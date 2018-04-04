Eldorado Gold Confirms Positive Arbitration Ruling

I expect EGO to get back to a more logical valuation well above $1 in a short period.

Hopefully, this latest ruling will start a new era of trust and understanding between Eldorado Gold and the Greek government.

The Panel's ruling rejects the Greek State's motion that the technical study for the Madem Lakkos metallurgy plant for treating Olympias and Skouries concentrates.

Skouries mine in Greece. Courtesy Eldorado Gold.

Investment Thesis

Eldorado Gold (EGO) is a mid-tier Canadian gold miner with several international operations. The company sought in vain to regain its footing after divesting its Chinese assets for nearly $1 billion and recently acquiring Integra Gold (with its flagship project called Lamaque in Quebec).

Unfortunately, the company has faced intense winds with a never-ending dispute with the new government of Greece and some additional technical issues in its major producing mine in Turkey called Kisladag. The latter is a low-grade, bulk-tonnage, open pit operation that has used heap leach for gold recovery, and has been open since 2006.

Those interferences resulted in a catastrophic impact on the stock price in October 2017. Since then, EGO had not recovered and had languished just above $1 up until the 4Q'17 results, when the stock tumbled another 12% to $0.80.

EGO data by YCharts

The reasons were simple:

The company reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, which missed the analysts' expectation. Also, management indicated a total CapEx of approximately $1.1 billion from 2018 to 2020 (2018: $275 million; 2019: $310 million; 2020: $450 million), and a drop of 10% in reserves from 2016.

A more fundamental reason could be speculation surrounding the outcome of arbitration affecting the company's assets in Greece, which is the main subject of this article.

I expect EGO to get back to a more logical valuation well above $1 in a short period after receiving this final arbitration ruling and I recommend to accumulate the stock below $1.

Presentation snapshot

Eldorado Gold is producing gold mainly from two mines in Turkey (69,828 Au oz. 4Q'17), and it has started Olympias II in Greece while advancing the Lamaque mine in Canada.

The company completed the sale of three mines in China in November 2016 and acquired Integra Gold on July 10, 2017 (Lamaque Project).

Eldorado Gold owns three projects in Greece: Skouries, Olympias, and Stratoni ("zinc"). Please read the last November 2017 company presentation here.

Production Quarterly went significantly down due to the Chinese assets sale and slowing production at Kisladag which is expected to produce about 40K oz. in 2019. Olympias which has been declared commercial on January 1, 2018, will show a significant production increase in 2018. Lamaque will be declared commercial in 1Q'19 with an estimated 117k oz. and increase to 135K oz. in 2020.

2018 outlook and new plans.

In 2018 Eldorado expects to produce 290,000-330,000 ounces of gold, including pre-commercial ounces from Lamaque. The forecast for cash costs is $580-630 per ounce.

2017 Reserves:

The company ended 2017 with proven and probable gold reserves of 392 million tonnes at 1.37 grams per tonne gold, containing 17.3 million ounces.

Today's news

Today, April 4, 2017, Eldorado Gold confirms that the Arbitration Panel (the "Panel") in Greece has issued its ruling concerning the arbitration initiated by the Greek State.

The Panel's ruling rejects the Greek State's motion that the technical study for the Madem Lakkos metallurgy plant for treating Olympias and Skouries concentrates, as submitted by the Company's Greek subsidiary Hellas Gold S.A in December 2014, was in breach of the provisions of the Transfer Contract.

The Transfer Contract is the document dated December 12, 2003, whereby Hellas Gold originally acquired the Kassandra assets, comprised of Olympias, Skouries, and Stratoni, in the Halkidiki region of Greece, and was ratified by Greek National Law No 3220/2004.

George Burns, Eldorado Gold's President, and CEO stated,

We believe this decision provides a foundation to allow us to advance dialogue with the Greek government in order to define a mutually-agreeable and clear path forward for our Kassandra investments. We look to the Greek State to fulfil its obligations under the Transfer Contract including issuing the outstanding permits for the Skouries project.

Commentary:

Eldorado Gold suffered a considerable sell-off last week, and I could not logically explain what was going on, especially with the gold price well above $1,325 per ounce?

In fact, the stock tumbled to its cheapest level since 1998 which was making no sense. The fair value of the company is well over this insane market's valuation.

Furthermore, the company is not threatened by bankruptcy, with a net debt of $109 million. The company also holds $485 million in cash, cash equivalents, and term deposits, and $250 million in undrawn lines of credit at year end.

Was it perhaps a crisis of confidence in the management ability to perform?

The management led by the CEO, George Burns, showed a weak image at the conference call and seemed unprepared while unveiling an expensive CapEx until 2020, including the construction of a new mill in Kisladag.

Eldorado Gold released two pre-feasibility studies for Kisladag in Turkey and Lamaque in Quebec, and an updated technical report for Skouries filed on March 29, 2018.

At Kişladağ, the company intends to build a new mill with an estimated project capital of $490 million (including $378 million for the mill, $112 million for waste stripping, and $55 million in contingency). It is expected to generate an estimated after-tax project NPV of $434 million at a 5% discount rate, an IRR of 22.1%, and a payback period of 3.7 years.

At Lamaque, the company intends to focus on the development of the Triangle deposit (one of the three currently identified deposits at Lamaque) and refurbishment of the previously producing Sigma mill. Estimated capital cost of $122 million plus $57 million of pre-commercial production costs, offset by $80 million in pre-commercial gold sales, for a net start-up capital of $99 million.

The Skouries Updated Technical Report will be filed on March 29, 2018. The updated design reflects some of the best available control technology, a dramatically reduced environmental footprint and utilizes filtered dry stack tailings. Estimated capital cost of $689.2 million (including $87 million in contingency) to fully develop both the open pit and Phase I of the Skouries underground, generating an estimated after-tax project NPV $925 million at a 5% discount rate, an IRR of 21.2%, and a payback period of 3.4 years.

The company indicated that the goal would be to get an annual gold production of 600,000 Au oz. by 2020.

With this legal victory, Eldorado will be able to work with Greece and finally get the Olympias III and Skouries re-started soon.

The new technical report filed on March 29, 2018, is a good gesture and will cost the company an extra $100-$120 million to implement fully. Eldorado Gold has spent already in excess of $3.5 billion in Greece with about $412 million for Skouries alone since 2012. Hopefully, this latest ruling will start a new era of trust and understanding between Eldorado Gold and the Greek government.

Also, I think the pending Greek arbitration was preventing the company to present a spending schedule and a clear strategy regarding what will be prioritized the next several years.

This lack of clarity has played against the company, but with the favorable arbitration ruling now out, the company will be more open about its future strategy including the creation of a potential Joint Venture in Greece or selling non-core assets (Certej or Tocantinzhino) to be able to finance the CapEx outlined recently.

