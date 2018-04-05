Aurora And Canopy: Time To Sober Up, 90% Downside

Cannabis production will become commoditized in Canada and shares of Canopy and Aurora should trade down to the replacement cost of their assets: ~90% downside from current levels.

Supply of cannabis will be much higher than market expectations and demand will be much lower, leading to rapid oversupply. Government controls will prevent ability to differentiate.

Expectations for the selling price/gram that will be achieved by producers are dramatically overblown, with private US producers earning ~60% less than what consensus expects for Canada.

Shares of Aurora and Canopy have appreciated 200%+ since the summer of 2017 on the back of unjustified hype and enthusiasm for the opening of the recreational cannabis market.

Background

We at Black Mamba do not typically share our short ideas publicly unless we come across a situation where investor perception is blatantly disconnected from economic reality. Since December 2016, we have only submitted two other pieces, with Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) down ~60% and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCQX:PFSCF) down ~60% since our write-ups despite meaningful appreciation in their respective indices. We think the case against Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) (“Canopy”) and Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) (“Aurora”) is even more compelling.

Over the last several months, the stock market has become enamored by Canadian cannabis stocks, sending shares of companies like Aurora and Canopy up over 200%. At first glance, one can see the attraction of these companies – a huge market opportunity, large growth prospects driven by the opening of the recreational market later this year, and a brand new industry. We believe the allure of the “story” has driven shares of Aurora and Canopy to levels far in excess of their fundamental values.

Sell-side analysts, fueled by optimism and large investment banking fees have used wildly optimistic assumptions to support their sky-high price targets. We believe it is time for someone to dig through the hype and delve into the sober reality of cannabis production economics while also exposing the track record of failure and shady dealings that are pervasive throughout the management teams of the two largest publicly traded producers.

As we will demonstrate below, consensus expectations for the selling price that Canadian cannabis producers will achieve are dramatically too high. The economics achieved by the US cannabis producers provide a “best case” scenario for what can be expected for the Canadian market (since the US market structure is more favorable for producers). In the US, wholesale marijuana prices have cratered to $2-3 / gram, far below market expectations of C$6.50 – C$8.50 / gram for Aurora and Canopy.

This seems to go virtually unnoticed by the analysts since nearly all of the US producers are private companies. Further, our bottoms-up analysis shows that based on the retail selling prices for recreational cannabis indicated by the provincial governments, retailers can’t pay anywhere near C$6.50 – C$8.50 / gram to producers.

Analysts appear to be similarly excited by short term supply / demand dynamics. Many sellside analysts tout their view that there will be a shortage of cannabis to supply the recreational market in the first few years, allowing Canadian producers to garner high selling prices and EBITDA margins. However, these analyses are based on a simplistic review of the capacity plans of a handful of large public companies. We will show that a detailed analysis of the current and planned capacity of all Canadian Licensed Producers (“LPs”) suggests that the supply of cannabis will outstrip even the most optimistic of demand assumptions in the early years.

We believe this overcapacity will result in a rapid decline in selling prices and severe margin pressure, which will be exacerbated by strict government regulations that will prevent suppliers from differentiating their product through marketing or branding.

Our report concludes by exposing the track record of failure that is pervasive throughout the management teams of both Canopy and Aurora and the heaps of money lost by investors who backed their prior companies. We find it surprising that C$4 billion-dollar+ companies are being run by management teams whose professional careers are fraught with broken promises to investors, poor stewardship of investor capital, and eventual bankruptcies. Perhaps it isn’t that surprising given the fact that up until 11 months ago, Aurora’s CFO was only a part time employee that was also the CFO of at least seven other companies!

In short, we will show that cannabis production will soon become a commoditized activity much like farming broccoli, with little ability to differentiate or earn strong returns on capital. We believe that once the recreational market in Canada opens, the market will realize that expectations are far too high, as wholesale prices crater and producers have trouble selling all their production given the overcapacity and commoditization.

While we believe most Canadian cannabis producers are overvalued at current levels, we are short shares of Aurora and Canopy because management’s abysmal track record provides us with even greater confidence that they will not meet the market’s lofty expectations.

A good approximation for the value of a capital intensive company that produces a commodity is the replacement cost of its assets. Using this metric we believe Canopy and Aurora’s shares are worth C$2.75 and C$0.86 per share respectively, resulting in ~90% downside for each.

