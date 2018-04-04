Closed-End Funds: 2 Similar Funds With Different Behavior

There are multiple ways in which you can act on the information provided, but we will elaborate on this further in the article.

This article will bring to your attention two CEFs with relatively similar portfolios that are interesting on their own, and kind of exciting when put together.

Volatility has been steady on higher levels and keeps creating plenty of opportunities in the closed-end fund universe.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 3/30/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Introduction

One of the golden rules of trading is to pick a group of products, find a system that works in them, and then utilize it for as long as you can. While we should never let our ego run wild and think that we know more than the market, there are certain cases where numbers do not lie, and we prefer to trust them until results suggest that something has gone wrong.

In this article, we will examine two closed-end funds from two different categories - a Convertible representative and a Multi-Sector. As the article unfolds, you may wonder whether we are not comparing Apples to Oranges, but we urge you to give simple statistics a chance.

The Funds: #1

Before drawing any conclusions or sharing the different ways in which one may utilize the information provided, we will briefly examine both funds on a surface level.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV):

ACV is a relatively fresh closed-end fund - the IPO was on 5/27/2015 - whose investments consist of convertibles, equities and corporate bonds, and we will examine the portfolio composition more closely further on in the article.

Here is the description as per the fund sponsor's website:

Source: Fund sponsor's website

According to the description provided above, ACV is more of a term fund with a target year 2030/possibly 2031, calculated using the inception date.

Our investment - totally not the appropriate word in this case - horizon allows us to absolutely neglect this piece of information, thus we will not discuss it and proceed with the portfolio characteristics:

Source: Fund sponsor's website

As we mentioned earlier, despite not being considered as a 'Convertible' closed-end fund, you will find it surprising how similar it is to those who are in this category.

A closer look at the top holdings:

Source: Fund sponsor's website

Definitely not a bad move to have exposure towards some of the stocks, which led the pack to new all-time highs for quite a while.

And here are some characteristics of the portfolio:

Source: Fund sponsor's website

With 338 holdings, as of 2/28/2018, with the biggest one percentage-wise representing only 1.13% of the portfolio weight, it is relatively easy to conclude that this fund is well-diversified.

Like the majority of CEFs, AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is no stranger to Leverage:

Source: Fund sponsor's website

Those interested in a closer look at ACV's financing can explore the relevant section of the fund sponsor's website.

Another thing that investors should pay attention to are the Expense Ratios, although they are sometimes irrelevant to the ideas we offer. Here is a glimpse, as per CEFConnect:

Source: CEFConnect.com - ACV

Having mentioned the portfolio composition, leverage, the not-so-beautiful side of the coin, which expenses represent, let us look at the distributions shareholders have received in the past for having this one among their investments:

Source: CEFConnect.com - ACV

More of the same, really - there have been no changes in the dividend payments since the fund's inception, sitting at a steady $0.1670 per month.

The only thing we were unable to figure out is the actual breakdown of these distributions - how much was investment income, long/short-term gains, ROC. There seems to be a lack of information on the surface level both in CEFConnect and the fund sponsor's website. However, this is no big deal for the idea we will provide. One has got to love statistics, right?

Enough about fundamentals because they seldom are the reason for our involvement in the closed-end fund universe. Let us see how ACV's shares have traded relative to the underlying portfolio's performance:

Source: CEFConnect.com - ACV

It is rather obvious that the convergence of the Net Asset Value and Market Price is something out of the ordinary in its own right.

In terms of Premium/Discount:

Source: Author's software

Clearly, the 1% Discount level is not something that has never been breached before when the market favored ACV, but it is worth noting that even through the fearless bull market we saw over the last year - this CEF has not seen a Premium, yet.

Expressed in a more reader-friendly manner:

Source: Author's software

1% of all Premium/Discount observations fall in the -0.8%-0.00% Bracket of this histogram. It takes no genius to figure out that we are witnessing a rare event.

The last nail in the coffin is kindly provided by our favorite CEFConnect:

Source: CEFConnect.com - ACV

Caught red-handed on the 52-Week High of the Discount, or in other words almost at a Premium.

And here is a choppy chart where you do not really see any of the previous information except the relatively useless, when used on its own, market price:

Source: Barchart.com - ACV Daily Chart (1 year)

Now, based on all of what we have shown you so far you should... read the rest of the article.

The Funds: #2

Bancroft Fund (BCV):

ACV may indeed be considered an apple relative to BCV - the boring orange - because its portfolio contains several classes of products, while the latter is a hardcore Convertible fund by all means.

Let us get acquainted with it as well:

Source: Fund sponsor's website

BCV is one of the older closed-end funds around - its inception date being 10/4/1971. A stark contrast to the fund we previously examined - which is some 40-ish years 'younger.'

Without any intentions to bash the fund sponsors, I doubt that the 'age' of this investment vehicle should be reflected in the website. But let us proceed with a brief look at the portfolio's characteristics and top holdings:

Source: Fund sponsor's website

Truly an amalgamation of sectors, although it is obvious that the Top 5 sectors dictate the pace.

