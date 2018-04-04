GlycoMimetics: Buy This Dip

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is a clinical stage biotechnology company with two drug candidates that could gain FDA approval in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Recent developments, including the general decline in pharma stock prices, have made the dip in the price of GlycoMimetics a compelling buy. However, there are risks involved, notably the risk that, despite good preliminary data, one or both of the therapies in the pipeline will fail to generate passable Phase 3 trial data.

There are three new developments in 2018 that I will focus on. First, I will recap the status of the two most advanced drug candidates for those who are new to the company.

GM-1271

The latest published results of the Phase 2 trial of GM-1271 for AML (acute myeloid leukemia) can be found at GMI-1271 at ASH. The key excerpt is: "Beyond the high response rates previously reported with GMI-1271, we can now point to additional long-term endpoints that further support our plan to move the drug candidate into a Phase 3 clinical trial scheduled to begin in mid-2018. Importantly, with respect to safety, the low mucositis rate in relapsed and refractory patients receiving MEC induction chemotherapy - where you would expect around 25% severe mucositis - is quite striking."

Should GM-1271 pass its Phase 3 trial(s) and be approved by the FDA, there is still a question of how broadly it would be used, and what the pricing would be.

At this point I would use a spectrum approach to guessing eventual pricing. $50,000 might be a reasonable midpoint, with $30,000 the low outlier and $100,000 the high outlier. Those could generate annual revenue rates (from low to high) of $570 million, $950 million, and $1.9 billion, presuming every new case is treated.

Phase 3 trial data is now expected in Q4 2020 and so FDA approval could be in 2021.

GM-1271 is also already in an early trial for Multiple Myeloma, which is a larger market than AML.

Rivipansel

Rivipansel for VOC (vaso-occlusive crisis) resulting from sickle-cell anemia has been licensed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and is in a Phase 3 trial.

In GlycoMimetics: A Novel Therapeutic Approach With Possible High Returns, I said “Assuming an eventual utilization rate of 100% in the U.S. and pricing at between $3,000 and $8,000 per hospital stay (just a guess on my part), we are talking revenue of $210 to $560 million per year. Given its orphan drug status, pricing could be higher.” But that is what Pfizer would make. GlycoMimetics is due royalties and milestone payments.

Possible milestone payments remaining are about $300 million. The royalty rate on sales has not been disclosed, but 10% is a minimal reasonable assumption. That would only be $21 million per year at the low end of my guesstimate. However, that amount should drop directly to the bottom line.

Rivipansel could be approved as early as 2019, based on the estimated completion of the trial in the second half of 2018.

Price Drop: Delay in AML data

One reason for the recent GlycoMimetics price drop is that some investors were hoping for an earlier timeline to FDA approval. Sometimes companies are able to gain approval based on Phase 2 trial results or roll a Phase 2 trial into Phase 3 by adding a cohort of patients. There are a lot of variables involved in these decisions, including the size of the Phase 2 trial, which affects the reliability of the statistics.

GlycoMimetics CEO Rachel King explained, in the Q4 2017 conference call on March 6, 2018, that the plan agreed to with the FDA gives GM-1271 the best chance of statistically significant results with a single phase 3 trial. OR (overall survival) will be the primary endpoint for the trial, and will not be censored for transplants, allowing more patients to receive transplants. A fixed dose of GMI-1271 will be used with get one of two standard of care chemo regimens, and multiple cycles are allowed. Mucositis will be a secondary endpoint, as will CR (complete response).

Price Drop: capital raise and share dilution

On March 20 GlycoMimetics announced a stock offering of 7 million shares at $17 per share, to take place on March 23. That would raise $119 million before costs. An additional 1 million share follow-on offering would raise another $17 million.

On December 31, 2018 the company had $124 million in cash and equivalents with no debt. The weighted average common share count was 34,138,681.

The offering and follow-on option would raise the share count to about 42 million shares, an increase of 23%. The resulting cash balance would be around $260 million, less cash used in Q1.

The drop of a stock price when an offering is made, what I would call a dilution-panic, is a common phenomenon. In this case, before the announcement, the stock was trading at well above $17 per share. Its 52-week high had been $26.05 on February 15. But the news shares were exchanged for cash, a pretty good deal, one that demonstrates investor confidence, even greed. The cash should allow the company to operate efficiently long enough to complete the AML trial.

Price Drop: market background

The overall market dropped in March, as did the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), of which GlycoMimetics is a component. This also corresponded to the drop of the stock price to below the offering level.

Valuation

At the close of business on April 3, 2018, GlycoMimetics closed at $15.89, corresponding to a market capitalization of $667 million (presuming all offered shares are taken).

How much the company will be worth depends on the Rivipansel and GM-1271 trials. By assigning different probabilities to the trial outcomes, and subsequent revenue and earnings, you can rationalize almost any market cap between zero and $5 billion. In addition, there is the ability of the platform to create more candidates.

If Rivipansel data is positive (looks approvable by the FDA) when Pfizer releases it, most likely in Q1 2019, I suspect GLYC will become a billion-dollar market cap stock.

Given the likelihood of that, and the care being taken in the GM-1271 trial, I think anything in the $20 to $25 range for the stock would be fair, until the data comes in. Keep in mind the risk of trial failures, and the volatility short-term of any small cap stock.

I see the current price as a buying opportunity for those who don't already own the stock. For me it does not matter, as I am already near my portfolio limit for a single stock. I am tempted to buy more at this price, but there are many other small cap biotechnology companies to choose from that my analysis indicates are currently undervalued. Check my older articles for some suggestions and become a follower for future analysis.