Marijuana Production Has Already Commoditized In The US

We believe that the best indicator for the likely future profitability of the Canadian cannabis growers are the economics achieved by US growers. Given the lack of publicly traded US marijuana producers, we believe investors largely neglect this datapoint. However, there is very good data on US wholesale prices of cannabis. Cannabis Benchmarks carefully tracks and reports wholesale prices by state through a variety of methods. They have published the following chart of wholesale prices in the US:

In the US the “Big Four” states (California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington) drive the vast majority of legal recreational cannabis sales. Based on the most recent weekly updates provided by Cannabis Benchmarks (March 9th, 2018, March 16th, 2018, and March 23rd, 2018), we can piece together current spot prices in the Big Four states, which on average have fallen significantly since the end of the year:

Colorado: 3/23/18 - “Composite Volume-Weighted Average Slips Below $1,000 Per Pound for the First Time”

3/23/18 - “Composite Volume-Weighted Average Slips Below $1,000 Per Pound for the First Time” Oregon : 3/9/18 - “Composite Price Falls Below $1,200 Per Pound to Establish New Historic Low for Oregon, Just Over $150 Above Colorado’s Spot Index.” 3/16/18 – “Rate of Recent Price Declines Has Slowed, But New All-Time Low Spot Index Established Again this Week.” 3/23/18 – “Downward Momentum of State Composite Price Accelerates This Week and Subsiding Momentarily Last Week.”

: 3/9/18 - “Composite Price Falls Below $1,200 Per Pound to Establish New Historic Low for Oregon, Just Over $150 Above Colorado’s Spot Index.” 3/16/18 – “Rate of Recent Price Declines Has Slowed, But New All-Time Low Spot Index Established Again this Week.” 3/23/18 – “Downward Momentum of State Composite Price Accelerates This Week and Subsiding Momentarily Last Week.” Washington : 3/23/18: “State Spot Index Continues to Establish New Historic Lows for Any Market, This Week Dipping Below $850 Per Pound​”

: 3/23/18: “State Spot Index Continues to Establish New Historic Lows for Any Market, This Week Dipping Below $850 Per Pound​” California: 3/16/18: “State Spot Index Crests Above $1,400 Per Pound for First Time Since Opening Week of 2018​.” 3/23/18: “State Spot Index Experiences a Nearly 10% Week-Over-Week Dip”

Using this data, we calculate US wholesale pricing of cannabis over time. Based on current spot prices US wholesales are only earning a mere $2.0 – $3.1 / gram in gross revenue:

Further, the net revenue received by producers in Colorado and California is even lower than what is depicted above due to state taxes levied to marijuana producers of 15% in Colorado and $0.33 / gram in California. Adjusting current spot prices for these taxes would yield a net revenue of $2.0 & 2.8 / gram in CO and CA respectively.

These price levels can be verified through other third party sources as well. For example, the state of Colorado has determined that the average market rate for wholesale cannabis is $1,012 / pound based on a review of transactions recorded from November 2017 – January 2018.

These prices starkly contrast analyst estimates for the price per gram that Canopy and Aurora will be able to extract:

Beacon Securities: 10/30/17 - “revenue realized per gram rising to $8.50 shortly after legalization, then falling to $7.00 longer-term”

10/30/17 - “revenue realized per gram rising to $8.50 shortly after legalization, then falling to $7.00 longer-term” 8 Capital: 11/27/17 - Forecasting C$7.72 & 6.56 / gram for Canopy in 2018 and 2019 respectively

11/27/17 - Forecasting C$7.72 & 6.56 / gram for Canopy in 2018 and 2019 respectively Canaccord Genuity - 11/14/17: Forecasting C$7.72 / gram for Canopy in 2018

11/14/17: Forecasting C$7.72 / gram for Canopy in 2018 Cowen & Co: 1/10/17 - Forecasting C$7.1 & 6.8 / gram for Canopy in 2018 and 2019 respectively

1/10/17 - Forecasting C$7.1 & 6.8 / gram for Canopy in 2018 and 2019 respectively PI Financial: 8/2/2017 - Forecasting C$8.3 / gram for Aurora in 2018

In fact, we would argue that US market economics is likely the “best-case” scenario for Canadian marijuana producers. We believe the industry structure for US producers is superior to Canada for a variety of reasons:

