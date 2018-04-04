Ligand's Market Valuation Does Not Withstand Scrutiny

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is a pharmaceutical patent licensor. In essence, it acquires pharma-related IP, such as its patented Captisol and OmniAb technologies, and licenses said IP to other pharma companies that are conducting drug research. In return, LGND receives royalties, license fees, milestones and other revenue from said companies. In addition, LGND sells its Captisol material to pharma companies directly, although this business has stagnated in recent years and only accounted for 15.6% of LGND's revenues in 2017. Finally, the company has an internal drug development program, which does not yet have any marketed drugs.

The company claims it has a unique "Shots on Goal" business model that brings with it all of the upside of investing in the pharma sector without the potential downside of costly drug failures, because its IP license programs are "fully funded" by LGND's drug partners (in other words, LGND is not on the hook for the costs of drug trial failures). While the PR spin employed by LGND's management is ingenious and certainly has levitated the stock price, investors appear to buying a bill of goods at current share price levels. Our conclusion is that LGND is significantly overvalued at $158/share as of April 3, 2018, and is in fact worth just $74/share on a sum-of-the-parts basis (using rather optimistic assumptions), representing 53% downside from the current share price.

LIGAND'S BUSINESS MODEL: SUPERIOR OR SIMPLY WELL MARKETED?

Below is a snapshot of LGND's marketing pitch from their most recent investor day presentation in November 2017 (full slide deck can be found here).

LGND presents itself as a novel way for investors to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. Yet there is nothing particularly special or noteworthy about a "shots on goal" business model. "Shots on goal" is simply a snazzy way of referencing an IP royalty business, perhaps in order to make it sound more impressive to investors. Yes, it is true that LGND is not responsible for funding expensive drug trials, but in return it only obtains a small royalty on drug revenues when these trials succeed, leaving almost all of the upside for the parties that put their capital at risk (in other words, while the downside is limited, so is the upside). Note, for example, that PDL Biopharma (PDLI) has employed a similar business model to LGND's for many years with relatively unimpressive results:

​​Obviously, what really matters is not the label used to describe this particular business model, but rather the intrinsic value of the underlying IP assets. So, what are the principal IP assets that LGND possesses? Again, we refer to the 2017 investor day slide deck:

Per LGND's 2017 Form 10-K filing (page 5), Capitsol is LGND’s patented, uniquely-modified cyclodextrin that is specifically designed to maximize safety, while improving the solubility, stability and bioavailability of active pharmaceutical ingredients (or APIs). Captisol can enable faster and more efficient development paths for LGND's drug partners, given its known regulatory acceptance. OmniAb includes LGND'S OmniRat, OmniMouse, OmniFlic and OmniChicken technology platforms for use in discovering fully human antibodies. These platforms consist of genetically-engineered transgenic rodents that produce a broadly diversified repertoire of antibodies and enable novel fully-human antibody drug discovery and development by LGND's OmniAb partners. LGND acquired Captisol in January 2011 for $31.6 million in cash, of which $20.0 million was financed, with an additional $4.3 million paid on the one-year anniversary of the transaction. LGND acquired its OmniAb technology in two purchases, the first in January 2016 for $173.4 million in cash and stock and the second in October 2017 for $25 million in cash at closing plus up to $10.5 million of success-based milestones and revenue sharing.

LGND's royalties from the above IP assets are principally related to three currently marketed drugs, Promacta, Kyprolis and Evomela (LGND calls these "The Top 3"). In addition, the IP assets may in the future generate royalties from drugs that are currently in the clinic (which LGND's references as "The Big 6"). Finally, there are a further 12 potential drug assets using LGND-sourced IP that are in the early stage of development ("The Next 12"). LGND has handily summarized these in the following graphic:

In addition, below are the royalty rates for the above-referenced drugs, as disclosed in LGND's 2017 10-K, pages 14-15:

It is notable when reviewing the above that the top of the pyramid produces that vast majority of LGND's revenues. The 2017 10-K, page 35, discloses the following historical royalty revenues for these three marketed drugs (we assume that "Third Largest Royalty" refers to Evomela):

