's disclosures and demonstrates that Tesla has spent over twice as much as what any traditional OEM has ever spent per on new capacity, even assuming Tesla does achieve its production goals. It has ordered huge numbers of Kuka robots. "We are convinced that this has created complexity and trouble for Tesla."

Like other auto makers, Tesla has automated stamping, paint and welding. There is nothing cutting edge or particularly risky in this level of automation. But then Tesla has tried to automate final assembly (putting parts into the car). Bernstein argues that data shows that no other auto company has succeeded in automating final assembly, although many companies have tried and failed, and have lost lots of time and money learning the hard way why this is so difficult and risky.

In essence, the empiric studies that Bernstein cites suggest this kind of automation requires that the design of the product be completely stable, fully understood, and simple. All components from the supply chain must be fully nailed down and documented. This can work in the world of simple consumer electronics - the world Musk is most familiar with. However, time and again, it has been empirically established that this level of automation does not work in the world of autos, which are a complex combination of electronics and myriad mechanical systems that have to hold up in rigorous dynamic conditions.

“In so doing Tesla appears to be ignoring automotive history. Tesla’s approach rings alarm bells… Automation in final assembly doesn’t work. Many have tried it in the past (Fiat, VW, GM) and failed." "The reason Tesla spent all this money, the reason it bought Grohmann and the reason it can’t build Model 3s are all linked. Tesla has tried to hyper-automate Model 3 production. And like every historic attempt at high automation in the industry, it’s struggling.”

According to Bernstein, Tesla and Musk have used the wrong national industry model in planning its manufacturing strategy: “Tesla should have looked at the Japanese," rather than the German experience with automation.

According to Bernstein, even the Germans have recently backed away from higher automation in automobile assembly because they, like the Japanese, have learned through actual experience that higher automation in final assembly results in higher costs and lower product quality.

“By contrast, the Japanese use less automation, but also less labor, and have better quality." According to Bernstein, “Elon may have fallen in love with the wrong thing."

Bernstein speculates that Musk may have made this mistake because Tesla's labor productivity in the Model S and Model X is in fact the industry's worst. Bernstein surmises that Musk may have thus felt he had to make a drastic change in the Model 3 to achieve higher production and lower cost. But in so doing, Tesla underestimated the difficulty or impossibility of achieving this level of automation in a reasonable time frame, or at all.

Bernstein concludes: “Tesla might ultimately need to fundamentally rethink Fremont…. We see a possibility that Tesla may need to redesign final assembly and reduce automation. This may require the product itself to be redesigned as well. "

Source: Bernstein Research March, 28,2018

Discussion.

There is no way for investors to now know for certain if Bernstein is correct that Tesla's problems arise from manufacturing strategy and design, or if Tesla is just experiencing short-term execution issues that can be remedied in the medium term. Tesla has been religiously secretive about what it is doing in its production facilities, and even Bernstein admits it does not have the access needed to validate its hypothesis.

Notwithstanding Bernstein's expertise and its skepticism, it is thus theoretically possible that Tesla has taken great risks in automation, but will in fact pull it all off. It is possible that Tesla will succeed where all other large automobile OEMs have failed. It's possible that Tesla is the first company to fully understand the difficulties of hyper automation of final assembly, and to master those difficulties, even while bringing out the Model 3 on accelerated time frame dictated by looming competition and the expiration of tax subsidies.

But to any objective observer, this is unlikely. The history of the Model 3 development is well discussed on this site, and across Wall Street. It is a known fact that Tesla has cut short many elements of traditional testing. It is a known fact that suppliers have been plugged in and removed. Indeed, Tesla has discussed this push and pull in its public disclosures. These changes in design and in parts plainly make automation much harder, because the product is not yet stable.

Moreover, the constant turnover in staff at Tesla suggests a production development in great flux, which is not likely conducive to solving systemic production issues.

Sleeping on the factory floor, while it makes a compelling personal narrative to investors and employees, is plainly not the answer if problems in production are caused by the failure to specify stable parts prior to automation, or from failure to properly understand, program and tune complex robotic systems.

Regardless of one's view on this debate on automation, there can be no doubt that the pressure on Tesla has increased to demonstrate not just that it has increased unit output over a week or two, but that it has achieved actual progress in manufacturing quality and stability.

It's not very important whether Tesla hand produces 2000 units in some week by pulling human beings away from producing the Model S and Model X. What matters is whether Tesla is on time and on budget in moving to the production levels needed to make the Model 3 successful, production volumes vastly higher than 2000 units a week working 7 days in a row.

Doubt about Tesla’s manufacturing approach is also appearing in other closely followed Wall Street analysis. For example, in a brief piece last week, Deutsche Bank automobile analyst Rob Lache (who is a long-time bull on Tesla and part of the underwriting team) stated that Tesla is going to be forced to give more visibility into its opaque and secretive approaches. Lache wrote:

“Clearly Tesla has not been averse to defying industry convention and taking on significant risks. But they are also clearly struggling… with remarkably low output and disappointing quality. We feel that the burden of proof has shifted to Tesla. They will have to provide greater evidence (and transparency) illustrating that their production model (and their financial model) is sound…”

Source: Deutsche Bank Research, March 29,2018.

Conclusion.

In the midst of this debate, one thing is clear: Tesla investors are now being challenged to value and discount a new risk: The risk that the Model 3 must be modified from a manufacturing perspective, and without that mid-course correction, might never achieve acceptable quality and the high gross margins of over 20 per cent, as has been forecast by the company.

Bulls and bears alike can choose their poison in deciding how to discount this risk, and to decide what entry prices for the stock properly compensate them taking that risk, or to profit by letting others take that risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Tesla through a direct short position, as well as by being short naked calls. However, my short position is at at about half the size that it has been over the last 3 months.