Fragmented Customer Base: In the US, the retail ecosystem is controlled by a large, fragmented group of private retailers. In Canada, the government will control the vast majority of the population’s wholesale and retail distribution, both in Brick & Mortar and Online as shown below: Selling to a fragmented customer base (as in the case in the US) often leads to much better producer economics. In Canada there will be 100+ suppliers all vying to sell their product to a handful of provincial governments, giving the provinces a huge amount of negotiating leverage. Fragmented Supply: Due to the inability to transport marijuana across state borders, each state is effectively its own “supply / demand ecosystem.” This should allow producers more of an opportunity to arbitrage inefficiencies. Supply will be fungible across all of Canada, reducing the ability to take advantage of local market inefficiencies. Branding and Packaging: US producers are able to promote their products through branding and packaging, allowing them to command a premium price for their product. As we will discuss below (see “Inability for Competitive Differentiation”) Health Canada appears to be pushing to severely restrict Canadian producers’ ability to do so.

Bottoms Up Estimate Of Wholesale Marijuana ASP In Canada

Another way to calculate the likely wholesale ASP of Canadian cannabis is to create a “bottoms up” analysis, starting with an assumption on retail ASP and working your way down through the supply chain to see what is left for the producers. Based on public commentary provided by various provincial governments, we believe retail prices for recreational cannabis are likely to be set in the range of C$8 – C$10 / gram (see: here, here, and here).

A key driver for this pricing is the desire to eliminate black market sales of cannabis. There is a very well organized and established black market for marijuana in Canada. This is not a network of neighborhood drug dealers, but a large network of (technically illegal) retail dispensaries scattered across the country. The lord of illegal pot in Canada is already operating a cross-province franchise of 23 illegal dispensaries. According to a very thoughtful and detailed study conducted by the Canadian Parliamentary Budget Office (“PBO”), the illegal market is currently selling marijuana at C$8.32 – C$9.36 / gram.

Two more recent surveys suggest average prices have fallen further to C$6.83 - C$7.43/gram in Canada. As a result, most provincial governments aspire to sell marijuana at no more than C$10 / gram in order to remain competitive with the illegal market. In fact, we believe C$10 / gram retail prices are likely near the very upper bound that is achievable if the legal market wants to take significant market share. Per the PBO, if the illicit market sells at $2/gram lower than legal, then the legal market will be able to capture only 56% market share:

Further, assuming C$8 – 10 / gram retail price makes sense given Canopy’s current retail ASP / gram selling medical marijuana direct to consumers of C$7 - 8/gram. From here, one can layer on supply chain economics to figure out the theoretical maximum wholesale price / gram.

Retail Mark-Up:

As mentioned previously, Canadian provincial governments will operate the retail distribution of recreational cannabis in most regions. They need to sell cannabis at a premium to what they purchase it from wholesalers in order to cover their costs and potentially allow them to turn a profit. We believe that the best analog for the likely mark-up that the Canadian provincial governments will apply to cannabis are the mark-ups they currently charge on alcohol. In Canada, most provinces operate all the retail liquor stores. The provincial government marks up spirits on average 100-140%.

Another good analog would be to look at retail markups of cannabis in the WA, the US in general and internationally, where the retailer markup on marijuana can exceed 200%.

Washington: 110% retailer markup in late 2016

Netherlands: the retail markup is between 160-170%

Denmark: Markup ratios of 280% – 370%

Los Angeles Medical Dispensaries: “…there were heavy markups from wholesale to retail. Of the three different strains being sold, the markups ranged from 250-265%”

Finally, one can look at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) (2010) reported retail price markups of 110% and 129% for cannabis resin and herb, respectively.

Based on this analysis, we conclude a likely mark-up of at least 100%.

Taxation:

On top of the retail mark-up, there is government taxation. The government will be charging producers a tax of C$1 / gram and a sales tax on consumers (HST/GST), which ranges from 11-15% in most provinces.

