Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 4/1/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

The main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB), managed to break its multi-week range and finished the week in green territory.

The overall panic in the stock market supported the price of fixed income instruments. It is precisely in times when fear manages to find its way in, when products like Municipal Bonds become a relatively safe haven.

As usual, I will compare the municipal sector to U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them the risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The chart below proves the strong correlation between these major indices:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Comparison of the Yields and Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in Municipal Bonds is popular because it has the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, M/T ratio, as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net-worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Most of the news last week was about Alliance CA Municipal Income (AKP) and AllianceBernstein Nat Muni Inc (AFB). The funds reported their first-quarter earnings and announced their distribution rates. Additionally, their monthly portfolio updates were released.

Several funds sponsored by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisors, LLC and Blackrock Advisors announced results of the shareholder votes.

Review Of Municipal Bonds CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Sorting by lowest 1-year Z-score shows statistically undervalued CEFs. Above, you can find potential "Buy" candidates with a statistical edge. Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) is once again the first to pop on our radar.

BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC), a combination of Z-score and Discount may be worth a closer look.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When the Z-score is between 0 and 1, we do not have any statistical reason to sell any of these funds. We see a slight increase in the values compared to the previous week. If the prices of the municipal bond closed-end funds form an upward trend in the next several months, we may have a statistical reason to discuss "Sell" candidates.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We can still find many municipal CEFs with Discount higher than 15%. It is not surprising for us to see Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (EVJ) аs a leader of the chart. Last week, the fund followed the trend and the spread between its price and net asset value has shrunk by 0.60%. Respectively, due to that change, the Z-score went up.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we saw, the main index of municipal bonds has appreciated in terms of market price and the Discounts in the sector are tightening. In spite of this, our usual leader in the above sample, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (MZA) has not expanded its premium. Of course, the funds sponsored by PIMCO have not missed this opportunity and proved the market's willingness to pay more for them.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

EV Municipal Income (EVN) 5-year return on net asset value has reached 7% and that fact makes me think that it is worth it to review it again. For the rest of them, I could say that this domination of PIMCO participants in the raw data only highlight the reason why investors prefer them.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above funds offered the lowest return in the sector. As expected, most of them are categorized as "the safest ones" or at least their credit structures suggest that.

Source: CEFConnect.com - Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC)

Conclusion

Despite the recovery in the sector over the past week, the municipal bonds continue to suffer at their lows. And the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean reversion trade in these products.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, deeper analysis of potential trades can be found in my previous marketplace article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.