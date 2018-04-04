Get 6.1% Yield With Kindred Healthcare 2022 Bonds

Kindred Healthcare (KND) shareholders have been focused on the pending merger with Humana, the healthcare provider’s bonds have been slowly rallying. While the company’s 2020 maturities no longer offer an attractive yield, the 2022 bonds are currently offering a coupon of 6.375% and a yield to maturity of 6.1%. While the merger with Humana could improve operational performance, examining the company’s current performance and guidance is the best way to determine the soundness of its bonds.

Kindred’s loss from operations was steeper in 2017 than the prior year; however, the company saw a tax benefit to help boost net income. While the company’s expense decline of $130 million did not exceed the revenue decline of $250 million, non-cash expenses such as goodwill impairment and special charges like restructuring appear to have been the driving force behind the mute performance.

From the balance sheet, Kindred engaged in sales of assets and insurance subsidiaries in 2017. This, combined with the goodwill impairment, represented the big drop in assets. The company did reduce long term debt by $100 million, but that was not enough to preserve equity. The company ended 2017 highly leveraged with little shareholder equity remaining.

Kindred’s eroding balance sheet can be overlooked if the company is generating the cash necessary to repay and refinance debt. In 2017, the company saw a decrease of over $100 million in operating cash flow. After capital expenditures, the company had no free cash flow remaining to reduce its debt. Fortunately, the sale of insurance subsidiary assets created an additional $133 million, most of which was used to reduce debt.

The company’s debt reduction in 2017 was applied to its term loan ($14 million) and the paying off of its asset backed liability facility ($62 million). The company now has $700 million in debt due in 2020, all but $43 million of its $1.35 billion term facility in 2021, $500 million in 2022, and $600 million in 2023. This gives the company two full years to make substantive changes to its operation.

Fortunately, Kindred has already accomplished its restructuring, which should improve its operating performance going forward. The company also eliminated its dividend and its preferred shares have matured, which will save $23 million in cash flows per year. According to 2018 guidance, the company will generate $95 million in free cash flow, then invest an additional $20 million in a special project. This will leave $75 million available to reduce debt in the first half of 2018.

Kindred’s cash flow is not strong enough to pay down its upcoming debt maturities in full, but it allows the company to pay off some principal and better enable it to refinance the remaining balance. If the company maintains its guidance, bondholders should not worry about their investment. The timely closure of the Humana deal would assist in maintaining a smooth, positive cash flow operation.

CUSIP: 494580AD5

Price: 100.50

Coupon: 6.375%

Maturity Date: 4/15/2022

Yield to Maturity: 6.1%

Credit Rating (Moody’s/S&P): B3/B-

Additional disclosure: I am long KND bonds maturing in 2020 and 2022.