Adding this all together, we believe marijuana producers should only be able to achieve C$3.4/gram in net revenue at most. The table below illustrates potential scenarios for wholesale pricing and the resulting retail price of marijuana:

Supply & Demand

Current Supply:

Many sell-side analysts have voiced a belief that the Canadian market will be undersupplied over the coming years:

8 Capital: 10/17/17 – “Aggregate demand is still greater than aggregate supply… Based on public disclosure and our estimates…by 2021 [supply] could meet long-term demand”

PI Financial: 2/14/18 – “…heading into the recreational market and potential product shortages in the first two years”

Cowen & Co: 1/10/17 – “in a market with potential supply shortage in the first year of legal recreational cannabis”

The analysts that directly provide their supply estimates range in expectations of 150 – 300K kilos in the first year of recreational market and 300-500K for year 2:

Cormark: 6/13/17 – “we look at data available from ten of the larger commercial producers… indicate a capacity…over 350,000 kg/year by exit-2018 and over 500,000 kg/year by exit-2019”

8 Capital: 10/17/17 – Estimates 150K kilos of capacity in 2018 and 300K in 2019

Based on our review of their reports, we believe that Wall Street analysts tend to focus on the capacity plans of only the top 5-10 publicly traded marijuana growers to build their supply forecast. This shortcut is understandable since it is more difficult and time consuming to get data on smaller and private competitors. However, by excluding the other 50-60 licensed marijuana producers (who own in total 60-70 licensed facilities), the market is missing a huge amount of production capacity.

After digging through data provided by ~90% of the licensed producers, we found that the current licensed producers expect to supply more than 800K kilos of marijuana in the first year of recreational legalization, and this number will increase to more than 1.5mm kilos by the fourth year. In fact, we estimate that there is already over 400,000 kg of capacity today vs. 8 Capital and Cowen’s expectation of only 150,000 – 350,000kg by year end 2018! Below is a table of the top 20 producers (see appendix for full table):

More Supply Coming:

Our analysis above only examines the current and planned capacity of facilities that have already been licensed by Health Canada. This figure is growing exponentially; in the last 9 months alone, the number of approved facilities has doubled from 45 to 97:

The barriers to entry for the industry are virtually non-existent. The only two requirements to start a marijuana farm in Canada are 1) Canadian citizenship, and 2) pass the ACMPR application process (12-15 months). As of Feb 1, 2018 there were 244 applicants in the review stage of becoming licensed producers, or almost 3x the number of currently approved facilities! Some of the proposed facilities that are excluded from our analysis are massive – like this JV that plans to produce 120,000 kg per year in Phase 1 with room to expand beyond that.

As this new competition piles into the market we believe it will further add to already over-supplied conditions, putting even more pressure on wholesale prices. Given that the publicly traded companies are trading at massive premiums to the cost of their facilities, it isn’t hard to see why more and more entrepreneurs are trying to get a piece of the pie.

Demand:

Sellside analysts put the Canadian marijuana market at C$5-8bn:

Cowen & Co: 1/10/17 – “Upon implementation, we expect the Canadian market to generate CAD $4 bn in year 1, building to CAD $8 bn by 2021”

8 Capital: 10/17/17 – “We estimate at a full run rate the Canadian market will demand 650,000 kg per year.” At $10 / gram retail price, 8 Capital’s demand estimate implies C$6.5bn in TAM

Cormark: 6/13/17 – “At our retail pricing assumption of $11.00 per gram the [recreational marijuana] market translates to $5.6 BB/year”

PI Financial: 6/13/17 – “We estimate that the total marijuana market in Canada will be $4.6B in the first year after recreational use is permitted. We expect this market to grow at 10% annually in the first five years to reach $7.4B”

Based on a comparison to the per person consumption in mature recreational markets in the US, we believe this estimate is materially too optimistic. We believe the best analogs for likely Canadian consumption of legal cannabis are the experiences of Oregon and Washington state since their legalization. Assuming similar cannabis usage in Canada implies a total market size of ~270-290k kilograms and ~440-460k kilograms in the first and second years post recreational legalization:

Additionally, we believe even our estimates will prove too high given:

Most provinces are taking a cautious approach to legalization. For example, Ontario is only building 40 stores to satisfy retail demand in year 1 and has plans to scale this figure to ~150 stores in 2020. Quebec only plans to build 15 to 20 stores. By contrast Colorado had 125 retail stores in year one with a population that is 60% smaller than Ontario and 40% smaller than Quebec. We believe demand in these two provinces, which represent ~60% of Canada’s population, will be severely constrained by the lack of retail distribution. The black market is very well organized in Canada through well-established illegal dispensaries that sell weed at a much lower price than the suggested $10/gram of legal marijuana. Studies show that 37% of heavy cannabis users wouldn’t participate in the legal market at a mere $1 / gram legal premium.