In terms of holdings, BCV has 103 holdings in total as of 10/31/2017 (according to CEFConnect), and here are the Top 10:

Source: CEFConnect.com - BCV

Much less diversified in comparison to ACV, but I suppose that we can somewhat trust the portfolio managers, given the longevity of this CEF.

Leverage - even if they did not use it back in the days, nowadays it is well utilized, although in a more conservative manner than in other closed-end funds:

Source: CEFConnect.com - BCV

Lower leverage means that less monies will be flowing into the shareholders' pockets in good times, but also that should things go bad, there will be less pain. A fair trade-off, no doubt.

What I find interesting is the Expense Ratio incurred by this one:

Source: Fund sponsor's website

1.30% is relatively low, although I am not currently able to provide you with more precise information as to how many other CEFs charge this little.

Anyway, let us not get distracted by mere details and see how shareholders have been treated over the years in terms of dividends:

Source: CEFConnect.com - BCV

There are in fact some early years missing, but it is of no real concern to us.

On to the more relevant segment of this fund's examination: Premium/Discount.

Source: CEFConnect.com - BCV

BCV seems to persistently trade at a Discount - and not a small one - but you can also notice that during the movements to the downside, the Market Price overreacts relative to the Net Asset Value. This essentially led us to this product multiple times over the past two months, but we never truly made a commitment.

Source: Author's software

While there is a downtrend in the Premium/Discount chart, which you can see above, there is no real fundamental driver behind this.

This can be noticed in the histogram as well:

Source: Author's software

The Discount, as an absolute value, has started shifting toward a 'new range' represented by the three brackets greater than -12.0%, which you can see above. We have yet to find a reason for this.

In terms of numbers, without any charts or histograms, as per CEFConnect:

Source: CEFConnect.com - BCV

As of 3/29/2018, Bancroft Fund is trading almost at its 52-Week Low in terms of Premium/Discount. Even if it is not a 'great bargain,' it surely deserves our attention in its own right.

Or, if we were to look at chart of the common shares' price over the last year:

Source: Barchart.com - BCV Daily Chart (1 year)

If I may, it is rather funny that someone was buying aggressively above $23.00, and quite a few shares as well, just days before the fund was dragged down with the overall market during the Short Volatility meltdown.

Simple Statistics

Having gone through a variety of metrics, which are not entirely relevant to the 'main idea' we want to present, it is finally time to see whether apples and oranges can be compared.

How exactly are we going to figure out whether pairing these two makes any sense? A simple comparison of the underlying portfolios' performance should suffice.

-400-day: XACVX (ACV's NAV) vs. XBCVX (BCV's NAV):

Source: Author's software

There is no arguing with this Regression model. The 99% Correlation over a 400-day time frame is as good as it can get when comparing the NAV performance of two closed-end funds.

That being said, I consider this solid evidence that ACV and BCV can be the two counterparts of a pair trade. Let us proceed to get a better view of how it would look.

-400-day: ACV vs. BCV:

Source: Author's software

The correlation between the two funds' market price being 97% is another thing you rarely see when comparing 'apples and oranges.'

Source: Author's software

Admittedly, ACV's madness was something we took note of, but pairing it with BCV took a while to figure out. Technically, we might as well be arriving to the party a little late, yet with a perfect timing.

In terms of dollar value:

Source: Author's software

-200-day: ACV vs. BCV:

Most of the time we do this in reverse order - seeking confirmation in a bigger time frame after we have identified a mispricing on the smaller. But here we will use this one to determine the size on both sides if the divergence still exists and is worthy of our attention:

Source: Author's software

The highlighted segments of the portfolios indicate the respective size in both CEFs, ACV being taken on the Short side of things and BCV being the Long position of the pair trade.

As to the question whether the deviation is as strong, you have probably noted the second small chart but we will zoom into it anyway:

Source: Author's software

We are once again looking at 4 Standard Deviations, therefore we proceed.

Utilizing The Information

There are multiple ways in which you can act on the information provided in this article, one of them being the pair trade approach, which is our absolute favorite.

1. If you are Long AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund, you might consider the opportunity to generate some alpha by selling high and buying low, once the Discount widens up again.

2. If you have ever considered adding Convertibles to your portfolio, Bancroft Fund is begging you to buy it at a juicy Discount.

The third and most sensible, in our opinion, way to potentially profit from this mispricing is to:

Long : BCV (107 shares)

: BCV (107 shares) Short: ACV (100 shares)

Alternatively, if you want to be somewhere in the middle, you could simply go for option #2 above and use ACV as a hedging reaction. But it is worth noting that this mispricing is the result of both funds each reaching an extremum of its own, thus the pair trade should be the way to go.

Alternatively, we will likely provide an idea for a trade in BCV (on the Long side), with a better suited hedging reaction.

Conclusion

In times of increased volatility, pair trades can be slightly harder to execute but still remain a very good way to participate in the market without taking on directional risk. And these two funds, albeit slightly different, seem to be providing us with a decent opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short ACV.