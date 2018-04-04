China: Apple Spared, Tesla Punished

Apple got spared on the US-China trade war due to the extremely weird logic being applied.

Turns out they came for Tesla first.

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote an article on Apple (AAPL) showing that if rumors were true, then Trump’s intention of slapping additional tariffs on Chinese products could potentially hit the iPhone. The reason for this was that the iPhone was arguably the largest culprit of the trade deficit within the very segment Trump was said to be targeting.

Two weeks went by and the rumors were half confirmed. Trump’s tariffs did come to fruition and sought to slap an additional 25% tariff on more than 1,300 Chinese goods, accounting for $50 billion in imports. However, Apple was spared. Apple was spared because this massive list ended up not focusing on the previously rumored segments.

Indeed, the US list ended up following some weird logic. The intent of the list followed, roughly, the following logic:

To spare the American consumer.

To hit Chinese products where alternate (foreign!) sources existed.

The result, obviously, was not hitting consumer goods – and the iPhone is the prime consumer good. Instead, the list sought to hit intermediary goods. Goods used in manufacturing other goods. I call this “weird” because what can be expected from such initiative? Well:

US manufacturers will be forced to seek alternative, more expensive or lower quality, sources instead of their preferred source (China). As a result, US manufacturers incorporating such intermediary goods will become less competitive with foreign manufacturers (Chinese and otherwise) which do not face tariffs on said preferred inputs.

This is weird beyond belief. While a tariff on end goods (consumer goods) simply reduces the consumption of Chinese-made goods, a tariff on intermediary goods will mostly hit goods made by US firms with those intermediary goods, while shifting supplies all around the world and keeping or increasing the overall US trade deficit (except where there are alternative domestic sources).

But anyway, the main takeaway when it comes to the stock market is that Apple was spared.

However, Tesla Was Not

Tesla (TSLA) ended up being at the receiving end of this new US-China trade war. This was for two reasons, one small, one large:

The small reason is that Tesla is a US manufacturer exposed to the above dynamics. That is, on some of its inputs it will face a slightly increased cost as it has to either eat the new 25% tariff or seek alternative, more expensive, sources.

The large reason is that China retaliated …

China’s retaliation named 106 goods. One of those goods is “electric vehicles” and Tesla is basically the only relevant importer of electric vehicles in China (from the US). China’s retaliation was proportional, so Tesla will likely be facing an additional 25% tariff when importing its EVs into China.

There isn’t yet an implementation date for these tariffs, simply because China is waiting for the US date on its own tariffs. The tariffs are entirely retaliatory and affect the same amount of goods ($50 billion). Were the US to back off from implementing its own tariffs, and China also may immediately back off from theirs.

In the meantime, reality is that Tesla has 17.2% of its revenues (as of 2017) hanging on the balance (red highlight is mine):

Source: Tesla 2017 10-K

This is a new problem Tesla can ill afford, what with Elon Musk already joking about bankruptcy and all.

Conclusion

Due to an unbelievably weird logic, Apple managed to get spared from the US tariffs on China. However, Tesla got caught on the US tariffs on China (very minor issue) and, most importantly, on China’s retaliatory tariffs on US goods. China’s retaliatory list includes “electric vehicles” of which Tesla is for the most part the only relevant importer.

The Chinese duty is for an additional 25%, so it’s a very relevant development for Tesla’s ambitions in China. If the trade war does not die down, Tesla will be one of its most early and visible victims.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.