Even if you assume the most bullish sellside demand forecasts are accurate, we still believe the market will be dramatically oversupplied. We summarize our timeline for supply and demand in the Canadian marijuana market using supply data from 90% of currently licensed producers:

Inability for Competitive Differentiation:

We believe that the structure of the industry will prevent Canadian marijuana producers from being able to extract price premiums through branding for a couple of reasons. First, Health Canada has set out strict rules about advertising marijuana merchandise for all the licensed producers, which will make it difficult branding opportunities.

Further, Health Canada just released draft regulations that severely limits packaging, allowing only for the packaging to “depict a single brand element beyond a company’s name — either a logo or a slogan — but which may not contain any metallic or fluorescent colours and must be smaller than the stop sign symbol.” The proposed packaging looks like this:

We believe this will greatly hamper producer’s ability to differentiate their product, making it even harder to garner a price premium. This runs in stark contrast to the vibrant retail packaging seen in the US, which has allowed some brands to differentiate themselves:

As we mentioned previously, most provincial governments will control marijuana wholesale and retail sales distribution for both brick & mortar stores and online. This will allow them to carefully enforce the strict rules outlined above.

Abysmal Management Team Track Record

We often find the most exciting short opportunities by following companies and management teams that have a track record of broken promises and failure.

When we dug through the professional histories of the management teams of both Aurora and Canopy we were surprised by the amount of value destruction, lack of professional success, and suspect behavior we found.

Let’s first examine Canopy, starting with Chairman & CEO Bruce Linton:

Shortly after graduating college, Linton joined CrossKeys Systems Corp. He was a part of the “establishing team” of the company and held the title of Director of Asia Pacific Operations, Director of Business Relations and Director of Finance and Administration during his career here. From its founding in 1992 to 1996, CrossKeys had only one client, its parent Newbridge. In 1997, the company secured Siemens as a client and used the relationship to go public at a ~C$310mm valuation. In late 2000, Siemens decided to displace the technology with their own in-house solution, sending shares down 77%.

The company’s business in Asia, led by Linton only generated annual revenues of $500K (in ’96), $4.9mm (’97), $1.9mm (’98), and $2.2mm (’99). The company was eventually acquired by Alcatel for ~90% less than the IPO valuation.

Linton then went on to start his own business called Webhancer. The business failed and closed down after two short years. Five year after its closure, Microsoft acquired the dataset the business had generated after they bid “as much as $10mm” for the company, less than the $13mm+ that was originally invested in the company. As a an article on Linton describes “WebHancer crashed in the millennial dot-com bust and Microsoft bought up the remnants.”

After Webhancer, Linton partnered with John Kelly of NexInnovations and “re-founded” Computerland.ca. Computerland.ca and its parent NexInnovations declared bankruptcy, with the “Computerland.ca” and “NexInnovations” rights eventually getting sold off for a meager $1.5mm to Softchoice.

Linton then moved on to become CEO of Innovative Water & Sewer Systems, which was later renamed to Clearford Water Systems (hereon “Clearford”). Curiously Linton was also employed by an entity called SC Stormont at the time, which collected “leadership services” and “consulting fees” in excess of $1mm per year. Clearford’s main product was a sewage transport and treatment system that was supposed to be cheaper to build, operate, and maintain than traditional gravity sewers. Linton boasted about the huge market opportunity of the product:

July 2005: "The Small Bore Sewer (SBS) offering, developed by Innovative Water and Sewer, has proven to be extremely reliable, scalable and economical.”

Q4 ’06: “The Wastewater Systems Division provided strong growth in the backlog of bids during the fiscal year, entering the year with 17 qualified bids outstanding and exiting the year with a total of 69 bids outstanding with potential contract value in excess of $200 million”

Q3 ’10: “This year has been very rewarding for Clearford as our focus on developing countries produces solid projects and prospects for outstanding growth”

September 2010: Announced a contract in India in which “The preliminary estimate of the delivery phase by Clearford indicates a total potential contract value of approximately $15 million for the initial 20,000 people in the two communities”

June 2011: “’At last year’s AGM I was clear that the Clearford solution was the answer the developing world needed to solve the huge and growing sanitary sewage challenge’ commented Mr. Linton. “this year I am confident to say that we have been selected and are finalizing contracts with the first movers and the line to be repeat implementers in these countries will be a long one.’”

Despite Linton and Clearford’s promotional comments about the opportunity ahead of them for their small bore sewer product, cumulative revenue for the product totaled only ~C$2.4mm from 2005 to 2012. Clearly the company won virtually none of the “69 bids outstanding with potential contract value in excess of $200 million” that was referenced in 2006.