From this table we find that the top three drugs were responsible for more than 100% of the increase in 2017 royalties for LGND, given that the "Other Royalties" category actually declined in 2017 versus 2016. For 2018, management has estimated that royalties will increase by about $27MM, to a total of approximately $116MM (see Q4 2017 earnings press release). Below we present a description of each of LGND's "Top Three" assets, as well as a look at potential future royalties for LGND for these three:

Promacta/Revolade - Owned by Novartis (NVS). Per NVS's Form 20-F, Promacta/Revolade (eltrombopag) is a once-daily oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist that works by stimulating bone marrow cells to produce platelets. It is the only approved once-daily oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist, and is marketed under the brand name Promacta in the US and Revolade in most countries outside the US. It is approved in more than 100 countries for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an inadequate response or are intolerant to other treatments. Promacta/Revolade was acquired from GSK. According to page 80 of the Form 20-F, the first patent expiry for Promacta occurs this year, although the bulk of the expiries occur in the 2021-2023 time frame:

With $837MM in 2017 worldwide revenues for the drug, up 37% over 2016's level, one should expect 5 or 6 more years of significant Promacta royalties for LGND before generics enter the market. This should translate into perhaps $670MM or so future in Promacta-derived royalties for LGND, per our following estimates:

Drug 2015 Royalties 2016 Royalties 2017 Royalties 2018 Royalties 2019 Royalties 2020 Royalties 2021 Royalties 2022 Royalties 2023 Royalties 2024 Royalties 2025 Royalties 2018-2025 Royalties Promacta 29,295 43,043 62,918 81,000 95,000 100,000 105,000 100,000 90,000 80,000 20,000 671,000 Rate of Increase YoY n/a 47% 46% 29% 17% 5% 5% -5% -10% -11% -75%

It should also be noted that in early 2018 received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for first-line use in severe aplastic anemia (see PR here).

Kyprolis (carfilzomib) - Owned by Amgen (AMGN). Per AMGN's FY2017 Form 10-K, KYPROLIS® is a proteasome inhibitor. In July 2017, AMGN announced positive results from the final analysis of the phase 3 ASPIRE study. The study met the key secondary endpoint of overall survival, demonstrating that KYPROLIS®, lenalidomide and dexamethasone reduced the risk of death by 21% over lenalidomide and dexamethasone alone. In December 2017, AMGN submitted a sNDA to the FDA and a variation to the marketing authorization to the EMA to include the overall survival data from the ASPIRE study in the product label. In October 2017, AMGN announced top-line results of the phase 3 ARROW study, which showed KYPROLIS® administered once-weekly at the 70 mg/m2 dose with dexamethasone allowed relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients to live 3.6 months longer without their disease worsening than KYPROLIS® administered twice-weekly at the 27 mg/m2 dose with dexamethasone. The overall safety profile of the once-weekly KYPROLIS® regimen was comparable to that of the twice-weekly regimen. In January 2018, AMGN announced that the CHMP of the EMA has adopted a positive opinion recommending a label variation for KYPROLIS® to include updated overall survival data from the phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The ENDEAVOR study demonstrated that KYPROLIS® and dexamethasone reduced the risk of death by 21 percent, and increased overall survival by 7.6 months versus VELCADE® and dexamethasone. A phase 3 study comparing carfilzomib, dexamethasone, and daratumumab to carfilzomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma is ongoing.

According to page 7 of the Form 10-K, patent expiries for Kyprolis occur in the 2025-2027 time frame: With $835MM in 2017 worldwide revenues for the drug, up 21% over 2016's level of $682MM, one should expect about 7 more years of significant Kyprolis royalties for LGND before generics enter the market. This should translate into perhaps $210MM or so future in Kyprolis-derived royalties for LGND, per our following estimates:

Drug 2015 Royalties 2016 Royalties 2017 Royalties 2018 Royalties 2019 Royalties 2020 Royalties 2021 Royalties 2022 Royalties 2023 Royalties 2024 Royalties 2025 Royalties 2018-2025 Royalties Kyprolis 7,317 12,145 16,413 21,000 26,000 30,000 30,000 28,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 210,000 Rate of Increase YoY n/a 66% 35% 28% 24% 15% 0% -7% -11% 0% 0%

