Goldman Sachs Is Trying To Catch Up

Goldman has fallen behind other major financial institutions as it remained dependent, longer than others, on its legacy business model, but now it is changing.

This move seems to be reflective of the need for financial institutions to become part of the world of data capitalism where the organizing mechanism is the spread of information.

Goldman Sachs has just hired a person with an engineering and mathematics background to build its commercial banking platform.

My post of Monday, April 4 considered the movement of the banking industry into the area of “Data Capitalism.”

Economists characterize an economy driven by data rather than prices as an economy that is structurally an economy based upon data capitalism.

John Thornhill writes in the Financial Times about how “data-rich platforms have, in some areas, invented a better ordering mechanism that can structure information and reduce ignorance,” whereas, in the past, the “ordering mechanism” was the market, where prices provided “widely dispersed information” about what was available and where it was located.

My post “Data Capitalism and the Banking System” discussed how increasing business emphasis upon information and the uses of information was spreading from the retail sector of the economy into the financial sector. Major structural changes can be anticipated from this basic movement.

It appears as if Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is moving in that direction. It has just been announced that Goldman has hired Hari Moorthy, a senior engineer at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), as a partner to design commercial banking technology for Goldman’s thrust into the world of commercial banking. Officially, Mr. Moorthy will co-lead the technology area for Goldman Sachs Banks, USA.

The hire is interesting because Mr. Moorthy is an engineer who “will oversee a group of engineers designing new products, including a cash-management system and a dedicated corporate interest-bearing account” at his new company.

He cites on his LinkedIn page these qualifications:

“Deeply experienced strategy architect and development manager with an exceptional understanding of enterprise architecture in high volume financial systems and extensive involvement serving as a proven leader within high growth and fast-paced environments



Catalyst for change, propelling and ensuring overall client and business partner satisfaction. Skilled and talented in structuring and leading cross-functional and cross-cultural teams for optimal performance aligned with corporate goals.”

Mr. Moorthy is not a commercial lender.

Goldman Sachs is playing catch up. During the economic recovery following the Great Recession, Goldman retained its 'legacy' business model and ended up suffering the consequences.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), another major financial institution with an investment banking heritage, moved earlier in the economic recovery to redefine its business model and move more toward asset management. It has been very successful in its refocused direction.

Goldman, in 2016, started a consumer bank where it received deposits and made small loans online. Internally, the hope is that this bank will generate $1 billion in annual revenues by 2020.

But, the leap into the commercial banking area seems to be a real commitment. And, the commitment seems to be driven by technology as much as anything.

The good news is that Goldman doesn’t have much of an infrastructure in this area and so it does not have to overcome a legacy system in producing its new model. This is one of the problems the bigger banks are having in terms of developing their own platforms.

Furthermore, being a leading investment bank means that Goldman has already built up relationships with many large companies, so it is not exactly starting out from scratch. But, the larger banks already have resources to help companies manage and move their cash.

Liz Hoffman writes in the Wall Street Journal article, that this business is “generally the province of big commercial banks like JPMorgan and Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C), which use giant balance sheets and global footprints to help companies manage their day-to-day finances.”

Yet, it is a new world, and this I believe is what Goldman is trying to capitalize upon.

As I wrote in my post “Data Capitalism and the Banking System,” the American banking is playing catch-up to the rest-of-the-world in terms of its payments system.

More articles appear almost daily emphasizing how foreign payments groups are moving rapidly to dominate the world’s financial system. We hear that China’s mobile payments market is 50 times bigger than the US market. And, things continue to move at a mind-boggling pace.

But, this is where the world is going.

Goldman Sachs is not making this commitment to play “catch up.” Without the legacy systems of the other large financial institutions, Goldman can “leap ahead” in terms of the systems it will be developing. And, it believes that it has the right person in place to achieve the goal of being a major player in the market.

So, data capitalism is moving into the banking system and it represents, I believe, the future of finance. Seems like an exciting future.