Further, it seems like Clearford dramatically overpromised regarding the Indian contract announced in 2010 with a “total potential contract value of approximately $15 million” given the fact that sales for the entire product line were ~C$1 million from 2010 to 2012. Even if you include sales in 2013 and 2014, cumulative revenue was still only ~C$3 million!

From Linton’s first day as CEO to the end of his stint on the Board of Directors, Clearford’s share price performance was highly disappointing, with the stock down ~80%:

We are also troubled by the questionable rental terms previously arranged for Canopy regarding its Smiths Falls facility. In September of 2013 “Tweed Hershey Drive Inc.,” an entity in which Linton was “an officer, director and shareholder” acquired the Hershey factory from ICON International. In January of 2014, this entity started to lease 180,000 sq ft of the 470,000 sq ft property to Tweed (since renamed as Canopy). Tweed paid a collective C$6.3 million to Tweed Hershey Drive in rent over a ~three year period, as disclosed in Canopy / Tweed’s financials (here, here, and here):

Then Tweed Hershey Drive sold the entire building to Tweed for C$6.6mm. Investors should ask if the entire building was only worth C$6.6 million, why was Tweed paying an entity that was partially owned by its CEO ~C.$2.1mm / year to rent 1/3 of the building?

Finally, Linton was a director of Sitebrands Inc. which became Marchwell Ventures and has lost more than 90% of its value since it went public.

Linton’s associates at Canopy were far from successful in prior business dealings as well. Canopy’s CFO Tim Saunders was recruited to help start Plasco Energy Group as its CFO. Plasco raised more than $300mm from private investors to introduce its supposedly revolutionary waste-to-energy technology and convinced politicians to award municipal contracts to Plasco to build a plant based on their technology.

Ultimately Plasco went bankrupt in 2014 after having made nearly zero progress on its big promises. During Saunders’ prior stint at Zarlink Semiconductor from Feb 2001 to July 2003, shares were down ~60% and deteriorated further subsequent to his departure:

The management team of Aurora has a similar unimpressive track record. CFO Glenn Ibbott has been CFO / director of finance for four different companies that lost all or most of their value:

NetNation Communications: acquired for only $7mm after the stock declined dramatically, down ~75% from when Ibbott started

Inex Pharma: delisted

Angiotech Pharma: delisted

QLT Inc (now known as Novelion): down ~75% since he joined

Similarly, we believe investors should question Terry Booth’s qualifications to run Aurora. He is an electrician by training and prior to Aurora appears to have had no background in cannabis cultivation or any other type of farming. Terry has owned and operated a handful of unrelated small businesses in the past, like Transtrue Vehicle Safety, which appears to have lost its contract with the Alberta government, perhaps after failing to provide the vehicle inspection services they promised to:

In fact, Booth’s bio in Aurora’s filings references that he has “served as President/CEO of six other highly successful businesses.” Based on a seemingly exhaustive search of his prior employment history, we believe at least two of the companies referenced here are merely personal holding companies that Booth uses to funnel his compensation through (Lola Ventures and Chinuke Investments). For example:

Per the proxy, Booth owns 11,987,782 of his shares in Aurora through Lola Ventures and 120,000 shares through Chinuke Investments Ltd, “private companies owned and controlled by Booth”

In 2017, Aurora granted Lola Ventures $1,854,167 in options and $287,500 worth of management fees on behalf of Booth

Finally, we found the supplementary compensation provided to Aurora’s Chief Global Business Development Officer Neil Belot to be quite concerning. On top of his normal salary and bonus, Neil received a $779,746 payment from Aurora in 2017 for “Consulting fees related to the CanvasRx acquisition”:

We struggle to understand why a corporate employee should get paid almost $800k on top of his normal salary and bonus to provide services related to an acquisition.

Valuation & Conclusion

In short, we believe that Canopy and Aurora are destined for failure given the market’s overly optimistic assumptions regarding selling price per gram, demand and supply. Given our view that the production of cannabis will quickly commoditize in Canada, we see no reason why Canopy and Aurora should be worth more than the replacement cost of their assets. A good approximation of this is tangible book value plus accumulated depreciation. Using this metric and fully diluting the share count for options, warrants, and convertible securities, in our opinion, Aurora and Canopy are worth C$0.86 and $2.75 per share, respectively:

APPENDIX