Evomela (melphalan). Owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI). Per SPPI's 2017 Form 10-K filing, Evomela is intended for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant, or ASCT, for patients with multiple myeloma, or MM. MM is a cancer of plasma cells, a type of white blood cell present mainly in the bone marrow that produces antibodies. In MM, a group of plasma cells (myeloma cells) become cancerous and multiply, raising the number of plasma cells to a higher-than-normal level, which can crowd out normal blood cells and lead to abnormally high proteins in the blood or urine. There were an estimated 30,000 new cases of MM in the U.S. in 2017, with the incidence of new cases increasing by approximately 2% per year. According to page 13 of the Form 10-K, the first patent expiry for Evomela occurs in 2025:

With $35MM in 2017 worldwide revenues for the drug, up 117% over 2016's level of 16MM, one should expect at least 7 more years of Evomela royalties for ophan exclusivity expires. This should translate into perhaps $159MM or so future in Evomela-derived royalties for LGND, per our following estimates:

Drug 2015 Royalties 2016 Royalties 2017 Royalties 2018 Royalties 2019 Royalties 2020 Royalties 2021 Royalties 2022 Royalties 2023 Royalties 2024 Royalties 2025 Royalties Evomela 390 1,357 7,155 12,000 18,000 22,000 25,000 22,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 157,000 Rate of Increase YoY n/a 248% 427% 68% 50% 22% 14% -12% -9% 0% 0%

SCRUTINIZING LIGAND'S NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

LGND presents a slide in its investor day deck that appears quite impressive, showing an explosion of revenues in recent years versus relatively consistent costs, indicating (on the surface) that the company's business model has experienced significant operating leverage recently:

On the surface, this appears to evidence phenomenal cashflow expansion--that is, it does if one overlooks the word "cash" in front of the words "operating expenses" at the bottom of the chart. True, cash operating expenses (as they appear in the statement of cash flows) have been subdued while revenues have climbed much faster. But what is not mentioned is that LGND incurs many very real periodic non-cash expenses that represent either the amortization of prior period cash outlays which did not originally run through the cashflow statement (for example, non-cash interest expense and amortization related to acquisitions) or expenses paid using LGND's stock as currency (namely, stock-based compensation expense). In other words, with respect to these two categories of expenses, LGND has already spent the money (acquisitions) or is paying for an expense with an asset other than cash (stock comp); nevertheless, each represents a real expense for the company.

This "see no evil" investment approach is also evidenced in LGND's "adjusted net income" calculations, which also are based mainly on the exclusion of non-cash operating expenses, as shown below (taken from LGND's Q4 2017 press release):

From the above we find that LGND magically transforms $12.6MM of GAAP net income into $72.5MM in non-GAAP "adjusted net income" for 2017 (an increase of 475%), and converts $1.6MM of GAAP net losses in 2016 into $46.7MM of "adjusted net income" (an increase of 2,819%).

However, let's consider further individually each of the "non-cash" expenses that LGND excludes from the above cashflow slide and non-GAAP "adjusted net income" calculations to determine whether these are "real" expenses or expenses that investors can safely ignore. First, take the exclusion of non-cash interest expense, which increased non-GAAP net income by $11.6MM in 2017 and by $10.9MM in 2016. This is clearly a real expense, albeit "non-cash" in the referenced reporting period. In August 2014, LGND completed a $245MM offering of 2019 Convertible Senior Notes which bear interest at 0.75%. LGND accounted for the 2019 Convertible Senior Notes by separating the liability and equity components of the instrument in a manner that reflects LGND's nonconvertible debt borrowing rate, meaning that LGND recorded the debt instrument at a discount. LGND is amortizing the debt discount over the life of the 2019 Convertible Senior Notes as additional non-cash interest expense utilizing the effective interest method. In other words, because of the accounting treatment for convertible notes, the initial debt discount disappears over time as the notes get closer and closer to maturity/conversion (on the conversion date, LGND will either need to pay back the entire $245MM or convert this amount into common equity). LGND is asking investors to ignore the fact that a $245MM liability due next year was put on the books at a much lower amount in 2014 due to the accounting treatment for the convertible notes. Unfortunately this makes no logical sense, since the amortization of the initial discount represents real dollars LGND needs to set aside to pay off the notes in 2019 (assuming it does not convert them into common shares).

