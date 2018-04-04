Pacific Drilling: Latest Results Show Company Troubled With A Few Reasons For Optimism

On Monday, April 2, 2018, ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) announced its fourth quarter 2017 earnings results. This was the company's first earnings announcement since entering into Chapter 11 protection back in November so investors were undoubtedly watching them quite closely for any signs of how the restructuring proceedings may ultimately be resolved. In that regard, there were some positive signs in the earnings report and there were also several positive items in the company's operations. The company's finances however left much to be desired as might be expected.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights serve to provide background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pacific Drilling's fourth quarter 2017 earnings results:

Pacific Drilling reported a total of $65.024 million in revenues. This compares unfavorably to the $177.957 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $87.046 million in the quarter. This is significantly worse than the $22.621 million operating profit that it had in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Pacific Drilling filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 12, 2017.

The company achieved a very impressive revenue efficiency of 99.6% in the fourth quarter, which was one of its highest ever.

Pacific Drilling reported a net loss of $129.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a substantial decline from the $43.036 million that it lost in the prior year quarter. This quarter's loss works out to $6.08 per diluted share.

The first thing that anyone reading the highlights is likely to notice is that the company's revenue declined significantly year-over-year. The primary reason for this is that the company has lower amounts of revenue generating activity across its fleet in the most recent quarter than in either the third quarter of 2017 or the fourth quarter of 2016. The two ultra-deepwater drillships Pacific Bora and Pacific Scirocco spent less time on contract in the fourth quarter than in the third so this naturally decreased the revenue that each rig generated. The revenue decrease from these two rigs was partially offset by the Pacific Santa Ana, which started work on a short-term contract in Mauritania on December 20, 2017. As this contract started so late in the fourth quarter, it had a minimal opportunity to impact that company's results in the quarter. This contract will apply much greater upward pressure on revenue in the first quarter 2018, during which the rig will generate $265,000 per day on each and every day in the quarter (minus a day or two for occasional maintenance).

Pacific Drilling's biggest problem continues to be that such a small portion of its fleet is in active operation. As shown here, only two of the company's seven ultra-deepwater rigs were working under active contracts as of April 2, 2018:

Source: Pacific Drilling

The two contracted rigs in Pacific Drilling's fleet generate a total contract dayrate revenue of $815,000, which works out to approximately $73.35 million in a 90-day quarter, assuming 100% uptime. The company had total operating expenses of $152 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 so it does not appear that it can turn an operating profit with only these two contracts. With that said, approximately $70 million of these expenses are non-cash depreciation & amortization charges, so the company is close to being able to generate positive cash flow from these contracts, but it is still about $10 million short of this goal. Fortunately, there are some signs that the company could see an improvement here shortly. The company stated in its earnings results announcement that it was recently issued a letter of intent from Italian oil major Eni (E) for the use of the Pacific Bora for drilling operations. However, this job requires approval from the Nigerian government before it can proceed and no other details were provided so we cannot determine what impact this would have on the company's finances at this time.

One of the problems with being in Chapter 11 protection is that it becomes more difficult to obtain drilling contracts. This is because exploration and production companies are oftentimes hesitant to contract with a company that may not have the financial strength to execute the contract to completion. Fortunately, that does not appear to have happened yet to Pacific Drilling. As the company's CEO Paul Reese stated,

"Our performance continues to be recognized by clients. Even though we are operating under the protection of Chapter 11, we have been invited to participate in all major tenders, and during the fourth quarter we commenced a contract with a significant new client, while an existing client exercised an option to extend. Also, more recently, we obtained a letter of intent for drilling services for the Pacific Bora in Nigeria subject to local government approval."

Thus, it appears that the oil and gas companies that constitute the customers for the industry are not especially worried about Pacific Drilling failing to financially fulfill any of its obligations under the drilling contracts that are available and that it most likely will not go out of business. The company would not be having any success at winning contracts were this the case. Investors should thus breathe a sigh of relief because of this as a lack of confidence among its customers would certainly be a death knell for the company.

As mentioned in the highlights, Pacific Drilling achieved an impressive 99.6% revenue efficiency in the fourth quarter of 2017. Investors should be quite pleased with this achievement. This is due to the way in which offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, a drilling rig is only paid dayrate for that time during which it actually operates. The rig is not paid for that time that it spends out of service receiving maintenance or repairs. Thus, in an ideal world, a drilling rig would simply operate non-stop for the entire time that it is under contract. However, like all highly sophisticated machines, an offshore drilling rig requires regular maintenance in order to function at an acceptable level. Sometimes this maintenance will require downtime and so it is nearly impossible for a rig to incur no downtime and thus generate its theoretical maximum amount of revenue under its current contract. The challenge for the offshore contractor then is to minimize downtime while still performing all necessary maintenance on a given rig. The revenue efficiency is a measure of how effective the company was at accomplishing this goal. As Pacific Drilling had a 99.6% revenue efficiency in the quarter, it actually received 99.6% of the money that it theoretically could have given its contracts at the time. This is a very high revenue efficiency and speaks well of the quality of Pacific Drilling's fleet.

As is the case with many offshore drilling companies, Pacific Drilling has been aggressively working to cut its costs in an attempt to preserve its cash flows in the face of the challenging conditions in the offshore drilling industry. The company had some success at this in 2017. The company had an average daily operating cost of $118,000 for the operating rigs in its fleet over the course of the year. This represents a 13.24% decrease over the $136,000 per day average that the company had in 2016. While this is clearly enough to generate a positive cash flow off of each of the contracts that the company has, its other expenses are too high for the company as a whole to generate a positive cash flow with only two operating rigs.

Without a doubt, the biggest concern that nearly everyone will have regarding Pacific Drilling is how the company's Chapter 11 proceedings will work out. Unfortunately, it is still too early to reach any definitive conclusions here. Under the Bankruptcy Code, the company had until March 12, 2018 to file a plan for reorganization. On March 22, 2018, the Bankruptcy Court approved an order to seek mediation. At this point, the company will enter into mediation proceedings with its creditors and other stakeholders. This also extended the time that the company has to submit a plan of reorganization to May 21, 2018. Thus, we should have more information regarding how these proceedings will ultimately be resolved by that date.

These results show us that Pacific Drilling remains a troubled company, primarily due to the offshore drilling industry having been mired in one of the worst downturns in its history. The company's limited revenue is applying considerable pressure to its finances, rendering it nearly impossible for it to turn a profit at present. Fortunately, not all of the news is bad as the company is only waiting on government approval to start work on a third contract and its customers still seem to have faith in the company's staying power. As there is still a considerable amount of uncertainty surrounding the firm however, not the least of which is its bankruptcy proceedings, it is best to sit on the sidelines and wait for some of the uncertainty to be resolved.

