Tencent: Got Growth?

I reaffirm my positive view of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) after the company's positive quarter.

China-based Tencent reported strong Q4 2017 results. Total revenue increased 51%, operating profit increased 46%, and net profit increased 42%. Weixin and WeChat collectively exceeded 1 billion monthly active users [MAU]. This was achieved on combined growth of 11% growth in MAUs.

Tencent's stock looks poised for above average gains over the next year and beyond. The growth will be driven by the successful businesses that Tencent is involved with. The Weixin and WeChat platforms, gaming, mobile payments and online advertising are all likely to grow at a strong pace. This will continue to drive strong above-average revenue and earnings growth for Tencent, which will drive the stock to outperform the S&P 500.

Tencent's Growth Businesses

Tencent's largest segment, Value Added Services, comprises about 65% of total revenue. Value Added Services includes Tencent's gaming and social media platforms. This large segment is key to the company's growth.

The importance of the growth of users in Tencent's social media platforms, Weixin and WeChat is that it makes these apps more attractive for advertisers. Tencent can increasingly grow advertising revenue for their social media apps. Now that both platforms exceeded over 1 billion MAUs combined, Weixin and WeChat are more valuable for advertisers as they have more consumers to market to.

The company is successfully capturing user's attentions. One example of this is the effort to deepen engagement with teenagers through personalized newsfeed and AI assisted photo/video features. The company also upgraded the tools so that users can make their own photo, audio, and video messages. The more engaged its users are, the more time they are likely to spend on these apps.

The amount of time users spend on WeChat on a daily basis is conducive for advertising.

The survey shows that 34.6% of respondents spent 4 hours or more on WeChat on a daily basis in 2016. This is more than double the amount of time spent on the app on a daily basis in 2015. That growth demonstrates the company's ability to increase engagement with users. This is certainly attractive for growing advertising revenue. Tencent achieved 68% growth for social advertising revenue in Q4 2017.

Tencent's gaming business also looks robust. Smartphone game revenue increased 59% in Q4. Even though there is a shift from PC to mobile, Tencent still achieved a 13% revenue increase for PC games. Tencent launched new games late in Q4 that can help drive growth going forward.

The smartphone version of the PC-based QQ Speed (racing car based game) is known as QQ Speed mobile was launched in Q4. The game ranked among the top grossing games in the iOS app store since it was launched. QQ Speed mobile retained over 20 million daily active users.

The company secured a license from Bluehole to operate a PC game known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG in China. Tencent recently developed smartphone versions of the PUBG game. These games are getting rapid user adoption and strong user retention. With strong adoption and retention, this can be another growth driver for Tencent's gaming business going forward.

Tencent's online advertising which comprises about 18% of the company's revenue, is another strong growth business. Online advertising revenue increased 49% in Q4. Mobile comprised 90% of online ad revenue. The company is seeing strength for video advertising which offset the decline for news advertising revenue. Tencent's 44% increase in mobile video daily active users [DAU], 121% increase in video subscriptions, and 68% increase in video ad revenue is another example of the company's growth.

The company attributes their gains for video to be their investments in original content and from purchasing rights for a variety of video content. I see video as important for Tencent's online advertising growth because video can capture users' attentions for long periods of time the way TV has.

Tencent did revamp their newsfeed ad content. So, we'll have to see if that leads to a turnaround for growth for news advertising in the future.

Tencent's Other segment comprises 17% of total revenue. This segment includes the company's mobile payment and cloud services businesses. Tencent is the largest mobile payment platform in China in terms of daily active users and monthly active users. The Other segment achieved a triple-digit revenue gain in Q4. So, this segment can be another strong source of growth for Tencent going forward.

Overall, all of Tencent's businesses are growing at strong rates. The company has a knack for getting involved in growing businesses and making them thrive through effective expansion efforts. Tencent's strong position in these businesses has the company poised for further growth.

Outlook for Tencent

Tencent is building a wide moat in China. I like to consider the company the Facebook (FB) of China. Tencent continues to gain traction with its social media platforms and is successful at growing each business segment.

Tencent is expected to grow revenue at a strong pace of 42% and earnings at 16% in 2018 (consensus). The company achieves an ROE of about 30% and ROIC of about 19% [TTM]. These strong returns will help drive above average growth going forward.

The stock recently pulled back from about $60 to the current price of $52. I see this as a good entry point for the long-term.

Analysts' average expected gain for the stock is 28%. This looks reasonable as the grow rate is approximately the mid-point between expected revenue and earnings growth. The 28% growth rate would take the stock from $52 to about $67 within one year.