Next take stock-based compensation expense, which added back nearly $25MM to non-GAAP "earnings" for 2017 and $19MM in 2016. Obviously this too is a real expense that should not be dismissed by shareholders as irrelevant to the investment case. LGND can choose to pay its employees with either equity or cash. Choosing the former does not magically transform such compensation into something that is not a real expense--shareholders are diluted by the issuance of new stock. Indeed, one would only need to ask the recipients of such equity grants whether these have "real" value or not (offer to take their stock options off of their hands for a nominal amount and see what the response is). Often companies will even buy back shares (using cash) they just issued to offset the dilution from their stock-based compensation, which clearly demonstrates that this form of remuneration is a real expense.

Next we move to amortization related to acquisitions, which accounted for $18.4MM in non-GAAP "earnings" in 2017 and $11MM in 2016. Again, this is clearly a real expense, even if it is "non-cash". The applicable cash went out the door when LGND made the respective acquisitions, although at the time this cash expense did not run through the P&L statement (instead, it was deferred to future periods via periodic acquisition-related amortization charges). Amortization and depreciation expenses are measurements of how much a company needs to set aside (i.e., in cash) on a periodic basis in order to replace its depreciating/amortizing assets (such as drug assets with inevitable patent expirations). If we accept LGND's implicit argument that these are not "real" expenses (since they are "non-cash"), then neither is the increased depreciation charges of a company that just spent $1 billion to build a new factory or an oil and gas exploration company that spent a like amount drilling inevitably depleting oil wells.

Finally, we note that LGND filed a Form 8-K on March 7, 2018 in which it stated that it had licensed its LGND-6972 Glucagon Receptor Antagonist asset to Roivant Sciences GmbH for a $20 million upfront payment plus potential milestone payments of up to $548.8 million. In addition, the company stated that it was updating its 2018 non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance to "approximately $4.85" (up from prior guidance of "approximately $4.22") as a consequence of upfront payment. However, we are dubious that these license proceeds constitute "real" income that should be included in LGND's non-GAAP EPS. Why? Because the 8-K states that the LGND-6972 license covers the right "to develop, make, have made, use, sell, have sold, import and export any product covered by the Licensed Technology in and for all uses in humans or animals". In other words, from the wording it does not appear that LGND would be able to license this asset to any other company in the covered jurisdictions so long as the license with Roivant remains in effect. Thus the $20 million upfront payment is a one-time only event involving the LGND's key pipeline asset which should not be expected to recur (and non-recurring gains and losses are properly excluded from non-GAAP EPS calculations).

A REALISTIC PICTURE OF LIGAND'S ACTUAL ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

If we reject the inclusion of the above-discussed three categories of "non cash" expenses from LGND's adjusted EPS calculations (namely, non-cash interest expense, non-cash stock compensation and the amortization of acquisition costs), we find that about $55MM of such "non-cash" expenses should be removed from LGND's final 2017 adjusted EPS numbers in order to arrive at a true picture of LGND's yearly financial performance. Similarly, in 2016 these three categories of real expenses totaled about $41MM, which likewise should be removed form LGND's final 2016 adjusted EPS numbers in order to achieve the same goal. If we do this, we obtain the following "adjusted adjusted" EPS for 2016 and 2017 for LGND:

As can be seen above, our "adjusted adjusted" EPS calculations show that LGND's true economic earnings actually declined slightly between 2016 and 2017, from $38.8MM to $37.3MM. The result looks even worse on a per share basis due to dilution, with 2017 earnings of $1.50/share down 15% from 2016's level of $1.76. At the current LGND share price, this means that the company sports an astronomical 106X trailing P/E ratio, which (if we inverse the ratio) means LGND trades at an anemic trailing earnings ratio of 0.94%. Note that this is about half of the current 6-month Treasury bill rate. Is owning 6-month U.S. federal government paper really twice as risky as owning equity in a pharma company that has seen declining economic performance (per our above earnings table) recently? Strangely, the market seems to think so--either that or it does not comprehend the true economics of LGND's business model.

