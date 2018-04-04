How Far Could Southwest Airlines Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of Southwest Airlines who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far these stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote an article titled, "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question, "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining Union Pacific (UNP), Costco (COST), FedEx (FDX), S&P Global (SPGI), CSX (CSX), and Carnival Corporation (CCL). In this article, I will examine Southwest Airlines (LUV) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of Southwest Airlines. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning Southwest, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if Southwest Airlines is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn. Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time-frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor to be mentally prepared for what is 'normal' for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine Southwest Airlines?

LUV data by YCharts

The first question we need to ask is whether it's worth our time right now to consider how far Southwest might fall from its peak price. Or, put another way, is it reasonable to think Southwest Airlines might be near its peak price over the medium term? If, for example, it was June of 2010, and we were just coming out of a sharp recession, then I don't think it would have been reasonable to even speculate about the price dropping over the medium term because it had already significantly dropped.

Currently, though, in 2018, we see that Southwest's stock is 3x higher than it was during the market's last cyclical high in 2008 and that it has dramatically outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past 10 years. Additionally, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for the past couple years, and I have been having difficulty finding value stocks in the marketplace. If we put all these factors together, along with the recent market volatility, it is beginning to feel like the later stage of the economic cycle, and during that time, it is certainly reasonable to begin to think about how far a highly cyclical stock like Southwest Airlines might fall during a bear market.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current LUV shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 45 years, LUV has had nine sell-offs of 35% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time until bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1973 4 months 6 months 50% 1974 6 months 18 months 60% 1978 4 months 8 months 37% 1981 4 months 15 months 49% 1984 6 months 18 months 46% 1985 2.5 years 6 years 59% 1994 1 year 4 years 60% 1999 6 months 18 months 38% 2001 8 years 14 years 78%

The first notable thing here is the sheer number of significant drawdowns. It is often noted that LUV has been profitable for 45 years in a row. And for an industry that has been traditionally plagued by bankruptcies, that sort of record is a wonderful thing. But LUV has experienced an extraordinary amount of volatility over the decades. For the first 15 years or so, that volatility was short and predictable to some degree. Southwest recovered from its first five sell-offs within 18 months, which is quite remarkable. But in the past 30 years, its downcycles have become much less predictable, and more concerning. The recovery periods have become much, much longer. It took LUV over a decade to recover its 2001 highs. And while one might be tempted to write that off as a one-time event, the 1985 and 1994 recovery periods were measured in years as well.

Perhaps even more concerning from my perspective, is that these downturns in stock price don't seem to have much correlation to the overall economy at all. Most large-cap cyclicals are at least somewhat predictable in that recessions pretty much guarantee a downcycle in the stock. LUV seems to march to the beat of its own drum. This makes it really hard to estimate at what price LUV would be a good value. Nevertheless, I'll try to put some numbers to it, even if the range of possibilities is expansive.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare LUV's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a down-cycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of P/E multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose an 18.3 P/E since that was LUV's ten-year average P/E, and forecasted out just under three years into the future.

After about three years and a return to LUV's 'normal' 18.3 P/E ratio, including dividends, we can expect a total price gain of $59.26. If we add that to its current price, we get a future price estimate of $114.74 about three years from now. Since there doesn't seem to much of a discernable historical pattern with regard to how far LUV might fall in a downturn, I'll provide a price range based on a 40-75% drawdown from its projected peak price. That range is $28.69 to $68.84. It's important to keep in mind that analysts are still very optimistic about LUV's earnings over the next three years and expect its price to more than double during that time period. That means if the drawdown starts sooner than that, this expected price range would be much lower. For example, if the market goes into a bear market and LUV has already experienced its high price at $66.98, then the range of decline would be $16.75 to $40.19. So, if the current decline continues and I wanted to buy LUV, I would probably wait for it to at least hit $41 per share before I made a purchase.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began to write this "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

In Warren Buffett's annual letter, he shared a chart very similar to the ones I've been using in my "How far could they fall?" articles. I have reproduced Mr. Buffett's table below.

Period High Low Percentage Decrease March 1973-January 1975 93 38 (51.9%) 10/2/1987-10/27/1987 4250 2675 (37.1%) 6/19/1998-3/10/2000 80900 41300 (48.9%) 9/19/2008-3/5/2009 147000 72400 (50.7%)

It's worth noting that during the same time period as I examined LUV, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) was subject to fewer total downturns and that they ranged from ~35-50% decreases compared to LUV's ~37-78% decreases. So, on this count alone, Berkshire seems less risky.

But that's not the main reason I think Berkshire is a great alternative here. The main reason is that Berkshire - unlike almost the entire rest of the S&P 500 - seems fairly valued instead of overvalued. Currently, Berkshire's price/book ratio is 1.40, which has traditionally been a very good time to buy Berkshire. Buffett has said that even if we provide for a margin of safety, a price-to-book of 1.2 would be a good valuation at which to ensure Berkshire was being purchased at a good price. And below that level he is authorized to buy back Berkshire shares. This has been known as "The Buffett Put."

One of the keys to this analysis assumes that Berkshire's book value either stays the same or doesn't drop much. Conveniently, Mr. Buffett provided us with some information in that regard in his annual letter as well. Over the course of the past 53 years, on a calendar year basis, Berkshire's book value has only declined twice. In 2001, it fell 6.2%, and in 2008 it fell 9.6%. Let's take a closer look at those years to see if those numbers are peak declines or if some recovery had occurred within the year.

BRK.B Book Value (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The peak to trough book value decline in 2001 was -7.48%.

BRK.B Book Value (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And during the Great Recession, the peak to trough book value declined almost -15%.

If we use the Great Recession as our pessimistic guide for Berkshire's potential book value decline (-15%) during the next bear market, and Buffett's 1.2 price-to-book as a guide for the 'Buffett Put', combined with the fact Berkshire currently has $116 billion in cash to put to work, then I think it's fair to say during a severe downturn, Berkshire is likely to fall around 30-40% in a worst-case scenario, while LUV is subject to more frequent declines, longer recovery times, and deeper drawdowns.

Unlike some of the other stocks I've suggested Berkshire as an alternative for, it isn't clear that LUV is currently overvalued, though. It has recently declined over 15% from its previous high price. If analysts' projections are even close to being correct, LUV could bounce back strongly over the short term (up to, say, 18 months from now). But I think even if it bounces, Berkshire should capture a good portion of that bounce, too, and ultimately have far less price volatility to the downside, especially in the case of a deep bear market.

Conclusion

Much like my last article about Carnival, Southwest Airlines goes in the 'too hard' pile for me. Even though the business is good and the management is great, and even if I knew I was getting a good value on the stock, I would have to have something that gave me enough confidence that the stock would rebound in a timely manner in order to invest, and so far I don't see that. My time-frame for investing has a 5-year limit, and some of Southwest's cycles exceed that. For those investors who do own LUV and would like a more defensive investment so they can have the potential of buying LUV at a lower price, Berkshire seems like a very good alternative to me. I feel fairly confident one could rotate into Berkshire right now, and have an opportunity to rotate back into LUV within the next few years and gain 20% more shares at no extra cost.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the most recent of those installments "Tracking How Far They Fell: March Edition" here. And thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.