Philip Morris International: We've Been Waiting For This

Despite both companies owning the world's leading cigarette in the Marlboro brand, Philip Morris International (PM) has drastically underperformed in the stock market compared to sister company Altria Group (MO). Because Philip Morris sells exclusively outside of the United States, earnings and dividend growth have been suppressed over the past five years due to a strong US dollar. That unfavorable currency exchange is now reversing as the dollar has come down from its highs. As a result, Philip Morris has finished 2017 on a high note, and is forecasting robust earnings growth in 2018. Meanwhile, the massive implementation of reduced risk product iQOS continues. The recent trade conflict between China and the United States has created market volatility that has pushed shares back under $100. This is a good opportunity to accumulate shares before earnings start to take off.

It Has Been A Tough Five Years

The past five years have not been kind to Philip Morris. While the S&P 500 has increased 66.21% in value, and sister company Altria has increased 73.54%, Philip Morris is essentially flat with a meager 3.07% increase over that time frame.

While this has been very frustrating (especially when the overall market is tearing it up), it is pretty easy to explain. Philip Morris sells exclusively outside of the United States, yet reports its earnings and financials in US dollars. Thus, when the US dollar is strong, it cripples the operating results of Philip Morris because those foreign revenues are translated over to US dollars. The US dollar has been very strong for the better part of five years, and you can see the impact it has had on the bottom line.

Philip Morris' dividend also has taken quite a hit in the process. While Philip Morris has continued its streak of annual dividend increases (now up to 10 years), the dividend growth over the last several years has been lacking. The dividend has grown at a rate of only 2.6% per annum over the last three years. The suppressed business performance has put a squeeze on Philip Morris's cash flows and earnings. Virtually all free cash flows last year were paid out as dividends. Management also has had to cease share buybacks because of this problem as well (which also had an obviously negative effect on earnings growth).

When you consider the combination of headwinds that the company has been facing, the lack of stock appreciation starts to make some sense. The currency exchange has held the business down to the point of hurting earnings and cash flows, ceasing buybacks and slowing the dividend - meanwhile, the company has been investing large amounts of capital as it continues to ramp up its iQOS product line.

Speaking Of iQOS

Philip Morris continues to ramp up its efforts to roll out iQOS, its reduced risk smoking product that the Philip Morris is essentially betting its future on. The latest development is its decision to invest EURO 300M (about $368M USD) to fully convert a facility in Greece to produce only "HEETS," the refill units for the iQOS product.

source: Philip Morris International

In just a few years, the product capabilities to produce HEETS sticks has simply exploded. This will continue over the coming years as iQOS continues to gain traction. Philip Morris International now derives 12.7% of its revenues from reduced risk products (2017 was a big step in revenue contribution). The iQOS product is now launched in 38 markets, and is continuing to gain exposure.

source: Philip Morris International

The long-term goal is to continue fleshing out the launch (iQOS is benefiting from a combination of scale of launch, and being first to market which is giving Philip Morris strong market share in developing markets such as Japan). Over time, the reduced risk products category will continue to make up larger portions of total revenue.

Compressed Spring Effect

Despite the sad state of shares over the past several years, investors may be surprised to find out that the actual business hasn't tailed off.

source: Philip Morris International

Over the past three years, the business has grown earnings at a CAGR of 11.3% on a currency neutral basis. The underlying growth of the business despite reported earnings contractions caused by the strong dollar act as a "spring" that has been compressing all this time. While the 2017 reported EPS of Philip Morris may have been $3.88, the earnings are actually understated at this level.

For this year, Philip Morris will continue to grow, at a rate of approximately 7-10%, or $4.72 per share. However the dollar has finally started to weaken and is beginning to provide relief instead of headwinds. The reported earnings per share are expected to be around $5.20 - $5.35 per share. This massive surge in earnings is because the dollar simply came down a bit (note that the dollar is still much stronger than it was in 2014). When the dollar isn't in such a strong state, the true earnings power of Philip Morris shines through.

The biggest benefit to Philip Morris' business in regards to currency exchange is the fact that a weaker dollar will open up more cash flows. The dividend has choked up cash flows over the last several years, and other investments such as iQOS have caused Philip Morris to leverage itself more than it would like to.

source: Philip Morris International

Philip Morris is expecting cash flows in excess of $9B in 2018, which would provide some much needed breathing room with the dividend payout. Management will have approximately $2.5B left in cash after the dividend payout, which will likely be used to pay off debt. The company currently remains higher than management's target debt to EBITDA range.

Shares Are Attractive

Shares were starting to rebound some, hitting more than $107 per share entering March. Then market volatility caused by a brewing trade conflict between the US and China pushed shares back under $100. Not to make an abnormally big deal about the century mark, but shares of Philip Morris are simply attractive under $100 per share. At $100 per share, the stock trades at less than 19X this year's earnings. The dividend's current yield of 4.39% also is greater than its decade average of 4.09%. A company that's growing earnings at 10% per year and pays a dividend yielding 4.39% represents an opportunity for both income and capital gains.

Looking at free cash flow yield, the current yield is in range with yields over the past several years. However, if we use the $9B figure that Philip Morris will generate this year our yield jumps up to approximately 6%. A 6% yield on cash flows would be the highest yield since 2014.

Wrapping Up

What does this tell us? While a quick glance at the numbers doesn't present anything noteworthy, that narrative is about to change. In a year from now, Philip Morris will have "reported" fundamentals that justify a higher share price than you currently see, but it may be too late by then for investors to take advantage.

The continued rollout of iQOS and weakening dollar are huge tailwinds for Philip Morris. As the dollar unlocks the true earnings growth of Philip Morris, the fundamental picture of the stock will change drastically. The improving cash flows now exceed the dividend payment, allowing management to pay down debt - and eventually resume share repurchases. The resumption of share buybacks may end up being the ultimate "Philip Morris is back" tipping point.

The continued exposure for iQOS will give the market faith that Philip Morris has a long-term "ace in the hole" as traditional tobacco use will continue to decline over the years. The last five years have been pretty slow for Philip Morris shareholders. But because of the continued underlying growth, the stock will go into "catch up mode" as the dollar continues letting up. Shares could (finally) see a bit of appreciation over the next few years. Now is not the time to bail on Philip Morris.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.