LIGAND VALUATION MODEL

LGND's "shots on goal" marketing pitch and impressive (on the surface) adjusted EPS growth story has certainly resulted in a massive increase in LGND's share price:



LGND stock has appreciated approximately about 520% over the past five years and 15-fold since April 2010, a massively impressive performance during that period. With 21,204,264 shares of common stock outstanding as of February 26, 2018 (per the 2017 10-K, cover page), LGND is now valued by the market at over $3,377,000,000. In addition, a further 2.45 million shares are potentially issuable pursuant to RSUs, options, warrants and the conversion of the 2019 Convertible Senior Notes, meaning the fully-diluted market cap for LGND is approximately $3,767,000,000. Again, looking at just the story presented by management, such a high valuation could conceivably be justified. After all, LGND's guided adjusted EPS of $4.85/share for 2018 would represent earnings growth of 49% versus the $3.26/share in actual adjusted EPS for 2017 (if one accepts LGND's calculation methodology). So a 33X forward P/E multiple, while certainly rich, is not completely irrational when considering this year-over-year adjusted EPS growth rate.

But what are investors really receiving in return for LGND's lofty valuation? First, they receive a company with shareholders equity of just $400MM at 12/31/17. So on a fully-diluted basis LGND trades at a whopping 9.4X book value, or about 2.75X the price-to-book value of the overall stock market. In addition, they receive a GAAP net income stream that produced a $1.636MM loss in 2016 and a $12.56MM gain in 2017. So on a trailing basis, LGND shareholders are paying 300X 2017 GAAP earnings even without including potential dilution, representing a paltry earnings yield of 1/3 of 1%. Finally, they receive ownership of a company that produced revenues of $141MM in 2017, so at current prices they are paying a gigantic 26.7 multiple of trailing revenues. As Warren Buffett has stated in the past, "You pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus", and this is certainly the case with LGND.

But wait, objects the LGND bull, historical book value, revenue and EPS numbers are totally irrelevant--what is relevant is what will happen in the future. After all, a company is worth no more and no less than the net present value of its cashflows over its remaining life. Either these are at, above or below the current market valuation. Therefore, turning to the future, we have constructed a model of LGND's projected income statement for the period 2018-2025 (and have also included historical data for 2015-2017). In our model we have assumed that LGND management's guidance for 2018 will prove accurate. Based on this guidance, we expect that for 2018 Promacta royalties will be approximately $80MM, Kyprolis royalties will be approximately $21MM, Evomela royalties will be approximately $10MM and other royalties will be approximately $4MM, resulting in total drug royalties of $116MM (in line with guidance). Furthermore, we expect 2018 material sales to be $23MM (slightly above 2017's level) and license fees and milestone payments to come in at $45MM (after giving effect to the recently announced license of LGND-6972). This results in total 2018 revenues of $184MM (again in line with management's guidance). As for expenses, we expect total operating costs to be $71MM ($2MM less than 2017) and other income to be negative $10MM (about $1MM better than 2017), meaning that operating income should be $103MM, producing net income after taxes of $79MM using a 23% tax rate (the midpoint of management's 22-24% tax rate guidance), or $3.72/share based on 21.35MM shares outstanding (note that we expect 1.5% of share dilution over the course of 2018).

