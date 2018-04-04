Gold Doesn't Believe Trade Turbulence Is Over

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, surrendering some of their recent gains as U.S. equities rallied and the dollar index stabilized. In today’s comments we’ll review the major factors both for and against an April gold rally. As I’ll attempt to prove, the deciding factor this time around is likely to be investor sentiment - not technical or fundamental concerns - and the evidence is still favorable for gold.

Many on Wall Street have expressed hope that the recent tariff spat between the U.S. and China is but a temporary obstacle on the way to greater trade cooperation between the two economic powers. Gold investors aren’t entirely convinced of this proposed scenario, however, as evinced by gold’s refusal to break below its three-month trading range floor. Indeed, the prima facie evidence suggests that gold remains unconvinced that the trade dispute will be amicably settled anytime soon. This in turn bodes well for the near-term outlook.

The immediate cause of gold’s 0.7 percent drop on Tuesday was the strong rally in the U.S. stock market. While the S&P 500 Index surged 1.26 percent, the June gold futures price settled almost $10/oz lower at $1,337. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent to $1,333 after rising 1.3 percent on Monday.

Observers continue to fret that gold has struggled to break free from its $1,300-$1,360 trading range since the start of the year and remains confined in a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers. However, the most salient feature to gold’s near-term technical picture is the fact that it remains well above its December lows while its daily chart has taken on the appearance of a lateral consolidation pattern within an ongoing intermediate-term (3-6 month) bullish trend.

The following graph shows the progression of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my preferred gold trading vehicle, since late November. As can be seen here, IAU is trying to gain traction along its rising 15-day moving average. This is a testament to the lingering concerns of global investors over a potential trade war between China and the U.S. and its potentially profound ramifications on global trade, but more immediately on global equity markets. As long as these worries remain in force, gold should continue to benefit from safe-haven demand which will in turn keep its price at elevated levels.

Source: BigCharts

As per my recent line of reasoning, gold’s price will likely be determined more by investor sentiment than by short-term technical factors. As can be seen in the following graph of the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my dollar proxy, even the dollar remains fairly stable in the face of the global market turbulence as internal selling pressure continues to be seen in the U.S. equity market and on many Asian and European bourses. This is due to the need for investors to raise cash in such an environment, thus creating the unusual situation where gold remains buoyant while the dollar refuses to decline. This is why the normal inverse correlation between gold and the dollar may be temporarily disregarded as long as the investor “fear factor” remains as high as it has been lately.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, IAU confirmed an immediate-term buy signal per the rules of the 15-day MA trading method two weeks ago. This signal is predicated on a two-day higher close above the rising 15-day moving average. I've purchased a conservative trading position in the iShares Gold Trust after it confirmed the immediate-term (1-4) breakout signal on Mar 23. I'm using the $12.55 level as the initial stop loss on an intraday basis for this trade. Meanwhile longer-term investment positions in gold should be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.