Crash Protection Kicks In For Universal Display

OLED was one of Portfolio Armor's top ten names at the end of November, and it also appeared in two hedged portfolios then.

Universal Display celebrates 20 years on Nasdaq (credit: OLED Twitter)

Getting Handed Our Heads In OLED

Universal Display (OLED) was one of Portfolio Armor's top ten names at the end of November, and it also appeared in two hedged portfolios I presented to Bulletproof Investing subscribers at the time. It's down 46% since then.

Here, I discuss how hedging has limited the drawdown within one of the hedged portfolios and a test that might have kept OLED out of our top ten.

The November 30th Top Names Portfolio

This was our top names portfolio hedged against a greater-than-9% decline on November 30th. In addition to OLED, it included Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), Assembly Biosciences (ASMB), Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Myriad Genetics (MYGN), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) as primary securities, with MGM Resorts (MGM) absorbing cash left over from the process of rounding down dollar amounts of the primary securities to round lots.

The OLED Hedge

On the Portfolio Armor website, each of the "+" signs in the portfolio can be clicked to show an expanded view. Here's an expanded look at the OLED hedge from the site.

A quick housekeeping note: shortly after creating this portfolio, we switched data providers and in the process realized our previous data provider had given us the wrong closing price for OLED for November 30th: the $179.65 you see above, instead of the correct $181 (when I use "we" in this article, I'm referring to collective efforts by me and my software developers). We've corrected that in our tracking chart, but it wouldn't have resulted in a different hedge at the time.

That hedge, as you can see was an optimal, or least expensive collar. To be conservative, the initial portfolio assumed you bought the put options at their ask price and sold the calls at their bid price; in other words, that you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How The Hedge Has Reacted To OLED's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Tuesday's close (via Nasdaq):

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated OLED's Drop

OLED closed at $181 on November 30th. A shareholder who owned 600 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $108,600 in OLED shares plus $14,820 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call position, it would have cost him $6,180. So, his net position value on November 30th was ($108,600 + $14,820) - $6,180 = $117,240.

OLED closed at $97.60 on Tuesday, April 3rd, down about 46% from its closing price on November 30th. The investor's shares were worth $58,560 as of 4/3, his put options were worth $49,950, and it would have cost him $45 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($58,560 + $49,950) - $45 = $108,465. $108,465 represents a 7.48% drop from $117,240.

Slightly More Protection Than Promised

So, although OLED had dropped by 46% at the time of the calculations above and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 9%, he was actually down 7.48% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point.

The Test That Might Have Kept OLED Out Of The Top Ten

Take another look at the optimal collar hedge for OLED:

Note that the cost of the put leg, as a percentage of position value, was 13.75%. That means that it wasn't possible to hedge OLED against a greater-than-9% decline over that time frame using optimal puts (because the cost of the put protection was itself more than 9%). In backtesting Portfolio Armor's security selection method, we found that securities that could be hedged with optimal puts against >9% declines ("also hedgeable with puts" or AHP securities) generated unhedged returns 37% higher, on average, than securities that could only be hedged with collars. Because of that, we adjusted the potential returns for AHP securities up by 37%.

We were making that adjustment, however, when adding securities to a hedged portfolio, not when scanning for our top names which the hedged portfolio construction algorithm draws from. A recent change I've made is to have the AHP test applied earlier, to the entire universe of securities that pass so our initial two screens, so our daily ranking of top names takes it into account.

As I wrote above, that might have excluded OLED from our top ten names in November, but it's possible it would have still been included. Checking our top ten as of April 3rd, 8 out of 10 are AHP securities, but 2 aren't.

The Broader Impact Of This Change

The broader impact of applying the AHP test to all of the names that pass our initial two screens (that number varies with market conditions, but 1,465 passed on Tuesday) should be to improve the performance of our top names as well as our hedged portfolios, by eliminating some of the riskier names. The performance of our top names without the AHP test was already strong, as you can see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.