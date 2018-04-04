Wells Fargo Is A Sell

Its current P/BV valuation of 1.4x seems to be ahead of fundamentals, and therefore, Wells Fargo does not have much upside.

Wells Fargo has many positive features, but this seems to be already more than priced-in.

Wells Fargo (WFC) is currently trading at a demanding valuation despite its low growth business prospects and regulatory constraints. Even though the bank has a sound and stable business profile, it doesn't seem to have much upside in the short-term especially until the regulatory asset cap is lifted. Thus, it doesn't seem to offer value for investors right now, and I rate it a sell.

Company Overview

Wells Fargo is a bank holding company, offering diversified financial services including banking, insurance, investments, and consumer finance. It was founded in 1852 and has nowadays a market capitalization of about $250 billion.

It is among the five largest banks in the U.S. with more than 8,500 bank branches, operates nationwide, and has offices in 42 countries around the world. Its main competitors are other large U.S. banks, such as JP Morgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), or Bank of America (BAC).

Wells Fargo has a relatively good business diversification, operating under three business segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment management.

The largest one is Community Banking, accounting for about 55% of its revenue, followed by Wholesale (32% weight on revenues), while Wealth and Investment have a weight of 19%. Among the largest U.S. banks, Wells Fargo has the highest residential lending and mortgage banking exposures, with leading market shares across originations and servicing. Practically almost all of its revenues are generated domestically.

Growth & Strategy

The U.S. banking market is very mature and therefore, growth prospects are quite muted for large banks, like Wells Fargo. The bank has grown historically both organically and through several acquisitions, including the large acquisition of Wachovia in 2008. More recently, it purchased General Electric's (GE) Capital business in 2016 with assets of about $32 billion.

However, Wells Fargo's growth history in the past few years is quite modest, with assets, revenues, and profits growing at low single-digits over the past five years. Wells Fargo's growth strategy is to a large extent based on developing long-term customer relationships and cross-sell products to its large client base. Taking into account its already very large size, this means that the bank should continue to have relative growth prospects in the future.

Despite its client-centric business model, its strategy backfired in 2016, when it was announced that about 5,300 employees were found to have opened some 2.1 million fake accounts in order to achieve cross-selling goals. This was naturally quite negative for the bank's reputation and the sustainability of its strategy was questioned.

Since then, Wells Fargo has changed a lot its top management but has not changed its cross-selling growth strategy. Nevertheless, it has scrapped sales targets, resulting in a much lower number of new account openings and consumer credit card applications in the most recent quarters and exited some bank lending products, impacting negatively its growth ambitions.

Furthermore, more recently, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has introduced an asset cap to the bank's assets, which is expected to impact Wells Fargo's business prospects for some time. The bank's assets will be limited to the 2017 level of $2 trillion, measured on a two-quarter daily average basis until the bank submits plans for improved governance and an independent risk management review.

These plans must be submitted and approved by the Fed and implemented in the next few months. Once approved, the asset restrictions can be lifted, something that may happen by the last quarter of 2018. This means Wells Fargo should not expect much regulatory relief in the next couple of quarters, putting the bank at a competitive disadvantage to its peers that should benefit most from the expected banking deregulation.

Even though the bank has some flexibility to change its asset mix and reduce exposure to lower-returning assets, the Fed's restrictions don't bode well for Wells Fargo's growth prospects in the near-term. Moreover, the bank has recently announced that is looking into sales practices at its wealth management unit, showing that the issue of bad sales practices should not go away in the near future, making its growth prospects quite uncertain for some time.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Wells Fargo has been able to report strong figures over the past few years, supported by economic growth in the U.S. and higher interest rates. However, its growth has stalled recently and in 2017, its financial performance was very stable, which is not that bad when considering the damage to its reputation taken in 2016 from its sales practices scandal.

In 2017, Wells Fargo's revenues amounted to $88.4 billion, practically unchanged from the previous year. After reporting stronger top-line growth than competitors in 2015-2016, in the past year, the bank trailed peers, showing that the sales practices scandal had an impact on its revenue growth. Wells Fargo was able to increase its average loan book during the year, but its lending pullback in some banking segments and tighter underwriting had a bigger (negative) impact on revenue growth.

The majority of Wells Fargo's revenue comes from net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII), representing about 56% of its total revenue, while the rest comes from non-interest income, of which, fees is the largest component. Its net interest margin has been relatively stable between 2.84% to 2.90% in the past few quarters; thus, revenue growth should come mainly from higher interest rates in the coming quarters.

