LongFin: A Reminder In The Dangers Of Indexing

As passive investing continues to grow, there will be more ways for ETF holders to get hurt.

It lost more than 80% of its value once the Russell reversed its decision.

LongFin (LFIN) is one of the most remarkable stories of the past few months. The company's Reg A+ IPO appeared unlikely to make waves - the stock went public around $5/share with minimal interest. But things got weird - quickly.

Following a timely blockchain acquisition, within a few trading sessions, LFIN stock had jumped from $5 to $20, and then in an incredible day, it spiked to as high as $143/share before closing in the 60s. Anyone fortunate enough to have invested at the IPO price could have made 10x or more on their money.

LFIN data by YCharts

The stock cooled off after its initial run, but it never went back to anything near its initial IPO price either. It was clear that the company had red flags, as both I and other contributors noted. Even the CEO, in a jaw-dropping CNBC interview, suggested that LFIN stock was significantly overvalued after its furious run-up. But the market waited months to reprice it back toward a more rational valuation. In fact, earlier in March, LongFin went on a second sprint higher, with the stock doubling in the span of two weeks. Why did the market price stay so high for a stock that seemed so blatantly overvalued?

Enter the rise of passive index investing money. This is a passion of mine - I've written numerous articles here on the subject. As I commented last year:

One big issue with indexing is that it spreads money around without due diligence. Anything that meets the mechanical criteria for index inclusion gets a flood of passive money, regardless of how shaky fundamentals may be. GDXJ itself ran afoul of this back in 2013 when its then-top holding Singapore's LionGold collapsed overnight. The company appears to have been a sham, shares were last quoted at a fraction of a penny [...] Yet, for a time, it was a high-flying stock and GDXJ sunk 5% of its money into it. That position was virtually wiped out overnight, plunging 71% in a single trading day - leaving GDXJ holders with sizable permanent losses related to that firm. The Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN) got hit even worse in 2015. TAN had built its position in Chinese seemingly too-good-to-be-true solar company Hanergy, at one point reaching 20% of its assets under management. Hanergy suddenly collapsed, causing a sizable loss to the TAN ETF.

And here we are again. I previously wrote that as long as a company met the "mechanical criteria for index inclusion", investors could be in harms' way. In LongFin's case, we didn't even clear that low hurdle. As Seeking Alpha author Grant Beaty highlighted, LongFin's free stock float was inadequate to meet the requirements for being a member of the Russell 2000 (IWM) small-cap index.

Regardless, Russell added LongFin to its indexes, thus causing the ETFs that track those indexes to have to buy LongFin stock. As Beaty noted, it appears that funds tracking the Russell indexes purchased 300,000 shares of LongFin stock. That's a gargantuan quantity, considering that the free float was just 1.14 million shares at the time. Thus, passive ETF investors bought up more than 25% of the total free-trading LongFin stock in the span of a couple weeks. Is it any wonder that LFIN stock doubled during that stretch?

Once the Russell figured out that LongFin's float was too small, the following statement was issued:

"LongFin (USA, constituent) was included as an IPO in the Russell 2000 index at the March quarterly update on the basis of its IPO filing of 3 November 2017 which stated that up to 10,000,000 Class A common shares would be offered. Subsequently, an SEC filing published on 13 February 2018, immediately prior to the Russell US Index rank date of 14 February 2018 for the quarterly IPO additions, confirmed that up to a maximum of 1,140,000 of the shares offered had been taken up by the public. Consequently FTSE Russell has determined that LongFin failed to meet the minimum 5% free float requirement as at the 14 February rank date. In accordance with the FTSE Russell Recalculation Policy and Guidelines, LongFin will therefore be removed from the Russell Indexes on 28 March 2018 (after the close)."

It didn't take long following the Russell's decision for LongFin to collapse. Not only did the Russell ETFs now have to dump 25% of the stock's float into the market, it also caused shrewd traders to front-run the ETFs and short-sell the stock to profit off the gigantic quantity of upcoming mechanical selling. Not surprisingly, LFIN stock lost the sizable majority of its value in two weeks (Tuesday's additional 30% drop came on news that the SEC is investigating):

LFIN data by YCharts

Now, to be fair, the Russell 2000 index has 2,000 stocks in it. So, one bad apple coming along and blowing up hardly crushes the index.

What happens five or ten years from now when index investing has taken a much larger share of the public's capital? Corporate officers that desire to push up their stock price will have every reason to try to game the system. And as active managers keep going out of business, there will be fewer and fewer humans policing the market and keeping prices from getting out of line.

When indexing was a tiny portion of the market, it could free-ride off all the work that active human managers did. But as passive investing keeps growing, it will keep seeing more and more slippage as the indexes are forced to buy larger and larger quantities of stocks blindly. While we're (probably) still far away from a time when the S&P 500 ETFs start seeing considerable drag, we've already seen it in sector ETFs such as gold mining and solar, along with smaller niche asset classes such as municipal bonds and volatility.

I'm not against passive investing outright. It's a nice innovation for people that have no interest in investing and just want to get near-market returns at a low fee. But in the rush to embrace passive investing broadly, we risk causing the system's efficiency to break down over time.

Most people didn't invest in LongFin directly, so its collapse might just seem like an interesting Wall Street story. But millions of people do have money in passive small-cap funds and lost a few basis points of their money as a result of this event. And as passive investing keeps growing, we'll see more and more of these market inefficiencies emerge. Put another way, there's still plenty of reason not to give up on individual stock investing just yet - markets were never perfectly efficient, and they're seemingly getting less so by the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.