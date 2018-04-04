Goldcorp: Buy The Reversal

Goldcorp (GG) is showing strength as the price of gold rises. Both the price of gold and GG's share price are rising against broader equity market indices this year as economic uncertainty rises and market volatility increases. GG is uniquely positioned to benefit from a rising gold price as it has expanded production, while improving operational efficiency over the last few years. This signals that it could leverage the rising gold price to boost margins, pushing its share price higher. I am buying stock with a stop-loss level at $13.5 should its share price reverse lower.

Price Action

GG's share price looks attractive at current levels after rapid declines the last few years. A strengthening U.S. economy and rising stock market led gold prices lower from 2011 through 2016, which weighed on GG's profit margin. Amid the decline in the price of gold however, management expanded production, while improving operational efficiency. This led to an opportunity for strong operational upside should the price of gold resume its trend higher.

Both the price of gold and GG's share price look to be forming a bottoming pattern. Rising equity market volatility, and geopolitical strife in Washington, D.C. are boosting the price of gold as investors seek safe-haven investments. This price increase in gold should increase investor sentiment around GG, leading to share price appreciation. My stop-loss level is at $13.5, should the investment thesis be proven incorrect, and GG's stock price reverse lower.

Fundamental Narrative

GG is benefiting from expanding production, cost efficiencies, as well as potentially new, disruptive technology. In its most recent quarter, the company delivered a sixth consecutive quarter of steady and on-target low cost production, according to management. GG has planned expansions at its Peñasquito, Musselwhite and Porcupine locations, with an expected 20% increase in gold production, a 20% increase in gold reserves, and a 20% reduction in all-in sustaining costs by 2021. Management also introduced its strategy focused on advancing its longer term projects within the portfolio such as Century, NuevaUnión and Norte Abierto.

Gold production in the first two quarters of 2018 is expected to be at the bottom of the range, moving to the higher end in the second half as both Cerro Negro and Éléonore open up additional mining funds and ramp up ore production.

On top of production expansion, GG has made a point to cut costs, potentially leveraging its upside in a rising gold price environment. Management re-guided its costs down from $850 to enter $825 per ounce. This was due to the success of its $250 million sustainable efficiency program, which took shape over 2017.

For example, GG has shown progress with its two major projects pyrite leach at Peñasquito and materials handling at Musselwhite which collectively amount to a little over $0.5 billion of investments in existing operations, tracking slightly under budget and expected to be delivered ahead of schedule, according to management. They also completed the Century project’s base case pre-feasibility study which demonstrated strong economics on an un-optimized basis. They will be going to an optimization phase over the course of 2018 which they believe will enhance those economic returns.

The company is also testing out the effects of using blockchain technology for gold tradng. GG recently deposited 3K oz. of gold bullion from its Red Lake mine complex in Ontario to the Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa, where it will be used to back a new digital trading currency. The New York-based TradeWind Markets will operate the trading platform, called Vault Chain, which essentially digitizes gold using blockchain. Through an agreement with the Royal Canadian Mint, every trade on Vault Chain will be backed one-to-one by physical gold bullion in storage at its vault, according to Seeking Alpha. GG says if the new trading platform takes off, it will provide new buyers beyond the banks that currently purchase all its gold.

On top of its growth and innovation, management is also making strides in improving the company's balance sheet. The balance sheet continues to build strength, as is evidenced by GG having one of the strongest credit ratings among its senior peers, according to its earnings call. The company is also exiting an intensive capital investment period, allowing them to harvest on that investment.

GG's net debt to EBITDA is on a steep downward trend, currently at about 1.2x and expected to decrease to below 1x by 2019, essentially driving to zero by 2021. With over $3 billion in liquidity and strong cash flow generation from its core assets in the upcoming years, GG is well-positioned to drive down its net debt to effectively zero over the next 4 years as they prepare for the next capital investment cycle to build the next generation of mines beyond 2020.

Collectively, GG is beginning to bear fruit from its expansion efforts, while also maintaining tight control of costs and fortifying its balance sheet. Rising gold prices in coming years could boost its profit margins, increasing investor sentiment, and pushing its share price higher.

Conclusion

GG is showing strength as the price of gold rises. Both the price of gold and GG's share price are rising against broader equity market indices this year as economic uncertainty rises and market volatility increases. GG is uniquely positioned to benefit from a rising gold price as it has expanded production, while improving operational efficiency over the last few years. This signals that it could leverage the rising gold price to boost margins, pushing its share price higher. I am buying stock with a stop-loss level at $13.5 should its share price reverse lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.