Like its peers, the bank benefits from higher interest rates, which it estimates at $1.1-1.6 billion boost from a parallel shift in the yield curve of 100 basis points. However, this is only 1-2% of its annual revenue and 5-6% of its earnings, showing that Well Fargo's interest rate sensitivity is not that high.

On the cost side, Wells Fargo has some work to do given that its efficiency ratio is above its closest peers. The bank's reported efficiency ratio in 2017 was around 66%, impacted by litigation expenses. Without this one-off expense, its efficiency ratio was 62.5%, a level that is still relatively high and Wells Fargo seems to have room to be more efficient.

Indeed, given its relatively muted revenue growth prospects, Wells Fargo has a cost-cutting program ongoing aiming at improving efficiency and profitability, targeting $4 billion in cost savings by end-2019. Half of these expense reductions are expected to be reinvested in the business in programs aimed at modernizing the bank, while the rest is expected to improve its earnings power. If the bank can achieve its targeted net savings, this would boost its net income by around 9%, being an important driver of bottom-line growth in the next couple of years.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo's asset quality is very good and has remained at very low levels, supported by a healthy economy and further gains in this area may be hard to achieve. In the past year, its provisions for loan losses were only 31 basis points of average loans at $2.9 billion (versus $3.5 billion in 2016), remaining close to historical lows. Therefore, asset quality is not expected to be a source of earnings growth in the near future.

Reflecting its growth constraints in the recent past, Wells Fargo's net income stood at $22 billion in 2017 or $4.10 per share, up only 1% from the previous year. These earnings were impacted by several one-off items, including gains from changes in taxes, sale of businesses, and pre-tax litigation accruals for litigation issues.

Its return on equity (ROE) ratio, a key measure of profitability within the banking sector, was quite stable at 11.4%. This is a very good level of profitability and among the highest for large U.S. banks, which is justified by Wells Fargo's retail-focused business model.

Going forward, Wells Fargo's revenue growth should increase modestly due to higher interest rates, while its asset cap doesn't allow for much loan growth. Its earnings should improve due to its cost savings program and lower tax rates, given that its guidance is for a 19% tax rate in 2018 and stable cost base. Nevertheless, Wells Fargo profitability should remain closer to the bottom of its target range (11-14%), while further legal costs is a risk that may lead the bank to not achieve its profitability target in the next few years.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, Wells Fargo has a good position taking into account that its fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio was close to 12%, at the end of 2017. This level is comfortably above the regulatory requirement of 9% and its own internal target of 10%, showing that Wells Fargo currently has an excess capital position and does not need to retain much profits in the next few quarters.

This good financial position is a strong support for an attractive shareholder remuneration policy. Indeed, Wells Fargo has delivered over the past few years a growing dividend and performed several share repurchase programs, returning substantial capital to shareholders.

In 2017, the bank was able to return $14.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, up by 16% compared to the previous year, representing about 5.8% of its current market value.

However, its dividend growth has decelerated markedly in the past couple of years, as the bank decided to maintain its dividend payout ratio between 36-38%, compared to less than 30% in 2013. In 2017, its annual dividend amounted to $1.54 per share, increasing only 1.7% from the previous year.

Its current quarterly dividend is $0.39 per share (or $1.56 annualized), which at its current share price represents a dividend yield of about 3%. This yield is higher than compared to its closest peers, making Wells Fargo an attractive income stock among the largest U.S. banks.

Even though its dividend payout ratio was 37%, a relatively low level for a profitable bank like Wells Fargo, including share buybacks, its net payout ratio was about 70%. This means that the bank is returning the vast majority of its earnings to shareholders and maybe even more aggressive in the coming years, due to its sound capitalization that allows it to return most of its earnings to shareholders.

Indeed, according to analysts' estimates, Wells Fargo should increase its dividend by about 9.3% per year, over the next three years, to $2.01 per share by 2020. This growth is expected to come from higher earnings, given that its dividend payout ratio is not expected to be above 36% during this period.

Conclusion

Wells Fargo is a quality bank with an interesting market position, good level of profitability, and sound capitalization. It also has a higher dividend yield than most of its peers, even though this doesn't seem to be high enough to attract income investors.

On the other hand, its growth prospects are quite sluggish and regulatory constraints are another headwind for business growth. Its valuation is also not particularly cheap, as the bank is trading at close to 1.4x book value, at a premium to most of its peers.

Using a variation of the Gordon growth model to value financial stocks, I obtain a target P/BV multiple ranging from 1.22-1.35x for Wells Fargo, considering an ROE between 11.5-12.5%. Therefore, Wells Fargo doesn't seem to offer much value right now and investors should avoid it, at least until there is more visibility about the end of regulatory constraints on its business.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.