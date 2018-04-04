Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds Complete Review - April 2018

How much are you really earning on your holdings?

What has changed over the last month?

How does the yield curve look?

Another month of the calendar has passed. Unlike the start of the year, it was much calmer for fixed income -- something that cannot be said about the common stock market, whose volatility remains high. The S&P 500 made a decent 5% rally and the start of the month, before recording an over 7% loss from its March high and finally finishing in negative territory.

Source: Tradingview.com

For comparison, the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ:PFF) traded almost flat during the month.

Source: Tradingview.com

In the following charts, we will examine where our fixed income products of interest stand currently. There are 678 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks. By stock type, they are divided as follows:

Preferred stock - fixed rate: 371

Baby bond - fixed rate: 148

Preferred stock - fixed-to-floating: 56

Preferred stock - floating: 18

Trust preferred - fixed rate: 16

Preferred units - fixed rate: 14

Preferred units - fixed-to-floating: 10

Others: 32

1. Fixed Rate Preferred Stocks

1.1 Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful with these.

1.2 Stocks that are below Par (stripped price) and have a Current Yield of between 5% and 8%:

Source: Author's database

It should be noted that PG&E (NYSE:PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet their dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

1.3 Current Yield < 5% (Try to Avoid These):

Source: Author's database

Absolutely the same picture as the last month.

1.4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

Source: Author's database

These have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch.

1.5 Current Yield > 10%:

Source: Author's database

GST, HOV, NM, and RHE have suspended the payment of dividends on their outstanding preferred stocks. AFSI-C and MTBCP are additions to this group.

1.6 Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

1.7 The yield curve for rated ones:

Source: Author's database

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA-I and SPG-J.

1.8 The yield curve investment grade:

Source: Author's database

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

1.9 Term preferred stocks by YTC and YTM:

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

GDL-C is a newly issued term preferred stock, a result of the GDL-B rights offering. For more information, check out this article: "The GDL Fund: This 4.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE."

1.10. Let's try to find a qualified "BBB" rated preferred stock with a Current Yield > 5.5% and YTC > 4%:

Source: Author's database

If we take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

1.11 Ex-Dividend dates for April 2018 (including baby bonds):

Source: Author's database

1.12 Our favorite group for IRA accounts mREIT Fixed Rate:

Source: Author's database

1.13 A look at recent redemptions:

Source: Author's database

Be careful not to take on too much call risk in your portfolio.

1.14 A look at recent IPOs:

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

The one place where you do not worry about call risk.

1.15 Top Movers

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

From the start of the year, the RAS preferred stocks have traded all over the place, from $10 to $18 to $6 to $10...

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Currently, there are not the best times for the Retail REIT preferred stocks -- a lot of pressure on CDR, PEI, CBL, BFS, etc.

2. Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

2.1 Qualified Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The same picture as in our previous monthly review.

2.2 Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

2.3 Top Movers

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

3. Baby Bonds

3.1 Call risk baby bonds YTC < 0

Long time, no call:

Source: Author's database

SWJ was taken out of this chart when compared with the previous article in March, as its yield-to-call become positive.

Short time, no call:

Source: Author's database

3.2 Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10% yield curve:

Source: Author's database

3.3 Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

Source: Author's database

MHLA and SBBC are additions to this chart.

3.4 Baby bonds > Par, Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

3.5 Fixed-to-Floatings:

Source: Author's database

3.6 Top Movers:

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

4. Preferred Stocks Floating Rate (or "Floored" in most cases):

Source: Author's database

How they have moved:

Source: Author's database

5. Third Parties

5.1 Floating:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

The only good thing about these is that they mature and will eventually go to par in 15 years.

5.2 Fixed:

Source: Author's database

You should closely monitor the underlying assets of the trust with these.

5.3 One-month change:

Source: Author's database

6. Your Favorite K-1

6.1 Fixed rate, Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

For a better view, SPLP-A is excluded from this chart. It has a 273% yield-to-Call.

The list:

Source: Author's database

6.2 Fixed-to-Floating:

Source: Author's database

The preferred units issued by LGCY are excluded from this chart, as they don't pay dividends at present.

The full list:

Source: Author's database

6.3 One-month change:

Source: Author's database

7. Trust Preferred Securities

7.1 Call risk, YTC < 0:

Source: Author's database

7.2 No call risk:

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

7.3 One-month change:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

After a turbulent start to the year, it seems as if preferred stocks and baby bonds are settling down. However, we are entering the "rebalancing month," when anything can happen and a higher volatility for no apparent reason can be found in some stocks. I want to remind you that the rebalancing results for the S&P Preferred Stock Index will be announced this Friday (April 6, 2018) and the changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on April 23, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.