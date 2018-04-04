Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 4/1/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such like us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark



The main index for high-yield closed-end funds is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond (HYG). After the turbulence, we saw a recovery in the sector. The last days of March did not surprise us and the price of the benchmark continued its usual range trading.

In my summary, I am going to briefly cover several advantages of high-yield bonds and respectively closed-end funds, which invest in this kind of assets. Because the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

The News

I am starting with the news around Neuberger Berman High Yield St (NHS). The fund has announced a decrease in its monthly distribution rate and declared its next monthly distribution at the new rate of $0.0658 per share of common stock. Below you can find the distribution history for the last year:

AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (AWF) also declared the next month distributions during the past week. The dividend of $0.0699 per share did not surprise the investors because it was in line with the current levels. Another action on Monday was the released monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2018.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

This week we see a slight increase of the Z-scores in this group of closed-end funds. However, we still have a statistical edge in our search for potential "Buys." As you can see, all of the sample points from the observation are traded at Discount and have Z-score lower than -1.5.

Again, First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt (FSD) is our leader. Even if the chart below shows that historically this Discount is not an unusual event, for the 1-year period, it has not widened so much.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Z-score is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds, which are statistically overpriced from the data above. The current market conditions are tough for the sector and it is still difficult for me to include some of the CEFs to my potential "Sell" list.

I am following the performance of MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) and waiting for the right moment to combine the Premium with some reasonable statistical edge.

3. Biggest Discount:

The weekly price reversal in the sector pushed down the Discounts of the high-yield closed-end funds. Nevertheless, we are in a period when you can find a lot of CEFs traded far away from their net asset values. On top of that, their Z-score is another sign that you might spend some time to review them. Two weeks ago, Prudential Global Short Dur Hi (GHY) crossed the border of 14% discount.

4. Highest Premium:

CIF once again is on top of this ranking. Barings Participation Invs (MPV) is the second fund that is traded at a Premium, but statistically, it does not give us any advantage. The market consistently pays more for this CEF.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

The combination of a reasonable historical return, current Discount and statistical edge, makes me think that EAD, HYT, HYB and AIF may be reviewed as potential "Buys."

Our outliers MCI and MPV offer an attractive return, but we should take into consideration their low average daily volume.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Statistical Comparison & Potential Pair Trades

As usual, I am looking for closed-end funds that have all the characteristics to be of interest to us. Based on the current market environment, it is easier to find eventual "Buys" rather than reasonable "Shorts."



My first choice for today's article is AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (AWF)

On a chart, the Discount of 12.32% looks like the usual behavior of this CEF, but that is why we use the pure statistics. Z-score is showing us that the current spread between price and NAV is 2.3 times below its mean.

The portfolio credit quality is primarily "BB" rating. The investments are well diversified in different ratings and many countries. The main part of the assets is from issuers located in the United States: 63.13%.

My second pick is New America High Income Fund (HYB). Not so convincing Z-score here, but it has one of the best returns on NAV among the high-yield closed-end funds.

Мy personal opinion is that the portfolio quality meets the requirements that most of us want to see. The main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings.

In our potential "Short" list, we do not have many options. In my review, I will count again on MFS Intermediate High Income:

This is only one fund which has a relative statistical edge and its traded at Premium.

Most of the time during the last 5 years, the fund was traded below its net asset value. On the chart above, you can see the shift from discount to premium. Of course, before closing out a long position or establishing a short, you should consider all of the details related to the CEF.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable short candidates. The recent sell-off in the market has played its role by pushing the sector further down.