For years 2019-2025 we believe that we have made reasonable modeling assumptions, as follows: (1) Promacta royalties will peak at $105MM in 2021 and then gradually decline to $80MM in 2024 due to increased competition before dropping to $20MM in 2025 due to patent expiration and generic entrants into the market; (2) Kyprolis royalties will peak at $30MM in 2021 and then gradually decline to $25MM in 2023 due to increased competition; (3) Evomela royalties will peak at $25MM in 2021 and then gradually decline to $20MM in 2023 due to increased competition; (4) other royalties will peak at $35MM in 2025; (5) material sales will average $20MM/year; (6) license fees and milestone payments will average $30MM/year after 2018; (7) COGS and G&A will each appreciate at a 3% inflation rate; (8) amortization of intangibles, R&D costs and other income will average $13MM/year, $20MM/year and negative $10MM/year, respectively; and (9) LGND's tax rate will be 23%. This produces the following operating results:





As can be seen from the above, the model shows that LGND's existing royalty and other businesses should produce $744MM in aggregate net income for the 2018-2025 period, which equates to a present value of $27.11/share for LGND shareholders (using a 5% discount rate). (Note that in an effort to be fair to longs, we have not included any future dilution for the 2019 Convertible Notes, instead assuming that these will be perpetually refinanced instead of converted into common equity.)

Next we perform a the sum-of-the-parts valuation to determine whether we can get anywhere close to the current PPS of $159. In doing this we have added the following items, each on a per-LGND share basis: (1) the $27.11/share 2018-2025 discounted earnings stream; (2) a terminal value equal to 12X 2025 expected earnings of $1.95/share (as per the above model); (3) LGND's $202MM of cash on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2017; (4) the value of the recently acquired OmniAb assets, optimistically assuming their worth has increased 50% since 2016; (5) the market value of LGND's ownership of 7.82MM shares of VKTX. This produces a total SotP value for LGND of $75.42/share, or just 47% of the current PPS of $159, indicating approximately 53% downside:

No doubt that LGND management would likely steer investors away from the above-referenced GAAP numbers used in our sum-of-the-parts calculations and instead point them to the non-GAAP "adjusted" numbers, however we believe that we have shown above why the latter are not reflective of economic reality and should thus be disregarded.

A BETTER OPTION FOR LIGAND LONGS

Fortunately, there's a better option for LGND shareholders available right now versus holding such an obviously overvalued security as LGND common equity. A prudent investor desiring exposure to the healthcare sector and, specifically, pharma sector could simply invest in a pharma ETF and receive the same upside that LGND promises at a much cheaper price. For example, such an investor could opt for the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), which as of April 2018 had a price-to-book ratio of 1.97X and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63X (source). Note that despite being massively undervalued compared to LGND, the XPH ETF also pays a modest dividend, versus no dividend for LGND:

Yes, it is true that LGND grew revenues at an impressive 96% over the past two years, however operating expenses for the same period also increased much faster than the overall pharma market, coming it at a 64% growth rate between 2015 and 2017. Moreover, LGND spent over $119MM on acquisitions during the period in order to maintain its revenue growth rate. In fact, if we deduct from the $156.6MM in positive cash from operations for 2016 and 2017 the sum of all cash spent on (1) acquisitions ($119MM), (2) payments to CVR holders and other contingency payments ($13.8MM) and (3) purchases of property and equipment ($4MM), we are left with a grand total of just under $20MM of true "free" cash flow available to LGND shareholders for that period, which equates to under $1/share, or about $0.50/share per year. Given the foregoing, one can only wonder why a LGND shareholder would not logically sell his or her shares and replace them with an equivalent amount of XPH.

CONCLUSION

If the saying "price is what you pay and value is what you get" still holds true in investing, then we believe that at the current share price investors are getting a bum deal in LGND stock. In fact, based on our "adjusted adjusted" EPS numbers (which we believe properly reflect LGND's true economic performance), LGND currently trades at a nosebleed 106X P/E on a trailing basis, meaning LGND is about 4X overvalued versus the overall market multiple of approximately 25X. Moreover, taking a sum-of-the-parts approach and modeling LGND's expected economic performance for the 2018-2025 period, we find that the actual value of LGND's current assets is just slightly above $75/share, meaning that there is 53% expected downside in the stock to reach our fair value. In essence, this means that we believe that investors in LGND today are paying $1 for just $0.47 in intrinsic value. While the future is never clear and stock prices can and do act irrationally for long periods of time, it is usually unwise to pay such a steep premium (amounting to a significant negative margin of safety) for an asset in the stock market.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LGND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.